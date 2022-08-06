Mark Cuban: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Billionaire
- 1/6
Mark Cuban: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the BillionaireETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
- 2/6
He's All In on Crypto -- for Better or Worsesalarko / iStock.com
- 3/6
Long Before the Mavs, Basketball Made Him Rich -- Sort OfIgor Kupljenik / MI-PRESS / Shutterstock.com
- 4/6
He Set a Rich-Guy World Record
- 5/6
He's Been Hustling Since the Age of 12Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
- 6/6
He's a Film Industry HeavyweightKathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
In this article:
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas MavericksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Mark Cuban is not the richest person on Earth. With Forbes stating his net worth as $4.7 billion, he's not even in the same orbit as Musk, Bezos, Gates and the rest of the 11-figure giants at the top...