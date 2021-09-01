These Male Celebrities Look Pretty Different Without Their Signature Looks
- 1/39
These Male Celebrities Look Pretty Different Without Their Signature Looks
- 2/39
Billie Joe Armstrong
- 3/39
Prince Harry
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/39
Odell Beckham
- 5/39
Tom Selleck
- 6/39
Jon Bon Jovi
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/39
Dan Levy
- 8/39
Donald Glover
- 9/39
Pete Wentz
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/39
Sam Elliott
- 11/39
Anderson Cooper
- 12/39
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/39
Jason Momoa
- 14/39
Jake Gyllenhaal
- 15/39
Russell Brand
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/39
Elton John
- 17/39
Kit Harington
- 18/39
Vin Diesel
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/39
Jeff Bridges
- 20/39
Justin Timberlake
- 21/39
Bret Michaels
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/39
Timothée Chalamet
- 23/39
Eric Dane
- 24/39
Jonah Hill
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/39
Mark Zuckerberg
- 26/39
Harry Styles
- 27/39
Robert Downey Jr.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/39
Kanye West
- 29/39
Robert Pattinson
- 30/39
Guy Fieri
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/39
Chris Hemsworth
- 32/39
Justin Bieber
- 33/39
Nick Offerman
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/39
Barack Obama
- 35/39
Steven Tyler
- 36/39
A$AP Rocky
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/39
Michael Kors
- 38/39
Simon Cowell
- 39/39
Pharrell Williams