These Male Celebrities Look Pretty Different Without Their Signature Looks

The Canadian Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — For the longest time, Malik McDowell feared he had thrown away his promising football career and ruined his life. His chances seemed all used up. The Browns, though, decided to give him another — a final one — and he's making the most of it. A long shot when Cleveland signed him in May, McDowell, who spent time in jail after a run of serious legal troubles, survived the final cuts Tuesday and was awarded one of 53 spots on the Browns' roster. It's a remarkable comeback and jou