Manchester United and Leicester kicked off the new Premier League season as the curtain came up on the 2018/19 campaign at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s side had a torrid pre-season in America this summer but showed no signs of a hangover here as they opened with a win over the Foxes.

Paul Pogba was the standout performer for the hosts and United fans will be looking for the World Cup winner to continue this form despite continued questions over his future at the club.