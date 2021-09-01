These Male Celebrities Look Pretty Different Without Their Signature Looks

  • <p>You know how they say you don't know what you've got until it's gone? Well, that's so true when it comes to some of our favorite celebrity's go-to looks. Whether it's a hard-working moustache or a frequent fashion choice, these choices often go unnoticed until the star decides to switch things up. From dramatic shaves to bold dye jobs, see how different these famous faces look with a little change.</p>
    You know how they say you don't know what you've got until it's gone? Well, that's so true when it comes to some of our favorite celebrity's go-to looks. Whether it's a hard-working moustache or a frequent fashion choice, these choices often go unnoticed until the star decides to switch things up. From dramatic shaves to bold dye jobs, see how different these famous faces look with a little change.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Heavy eyeliner </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At an event in New York City in 2016 sans eye makeup. </p>
    Billie Joe Armstrong

    Signature: Heavy eyeliner

    Without Signature: At an event in New York City in 2016 sans eye makeup.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Full red beard </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a concert in London with a clean-shaven face.</p>
    Prince Harry

    Signature: Full red beard

    Without Signature: At a concert in London with a clean-shaven face.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Blonde curly faux hawk</p><p> <strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2019 ESPYs rocking a short haircut with a fade.</p>
    Odell Beckham

    Signature: Blonde curly faux hawk

    Without Signature: At the 2019 ESPYs rocking a short haircut with a fade.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>A thick chevron mustache </p><p> <strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a 1990 film premiere sporting a very bare upper lip.</p>
    Tom Selleck

    Signature: A thick chevron mustache

    Without Signature: At a 1990 film premiere sporting a very bare upper lip.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Shaggy hair </p><p> <strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life and Times of Katrina Gilbert premiere in 2014 with a high and tight haircut. </p>
    Jon Bon Jovi

    Signature: Shaggy hair

    Without Signature: At the Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life and Times of Katrina Gilbert premiere in 2014 with a high and tight haircut.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Thick square-framed eyewear</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>On Schitt's Creek, playing his character David Rose and presumably wearing contacts. </p>
    Dan Levy

    Signature: Thick square-framed eyewear

    Without Signature: On Schitt's Creek, playing his character David Rose and presumably wearing contacts.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Full beard </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Black Panther premiere sporting a uniquely-shaped goatee. </p>
    Donald Glover

    Signature: Full beard

    Without Signature: At the Black Panther premiere sporting a uniquely-shaped goatee.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Flat ironed side bangs </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights in 2019 with a slicked-back hairstyle and bang-free forehead.</p>
    Pete Wentz

    Signature: Flat ironed side bangs

    Without Signature: At Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights in 2019 with a slicked-back hairstyle and bang-free forehead.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>A walrus mustache </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Grandma premiere in 2015 with a mustache-free upper lip. </p>
    Sam Elliott

    Signature: A walrus mustache

    Without Signature: At the Grandma premiere in 2015 with a mustache-free upper lip.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Silver hair</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>Posing for a work portrait for NBC in 1995 with salt and pepper hair.</p>
    Anderson Cooper

    Signature: Silver hair

    Without Signature: Posing for a work portrait for NBC in 1995 with salt and pepper hair.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Bald head </p><p> <strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 with a full head of curly dark brown hair. </p>
    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

    Signature: Bald head

    Without Signature: At the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 with a full head of curly dark brown hair.

  • <p><strong>Signature:</strong> Long, shoulder-length hair </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a New York film premiere in 2013 with a short haircut. </p>
    Jason Momoa

    Signature: Long, shoulder-length hair

    Without Signature: At a New York film premiere in 2013 with a short haircut.

  • <p><strong>Signature:</strong> A full beard</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a 2018 press conference with a clean-shaven face and no facial hair in sight. </p>
    Jake Gyllenhaal

    Signature: A full beard

    Without Signature: At a 2018 press conference with a clean-shaven face and no facial hair in sight.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Deep V-neck button-ups</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in a crew neck t-shirt and a bomber jacket. </p>
    Russell Brand

    Signature: Deep V-neck button-ups

    Without Signature: At the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in a crew neck t-shirt and a bomber jacket.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong> Eyewear with colored lenses </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2020 Golden Globes showing off a bare face without any glasses. </p>
    Elton John

    Signature: Eyewear with colored lenses

    Without Signature: At the 2020 Golden Globes showing off a bare face without any glasses.

  • <p><strong>Signature:</strong> Long, chin-length hair</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in 2019 rocking a freshly chopped shorter style. </p>
    Kit Harington

    Signature: Long, chin-length hair

    Without Signature: At the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in 2019 rocking a freshly chopped shorter style.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>A bald head </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Nutty Professor II: The Klumps premiere in 2000 with a buzz cut. </p>
    Vin Diesel

    Signature: A bald head

    Without Signature: At the Nutty Professor II: The Klumps premiere in 2000 with a buzz cut.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>A long beard </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Hell or High Water premiere with a clean-shaven face. </p>
    Jeff Bridges

    Signature: A long beard

    Without Signature: At the Hell or High Water premiere with a clean-shaven face.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>A buzz cut</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in 2018 rocking an undercut bouffant style. </p>
    Justin Timberlake

    Signature: A buzz cut

    Without Signature: At the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in 2018 rocking an undercut bouffant style.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Bandana headbands</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>On the Poison singer's reality dating show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, without his go-to bandana. </p>
    Bret Michaels

    Signature: Bandana headbands

    Without Signature: On the Poison singer's reality dating show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, without his go-to bandana.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Long, messy hair </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Beautiful Boy premiere wearing his hair in a slicked-back bouffant style. </p>
    Timothée Chalamet

    Signature: Long, messy hair

    Without Signature: At the Beautiful Boy premiere wearing his hair in a slicked-back bouffant style.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Salt and pepper hair</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the Euphoria premiere in 2019 with a complete head of gray hair. </p>
    Eric Dane

    Signature: Salt and pepper hair

    Without Signature: At the Euphoria premiere in 2019 with a complete head of gray hair.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Full beard </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a 2014 awards show rocking a freshly shaven face. </p>
    Jonah Hill

    Signature: Full beard

    Without Signature: At a 2014 awards show rocking a freshly shaven face.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Casual t-shirts</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>In Paris, France for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron wearing an uncharacteristically formal suit and tie.</p>
    Mark Zuckerberg

    Signature: Casual t-shirts

    Without Signature: In Paris, France for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron wearing an uncharacteristically formal suit and tie.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Messy bouffant </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2015 American Music Awards with long hair that went past his shoulders.</p>
    Harry Styles

    Signature: Messy bouffant

    Without Signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards with long hair that went past his shoulders.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Glasses with colored lenses</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a Captain America premiere without any glasses. </p>
    Robert Downey Jr.

    Signature: Glasses with colored lenses

    Without Signature: At a Captain America premiere without any glasses.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Manicured goatee </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a benefit concert in 2006 sporting a clean-shaven and goatee-free face. </p>
    Kanye West

    Signature: Manicured goatee

    Without Signature: At a benefit concert in 2006 sporting a clean-shaven and goatee-free face.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Messy Twilight era hair</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At GQ's 2017 Men of the Year party with a short undercut haircut.</p>
    Robert Pattinson

    Signature: Messy Twilight era hair

    Without Signature: At GQ's 2017 Men of the Year party with a short undercut haircut.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Bold printed button-up</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At a 2018 Discovery Network event in a toned-down navy button-up.</p>
    Guy Fieri

    Signature: Bold printed button-up

    Without Signature: At a 2018 Discovery Network event in a toned-down navy button-up.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Bulky muscles </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2010 Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards with a pre-Thor physique. </p>
    Chris Hemsworth

    Signature: Bulky muscles

    Without Signature: At the 2010 Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards with a pre-Thor physique.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Golden blonde bouffant </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2015 American Music Awards with platinum blonde hair worn in a long undercut hairstyle. </p>
    Justin Bieber

    Signature: Golden blonde bouffant

    Without Signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards with platinum blonde hair worn in a long undercut hairstyle.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Long beard </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At an Oscars after-party in 2020 with only light scruff. </p>
    Nick Offerman

    Signature: Long beard

    Without Signature: At an Oscars after-party in 2020 with only light scruff.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong> Suit and tie </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>On vacation from the Oval Office wearing a casual golf shirt with belted khakis. </p>
    Barack Obama

    Signature: Suit and tie

    Without Signature: On vacation from the Oval Office wearing a casual golf shirt with belted khakis.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>Long, feathered hair </p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>Attending the Ad Astra premiere in 2019 sporting a messy top knot bun. </p>
    Steven Tyler

    Signature: Long, feathered hair

    Without Signature: Attending the Ad Astra premiere in 2019 sporting a messy top knot bun.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong> Face-framing box braids</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with his hair tucked into a beanie. </p>
    A$AP Rocky

    Signature: Face-framing box braids

    Without Signature: At the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with his hair tucked into a beanie.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong> Black aviator sunglasses</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the God's Love We Deliver Golden Hearts Awards in New York without sunglasses on the red carpet. </p>
    Michael Kors

    Signature: Black aviator sunglasses

    Without Signature: At the God's Love We Deliver Golden Hearts Awards in New York without sunglasses on the red carpet.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong> Open button-ups</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>At the 2010 BAFTA Awards in a formal suit and tie. </p>
    Simon Cowell

    Signature: Open button-ups

    Without Signature: At the 2010 BAFTA Awards in a formal suit and tie.

  • <p><strong>Signature: </strong>An oversized brimmed hat</p><p><strong>Without Signature: </strong>In 2017 at the USTA Opening Night Gala in New York without any headwear.</p>
    Pharrell Williams

    Signature: An oversized brimmed hat

    Without Signature: In 2017 at the USTA Opening Night Gala in New York without any headwear.

