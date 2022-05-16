Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Vulnerable "Twin Flame" Performance to "Wife" Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly got vulnerable at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The musician slowed things down for the May 15 award show with his performance of "Twin Flame," a ballad that is a clear homage to his fiancé Megan Fox, who was also in attendance.

Kelly referred to Fox as his "wife" at the start of the performance, although it's currently unclear if the couple actually tied the knot since getting engaged on Jan. 11. At an especially emotional juncture in the performance, Kelly paused his singing and said, "This is for our unborn child." Kelly ended with the fitting lyrics: "I'll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free." Fox appeared tearful when the camera cut to her at the end of the performance.

Kelly and Fox posed for photos on the red carpet earlier in the night. Fox wore a black David Koma gown, and Kelly, a spiked Dolce & Gabbana suit. He changed into a simpler t-shirt and jeans to perform, although a pink crystal teardrop adorned his face throughout the evening.

The couple often refers to the concept of twin flames in relation to their romance. Fox's two-stone engagement ring is meant to symbolize the notion, and in a recent interview with Glamour, Fox said, "I think when you find people that come together whose souls have known each other, who have travelled here to do this again, there's something undeniable about that."

