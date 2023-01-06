These Luxurious Hotels in Vegas Will Certainly Impress

  • <p>Luxurious resorts and spas, one-of-a-kind nightlife and the dream of winning big bucks at the casino are just a few of the reasons thousands of people flock to Las Vegas every year. While Vegas has certainly gotten its name as a party town for adults packed with nightclubs and gambling, this city has plenty to offer for families too. Delicious restaurants, awe-inspiring shows (Cirque de Soleil anyone?), unique museums and, of course, posh hotels will make you feel on top of the world, especially with some of their views. </p><p>Our pros at the<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link "> Good Housekeeping Institute</a> have narrowed down the best hotels, researched dozens of properties and read through five-star reviews, consulting our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consumer testers" class="link ">consumer testers</a> and even taking some trips ourselves. From luxury resorts with jaw-dropping views to budget-friendly <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/a42010445/family-travel-awards-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family travel options" class="link ">family travel options</a>, we've got all the best boutique hotels, resorts and more to turn your vacation into memories that will last a lifetime. Pack your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g26898407/best-luggage-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite suitcase" class="link ">favorite suitcase</a>, grab your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g31155223/best-travel-items-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel essentials" class="link ">travel essentials</a> and get ready for a trip that'll be so good you won't want it to just stay in Vegas. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2><p>At the end of this guide, you'll find more information about what Las Vegas neighborhoods to stay in, what times of the year are best for your visit and why you can trust our team. Heading out with the whole family? Check out some of our favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g3694/best-family-vacation-destinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family vacation ideas" class="link ">family vacation ideas</a> or our top picks for the best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g26148438/best-all-inclusive-family-resorts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-inclusive resorts" class="link ">all-inclusive resorts</a>. </p>
    Luxurious resorts and spas, one-of-a-kind nightlife and the dream of winning big bucks at the casino are just a few of the reasons thousands of people flock to Las Vegas every year. While Vegas has certainly gotten its name as a party town for adults packed with nightclubs and gambling, this city has plenty to offer for families too. Delicious restaurants, awe-inspiring shows (Cirque de Soleil anyone?), unique museums and, of course, posh hotels will make you feel on top of the world, especially with some of their views.

    Our pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute have narrowed down the best hotels, researched dozens of properties and read through five-star reviews, consulting our consumer testers and even taking some trips ourselves. From luxury resorts with jaw-dropping views to budget-friendly family travel options, we've got all the best boutique hotels, resorts and more to turn your vacation into memories that will last a lifetime. Pack your favorite suitcase, grab your travel essentials and get ready for a trip that'll be so good you won't want it to just stay in Vegas.

    Our top picks:

    At the end of this guide, you'll find more information about what Las Vegas neighborhoods to stay in, what times of the year are best for your visit and why you can trust our team. Heading out with the whole family? Check out some of our favorite family vacation ideas or our top picks for the best all-inclusive resorts.

  • <p><strong>Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino</strong></p><p>Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fus%2Fharrah-s-caesars-palace.en-gb.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is located directly on the strip with luxury rooms and views to take your breath away. Whether you're looking for a great home base to head back to after a long day of exploring the strip or a resort so exciting that you never need to leave the building throughout your entire stay, Caesars Palace can do it all. Online reviewers note that there is <strong>a wide variety of great entertainment options to choose from and a wonderful assortment of food options</strong> and visitors love the stunning location. Guests can spend their days in the hotel hanging out by one of the seven pools in the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, eating at a plethora of delicious restaurants by chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay, enjoying the casino or taking a walk through The Forum Shops. </p>
    Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is located directly on the strip with luxury rooms and views to take your breath away. Whether you're looking for a great home base to head back to after a long day of exploring the strip or a resort so exciting that you never need to leave the building throughout your entire stay, Caesars Palace can do it all. Online reviewers note that there is a wide variety of great entertainment options to choose from and a wonderful assortment of food options and visitors love the stunning location. Guests can spend their days in the hotel hanging out by one of the seven pools in the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, eating at a plethora of delicious restaurants by chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay, enjoying the casino or taking a walk through The Forum Shops.

  • <p><strong>ARIA Resort & Casino</strong></p><p>ARIA Resort & Casino</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d91925-Reviews-ARIA_Resort_Casino-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of a vacation where you don't have to set one single toe outside of the resort? Look no further than the ARIA Resort and Casino. Guests can choose to stay in the classic Deluxe Rooms, ARIA Tower Suites, Sky Suites (with their own exclusive pool, lounge and private concierge service) or opt for a Stay Well Premier room which comes with<strong> unique amenities to prioritize wellness and health like the shower infuser that reduces chlorine in the water and an air purifier.</strong> </p><p>You'll wake up to a beautiful view and can hop downstairs to visit one of the restaurants for a quick bite to eat (they have over a dozen). One of our testers said the ARIA was one of the cleanest hotels they ever stayed at. Between the three pools, five-star full-service spa, fitness center, shops, salon, fine art collection and a plethora of clubs and bars, it may be your only stop in Vegas!</p>
    In need of a vacation where you don't have to set one single toe outside of the resort? Look no further than the ARIA Resort and Casino. Guests can choose to stay in the classic Deluxe Rooms, ARIA Tower Suites, Sky Suites (with their own exclusive pool, lounge and private concierge service) or opt for a Stay Well Premier room which comes with unique amenities to prioritize wellness and health like the shower infuser that reduces chlorine in the water and an air purifier.

    You'll wake up to a beautiful view and can hop downstairs to visit one of the restaurants for a quick bite to eat (they have over a dozen). One of our testers said the ARIA was one of the cleanest hotels they ever stayed at. Between the three pools, five-star full-service spa, fitness center, shops, salon, fine art collection and a plethora of clubs and bars, it may be your only stop in Vegas!

  • <p><strong>Vdara Hotel & Spa</strong></p><p>Vdara Hotel & Spa</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d1474086-Reviews-Vdara_Hotel_Spa-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a bit of a quieter experience, check out the nearby ARIA-owned property, Vdara. A little off the Strip, it isn't quite as hustle and bustle as some of the other options. <strong>This spa and resort is both casino-free and smoke-free</strong>, making it the perfect relaxing oasis for those looking to get away from the noise. One of our testers said they absolutely loved the rooms but mentioned that the building is a bit of a walk from the heart of The Strip and may require a taxi. </p><p>And you can bring along your pup since the Vdara is exceptionally pet friendly. Not only is there an on-property outdoor dog park, but they offer a "doggie butler" service for a fee that includes checking in on your pooch while you're out, a dog walking service and a toy and treat box. Guests can bring up to two dogs with a maximum combined weight of fewer than 100 pounds. </p>
    For a bit of a quieter experience, check out the nearby ARIA-owned property, Vdara. A little off the Strip, it isn't quite as hustle and bustle as some of the other options. This spa and resort is both casino-free and smoke-free, making it the perfect relaxing oasis for those looking to get away from the noise. One of our testers said they absolutely loved the rooms but mentioned that the building is a bit of a walk from the heart of The Strip and may require a taxi.

    And you can bring along your pup since the Vdara is exceptionally pet friendly. Not only is there an on-property outdoor dog park, but they offer a "doggie butler" service for a fee that includes checking in on your pooch while you're out, a dog walking service and a toy and treat box. Guests can bring up to two dogs with a maximum combined weight of fewer than 100 pounds.

  • <p><strong>The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection</strong></p><p>The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d1829539-Reviews-The_Cosmopolitan_of_Las_Vegas_Autograph_Collection-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The splurge-worthy Cosmopolitan Hotel will have you living in the lap of luxury while exploring all that the Vegas Strip has to offer. This resort features a variety of pools, spas and wellness offerings and tasty restaurants to indulge in. For those coming to Vegas for the nightlife, <strong>this hotel has a variety of fun options from a nightclub to a hidden Prohibition-era-inspired bar to the poolside Marquee Dayclub that doubles as a moonlit outdoor lounge on the weekends. </strong></p><p>One of our testers particularly likes the restaurants and bars in this hotel, noting that the property is exceptionally stylish, chic and updated. An online reviewer also called their stay here, "perfect from the very start," and especially appreciated the wonderful central location, accommodating staff and cool and modern atmosphere. Reviewers also mention that the luxury terrace studio is one-of-a-kind.</p>
    The splurge-worthy Cosmopolitan Hotel will have you living in the lap of luxury while exploring all that the Vegas Strip has to offer. This resort features a variety of pools, spas and wellness offerings and tasty restaurants to indulge in. For those coming to Vegas for the nightlife, this hotel has a variety of fun options from a nightclub to a hidden Prohibition-era-inspired bar to the poolside Marquee Dayclub that doubles as a moonlit outdoor lounge on the weekends.

    One of our testers particularly likes the restaurants and bars in this hotel, noting that the property is exceptionally stylish, chic and updated. An online reviewer also called their stay here, "perfect from the very start," and especially appreciated the wonderful central location, accommodating staff and cool and modern atmosphere. Reviewers also mention that the luxury terrace studio is one-of-a-kind.

  • <p><strong>NoMad Las Vegas</strong></p><p>NoMad Las Vegas</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d15182489-Reviews-NoMad_Las_Vegas-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At the Nomad, you don't have to sacrifice prime location for a more personalized experience. Unlike some of the other properties on this list that house thousands of rooms and feel constantly packed with guests, the Nomad is relatively small with only 293 rooms and suites. Located on the top four floors of Park MGM, the gorgeous views and New York-inspired rooms are a breath of fresh air on the Vegas Strip. Plus, they're dog friendly so up to two pups can join you with a combined weight of under 100 pounds. <br></p><p>It's hard to find a completely smoke-free place to stay when vacationing in Vegas, but Nomad (and the Park MGM beneath it) fit that bill. "<strong>I love that [the property] is a smoke-free hotel and casino on The Strip</strong>," one of our testers explains, while another tester notes that the decor is stylish and chic. With this property, you don't have to sacrifice location or style for air quality. </p>
    At the Nomad, you don't have to sacrifice prime location for a more personalized experience. Unlike some of the other properties on this list that house thousands of rooms and feel constantly packed with guests, the Nomad is relatively small with only 293 rooms and suites. Located on the top four floors of Park MGM, the gorgeous views and New York-inspired rooms are a breath of fresh air on the Vegas Strip. Plus, they're dog friendly so up to two pups can join you with a combined weight of under 100 pounds.

    It's hard to find a completely smoke-free place to stay when vacationing in Vegas, but Nomad (and the Park MGM beneath it) fit that bill. "I love that [the property] is a smoke-free hotel and casino on The Strip," one of our testers explains, while another tester notes that the decor is stylish and chic. With this property, you don't have to sacrifice location or style for air quality.

  • <p><strong>New York - New York Hotel & Casino</strong></p><p>New York - New York Hotel & Casino</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d91904-Reviews-New_York_New_York_Hotel_Casino-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bringing the kids to Vegas or stopping here on a road trip to Grand Canyon National Park? The New York - New York — a Vegas version of The Big Apple — is a smart choice for families. <strong>An all-ages arcade and roller coaster wow kids year-round, while the large pool is open seasonally</strong>. </p><p>One tester says, "It's cheesy in the best way," and loves the variety of activities for travelers of all ages. The location of the hotel is wonderful — right on the Strip in the middle of all the action. One of the other real draws to this hotel is the walk around the New York-themed bars and restaurants that replicate the streets of Greenwich Village in Manhattan. But there is a casino on-site that, of course, kids cannot enter. If you'd prefer to stay in a hotel without a casino, then check out our other picks including the Vdara Hotel & Spa and Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. </p>
    Bringing the kids to Vegas or stopping here on a road trip to Grand Canyon National Park? The New York - New York — a Vegas version of The Big Apple — is a smart choice for families. An all-ages arcade and roller coaster wow kids year-round, while the large pool is open seasonally.

    One tester says, "It's cheesy in the best way," and loves the variety of activities for travelers of all ages. The location of the hotel is wonderful — right on the Strip in the middle of all the action. One of the other real draws to this hotel is the walk around the New York-themed bars and restaurants that replicate the streets of Greenwich Village in Manhattan. But there is a casino on-site that, of course, kids cannot enter. If you'd prefer to stay in a hotel without a casino, then check out our other picks including the Vdara Hotel & Spa and Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

  • <p><strong>The Venetian Resort</strong></p><p>The Venetian Resort</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d97704-Reviews-The_Venetian_Resort-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While you may be a bit far from Venice, a trip to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas will have you feeling like you've crossed the Atlantic and are spending your days in Italy. <strong>Enjoy a jaw-dropping gondola ride around the Grand Canal</strong> along the Strip under bridges and through restaurants and shops. Or, marvel at the Venetian art and architecture on-site like the replica of St. Mark's Square, Armillary Sphere and the water sculpture in the connected lobby at The Palazzo.</p><p>Online reviewers adored the location, enjoyed the attached Canal Shoppes, found the staff to be friendly and appreciated the overall experience. Plus, one of our testers found the connected property of The Palazzo to be "super in every way." But, keep in mind as with most resorts on The Strip, your stay will come with resort fees on top of your room price.</p>
    While you may be a bit far from Venice, a trip to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas will have you feeling like you've crossed the Atlantic and are spending your days in Italy. Enjoy a jaw-dropping gondola ride around the Grand Canal along the Strip under bridges and through restaurants and shops. Or, marvel at the Venetian art and architecture on-site like the replica of St. Mark's Square, Armillary Sphere and the water sculpture in the connected lobby at The Palazzo.

    Online reviewers adored the location, enjoyed the attached Canal Shoppes, found the staff to be friendly and appreciated the overall experience. Plus, one of our testers found the connected property of The Palazzo to be "super in every way." But, keep in mind as with most resorts on The Strip, your stay will come with resort fees on top of your room price.

  • <p><strong>Encore at Wynn Las Vegas</strong></p><p>Encore at Wynn Las Vegas</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d1123368-Reviews-Encore_at_Wynn_Las_Vegas-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spend your next vacation at the luxury Encore at Wynn resort in Las Vegas the next time you come to visit the area. For those who are really looking for the best view in town, snag an Encore Panoramic View room which lets you take in the sights of The Strip, pool and downtown Las Vegas through your floor-to-ceiling windows. </p><p> This five-star resort has a variety of beautiful pools, daybeds and cabanas and even hosts a daytime beach club and nighttime swim nightclub. Guests can enjoy a variety of tasty poolside restaurants or head indoors to explore the shops, Encore Theater, casino and two spas. Don't forget to indulge in the many different restaurants featuring a variety of cuisines, especially Wing Lei, <strong>the first Chinese restaurant in the US to earn a Michelin star.</strong></p>
    Spend your next vacation at the luxury Encore at Wynn resort in Las Vegas the next time you come to visit the area. For those who are really looking for the best view in town, snag an Encore Panoramic View room which lets you take in the sights of The Strip, pool and downtown Las Vegas through your floor-to-ceiling windows.

    This five-star resort has a variety of beautiful pools, daybeds and cabanas and even hosts a daytime beach club and nighttime swim nightclub. Guests can enjoy a variety of tasty poolside restaurants or head indoors to explore the shops, Encore Theater, casino and two spas. Don't forget to indulge in the many different restaurants featuring a variety of cuisines, especially Wing Lei, the first Chinese restaurant in the US to earn a Michelin star.

  • <p><strong>Bellagio Las Vegas</strong></p><p>Bellagio Las Vegas</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d91703-Reviews-Bellagio_Las_Vegas-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing quite like the Fountains of Bellagio, Mediterranean pool and luxe courtyards that you can experience during your stay at the Bellagio Hotel. <strong>Guests can buy tickets to see the Cirque de Soleil on-site, walk through the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art or marvel at the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. </strong>If you do decide to venture off the premises, with its central location, you'll have no trouble finding delicious restaurants and fun activities nearby.</p><p>While online reviewers mention that the overall price tag can be a bit expensive, they appreciated some details of the property like the wonderful seasonal decorations, the pool that is open year-round and iconic fountain views from some of the rooms. If you're looking for a little taste of glamor, you'll likely find it here. </p>
    There's nothing quite like the Fountains of Bellagio, Mediterranean pool and luxe courtyards that you can experience during your stay at the Bellagio Hotel. Guests can buy tickets to see the Cirque de Soleil on-site, walk through the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art or marvel at the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. If you do decide to venture off the premises, with its central location, you'll have no trouble finding delicious restaurants and fun activities nearby.

    While online reviewers mention that the overall price tag can be a bit expensive, they appreciated some details of the property like the wonderful seasonal decorations, the pool that is open year-round and iconic fountain views from some of the rooms. If you're looking for a little taste of glamor, you'll likely find it here.

  • <p><strong>Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas</strong></p><p>Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d1456410-Reviews-Waldorf_Astoria_Las_Vegas-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a gambling-free space that's still in the center of the action, the Waldorf Astoria is a great option. Featuring rooms and suites with amazing views of The Strip, guests can relax in the soaking tubs after a long day of vacationing and take in the sights through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Head to the 23rd floor where you can grab a cocktail at the SkyBar or the 8th-floor pool deck to relax in a private cabana above The Strip. </p><p><strong>Online reviewers love that this hotel doesn't have a casino so it isn't quite as loud and busy as some other options. </strong>And you don't have to sacrifice a central location.</p>
    If you're looking for a gambling-free space that's still in the center of the action, the Waldorf Astoria is a great option. Featuring rooms and suites with amazing views of The Strip, guests can relax in the soaking tubs after a long day of vacationing and take in the sights through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Head to the 23rd floor where you can grab a cocktail at the SkyBar or the 8th-floor pool deck to relax in a private cabana above The Strip.

    Online reviewers love that this hotel doesn't have a casino so it isn't quite as loud and busy as some other options. And you don't have to sacrifice a central location.

  • <p><strong>Golden Nugget Las Vegas</strong></p><p>Golden Nugget Las Vegas</p><p><strong>$5.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g45963-d91828-Reviews-Golden_Nugget_Las_Vegas-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Ftravel%2Fg42158225%2Fbest-hotels-in-vegas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stray from The Strip and head to Downtown Las Vegas where you'll find the exciting Golden Nugget. This hotel gives you a little more bang for your buck than some of the luxury picks on this list, but with the great deals come less luxurious offerings. </p><p>Online reviewers found the <strong>staff to be friendly and accommodating, the food and drinks to be tasty on a budget and the location on Freemont Street to be exciting</strong>, but note that if you're planning on spending most of your time on The Strip, the walk might be a bit of a distance. With casinos, concerts and great restaurants right around the corner, however, you might not even need to head over to The Strip to get the true Vegas experience. </p>
    Stray from The Strip and head to Downtown Las Vegas where you'll find the exciting Golden Nugget. This hotel gives you a little more bang for your buck than some of the luxury picks on this list, but with the great deals come less luxurious offerings.

    Online reviewers found the staff to be friendly and accommodating, the food and drinks to be tasty on a budget and the location on Freemont Street to be exciting, but note that if you're planning on spending most of your time on The Strip, the walk might be a bit of a distance. With casinos, concerts and great restaurants right around the corner, however, you might not even need to head over to The Strip to get the true Vegas experience.

