Mail One of These Thanksgiving Boxes to a Friend to Show 'Em How Much You Care

Like everything in 2020, Thanksgiving probably won't feel the same this year. Whether you're playing it safe and social distancing (which, tbh, you should be) or thinking about all the friends you haven't seen in a while, there are so many ways to show your family and bffs that you're grateful for them. But nothing tops sending them something in the mail. That's why I'm taking a look at some of the best Thanksgiving boxes around.

Yes, that's a thing. It's kinda like a care package, except it has an autumnal twist that feels just right for the holiday. It doesn't matter if the person you're thinking about surprising loves sweets or all the savory dishes, there's a special way to show them you care in the gallery below.