March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in Photos

On the 48th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his championship from defender Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that found Ali dropped on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.



