Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Relationship in Photos

  • <p>Wanting to spend more time together, the couple created and costarred in the hit sitcom <a href="https://people.com/tv/i-love-lucy-celebrities-dressed-up-as-lucille-ball/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Love Lucy" class="link "><em>I Love Lucy</em></a>, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves.</p> <p>Their daughter <a href="https://people.com/movies/how-lucille-ball-said-goodbye-to-desi-arnaz-two-days-before-he-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucie explained to PEOPLE" class="link ">Lucie explained to PEOPLE</a>, "They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other. So my parents thought, 'Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.' "</p> <p>The show ran from 1951 to 1957 and became the most-watched show in the United States at the time. </p>
    1/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Costar in I Love Lucy

    Wanting to spend more time together, the couple created and costarred in the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

    Their daughter Lucie explained to PEOPLE, "They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other. So my parents thought, 'Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.' "

    The show ran from 1951 to 1957 and became the most-watched show in the United States at the time.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/lucille-ball-vintage-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucille Ball" class="link ">Lucille Ball</a> and Desi Arnaz first met while filming the musical comedy <em>Too Many Girls</em> and hit it off right away. </p> <p>Only six months after meeting, they eloped on Nov. 30th, 1940. The newlyweds shared a passionate kiss in this snapshot captured that same month. </p> <p>The couple was married from 1940 to 1960, which <a href="https://people.com/tv/lucille-ball-desi-arnaz-divorce-horrible-says-daughter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:included many ups and downs" class="link ">included many ups and downs</a> over the years. Most recently, their relationship has been documented through various productions, including the <a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2022-nominations-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar-nominated" class="link ">Oscar-nominated</a> film <a href="https://people.com/movies/being-the-ricardos-cast-side-by-side-with-real-people-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Being the Ricardos" class="link "><em>Being the Ricardos</em></a> starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-poehler-lucy-and-desi-documentary-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Video's documentary Lucy and Desi" class="link ">Amazon Prime Video's documentary <em>Lucy and Desi</em></a> directed by <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-poehler-says-she-relates-to-lucille-balls-work-ethic-ive-worked-hard-in-this-business/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Poehler" class="link ">Amy Poehler</a>. </p>
    2/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Elope

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz first met while filming the musical comedy Too Many Girls and hit it off right away.

    Only six months after meeting, they eloped on Nov. 30th, 1940. The newlyweds shared a passionate kiss in this snapshot captured that same month.

    The couple was married from 1940 to 1960, which included many ups and downs over the years. Most recently, their relationship has been documented through various productions, including the Oscar-nominated film Being the Ricardos starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and Amazon Prime Video's documentary Lucy and Desi directed by Amy Poehler.

  • <p>In the early 1940s, Arnaz was drafted into the Army, but he ended up being classified for limited service due to a knee injury. Ball clearly couldn't resist a man in uniform! </p>
    3/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Share a Kiss

    In the early 1940s, Arnaz was drafted into the Army, but he ended up being classified for limited service due to a knee injury. Ball clearly couldn't resist a man in uniform!

  • <p>After eloping in 1940, the duo eventually renewed their vows in June 1949. They shared a romantic kiss on the big day. </p>
    4/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Renew Their Vows

    After eloping in 1940, the duo eventually renewed their vows in June 1949. They shared a romantic kiss on the big day.

  • <p>In June 1950, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary by cutting a cake at the Roxy Theater. </p>
    5/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

    In June 1950, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary by cutting a cake at the Roxy Theater.

  • <p>In this photo from the 1950s, Ball and Arnaz shared a cute moment with their three Cocker Spaniels as they sat on the couch together. </p>
    6/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Pose With Their Dogs

    In this photo from the 1950s, Ball and Arnaz shared a cute moment with their three Cocker Spaniels as they sat on the couch together.

  • <p>On July 17, 1951, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lucie Arnaz, a combination of both of their names. </p> <p>Though she never appeared on <em>I Love Lucy</em>, she did make several appearances on her mother's other shows, including <em>Here's Lucy</em>, which marked her acting debut, and <em>The Lucy Show</em>, on which she had several walk-on roles. </p>
    7/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Daughter, Lucie Arnaz

    On July 17, 1951, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lucie Arnaz, a combination of both of their names.

    Though she never appeared on I Love Lucy, she did make several appearances on her mother's other shows, including Here's Lucy, which marked her acting debut, and The Lucy Show, on which she had several walk-on roles.

  • <p>On Jan. 19, 1953, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, who was later known professionally as Desi Arnaz Jr. </p> <p>His birth was extrememly publicized as Ball's pregnancy was written into the storyline of <em>I Love Lucy, </em>which was groundbreaking on television at the time. Her character later gave birth to a baby boy named nicknamed "Little Ricky." Arnaz even appeared on the cover of the very first issue of <em>TV Guide</em> with the headline "Lucy's $50,000,000 baby."</p>
    8/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Son, Desi Arnaz Jr.

    On Jan. 19, 1953, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, who was later known professionally as Desi Arnaz Jr.

    His birth was extrememly publicized as Ball's pregnancy was written into the storyline of I Love Lucy, which was groundbreaking on television at the time. Her character later gave birth to a baby boy named nicknamed "Little Ricky." Arnaz even appeared on the cover of the very first issue of TV Guide with the headline "Lucy's $50,000,000 baby."

  • <p>In 1954, the couple shared the screen again for the comedy film <em>The Long, Long Trailer</em>, where they played newlyweds who travel around the U.S. while living in a trailer. </p>
    9/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Costar in The Long, Long Trailer

    In 1954, the couple shared the screen again for the comedy film The Long, Long Trailer, where they played newlyweds who travel around the U.S. while living in a trailer.

  • <p>In March 1955, Arnaz and Ball attended the Emmy Awards together where <em>I Love Lucy</em> was up for several awards, including best actress starring in a regular series for Lucille Ball and best situation comedy series. </p> <p>Over the course of the series, <em>I Love Lucy</em> received five Emmy wins and was later inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991.</p>
    10/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz at the Emmy Awards

    In March 1955, Arnaz and Ball attended the Emmy Awards together where I Love Lucy was up for several awards, including best actress starring in a regular series for Lucille Ball and best situation comedy series.

    Over the course of the series, I Love Lucy received five Emmy wins and was later inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991.

  • <p>During rehearsals for <em>I Love Lucy</em>, crew members surprised Ball and Arnaz with a cake for their 15th wedding anniversary. The duo captured a playful photo together where they made suprised looks for the cameras. </p>
    11/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrating Their 15th Anniversary

    During rehearsals for I Love Lucy, crew members surprised Ball and Arnaz with a cake for their 15th wedding anniversary. The duo captured a playful photo together where they made suprised looks for the cameras.

  • <p>Following the success of their film <em>The Long, Long Trailer</em>, the couple starred in the romantic comedy <em>Forever, Darling</em>. The 1956 film followed Ball as a neglected wife who tries to save her marriage with the help of a guardian angel. </p>
    12/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Forever, Darling

    Following the success of their film The Long, Long Trailer, the couple starred in the romantic comedy Forever, Darling. The 1956 film followed Ball as a neglected wife who tries to save her marriage with the help of a guardian angel.

  • <p>In this photo from the 1950s, the two sported matching outfits as they celebrated their wedding anniversary with a fun party and cake that had a miniature version of them as a topper. </p>
    13/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

    In this photo from the 1950s, the two sported matching outfits as they celebrated their wedding anniversary with a fun party and cake that had a miniature version of them as a topper.

  • <p>Following a trip to Naples, the couple was spotted with their children, Lucie and Desi Jr., at London Airport in June 1959. </p> <p>The couple divorced the following year as a result of <a href="https://people.com/movies/desi-arnaz-got-sober-with-help-from-son-year-before-he-died-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arnaz's alcoholism" class="link ">Arnaz's alcoholism</a>, which put a strain on their marriage throughout the years.</p> <p>Despite moving on with other people later in life, the couple shared an "unconditional love for each other" that "never went away," their daughter Lucie recalled to PEOPLE. </p> <p>"They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted — to stay together," she said. "... [But] <a href="https://people.com/movies/how-lucille-ball-said-goodbye-to-desi-arnaz-two-days-before-he-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they loved each other until the end" class="link ">they loved each other until the end</a>."</p>
    14/14

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Kids

    Following a trip to Naples, the couple was spotted with their children, Lucie and Desi Jr., at London Airport in June 1959.

    The couple divorced the following year as a result of Arnaz's alcoholism, which put a strain on their marriage throughout the years.

    Despite moving on with other people later in life, the couple shared an "unconditional love for each other" that "never went away," their daughter Lucie recalled to PEOPLE.

    "They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted — to stay together," she said. "... [But] they loved each other until the end."

<p>Wanting to spend more time together, the couple created and costarred in the hit sitcom <a href="https://people.com/tv/i-love-lucy-celebrities-dressed-up-as-lucille-ball/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Love Lucy" class="link "><em>I Love Lucy</em></a>, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves.</p> <p>Their daughter <a href="https://people.com/movies/how-lucille-ball-said-goodbye-to-desi-arnaz-two-days-before-he-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucie explained to PEOPLE" class="link ">Lucie explained to PEOPLE</a>, "They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other. So my parents thought, 'Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.' "</p> <p>The show ran from 1951 to 1957 and became the most-watched show in the United States at the time. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/lucille-ball-vintage-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucille Ball" class="link ">Lucille Ball</a> and Desi Arnaz first met while filming the musical comedy <em>Too Many Girls</em> and hit it off right away. </p> <p>Only six months after meeting, they eloped on Nov. 30th, 1940. The newlyweds shared a passionate kiss in this snapshot captured that same month. </p> <p>The couple was married from 1940 to 1960, which <a href="https://people.com/tv/lucille-ball-desi-arnaz-divorce-horrible-says-daughter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:included many ups and downs" class="link ">included many ups and downs</a> over the years. Most recently, their relationship has been documented through various productions, including the <a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2022-nominations-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar-nominated" class="link ">Oscar-nominated</a> film <a href="https://people.com/movies/being-the-ricardos-cast-side-by-side-with-real-people-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Being the Ricardos" class="link "><em>Being the Ricardos</em></a> starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-poehler-lucy-and-desi-documentary-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Video's documentary Lucy and Desi" class="link ">Amazon Prime Video's documentary <em>Lucy and Desi</em></a> directed by <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-poehler-says-she-relates-to-lucille-balls-work-ethic-ive-worked-hard-in-this-business/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Poehler" class="link ">Amy Poehler</a>. </p>
<p>In the early 1940s, Arnaz was drafted into the Army, but he ended up being classified for limited service due to a knee injury. Ball clearly couldn't resist a man in uniform! </p>
<p>After eloping in 1940, the duo eventually renewed their vows in June 1949. They shared a romantic kiss on the big day. </p>
<p>In June 1950, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary by cutting a cake at the Roxy Theater. </p>
<p>In this photo from the 1950s, Ball and Arnaz shared a cute moment with their three Cocker Spaniels as they sat on the couch together. </p>
<p>On July 17, 1951, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lucie Arnaz, a combination of both of their names. </p> <p>Though she never appeared on <em>I Love Lucy</em>, she did make several appearances on her mother's other shows, including <em>Here's Lucy</em>, which marked her acting debut, and <em>The Lucy Show</em>, on which she had several walk-on roles. </p>
<p>On Jan. 19, 1953, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, who was later known professionally as Desi Arnaz Jr. </p> <p>His birth was extrememly publicized as Ball's pregnancy was written into the storyline of <em>I Love Lucy, </em>which was groundbreaking on television at the time. Her character later gave birth to a baby boy named nicknamed "Little Ricky." Arnaz even appeared on the cover of the very first issue of <em>TV Guide</em> with the headline "Lucy's $50,000,000 baby."</p>
<p>In 1954, the couple shared the screen again for the comedy film <em>The Long, Long Trailer</em>, where they played newlyweds who travel around the U.S. while living in a trailer. </p>
<p>In March 1955, Arnaz and Ball attended the Emmy Awards together where <em>I Love Lucy</em> was up for several awards, including best actress starring in a regular series for Lucille Ball and best situation comedy series. </p> <p>Over the course of the series, <em>I Love Lucy</em> received five Emmy wins and was later inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991.</p>
<p>During rehearsals for <em>I Love Lucy</em>, crew members surprised Ball and Arnaz with a cake for their 15th wedding anniversary. The duo captured a playful photo together where they made suprised looks for the cameras. </p>
<p>Following the success of their film <em>The Long, Long Trailer</em>, the couple starred in the romantic comedy <em>Forever, Darling</em>. The 1956 film followed Ball as a neglected wife who tries to save her marriage with the help of a guardian angel. </p>
<p>In this photo from the 1950s, the two sported matching outfits as they celebrated their wedding anniversary with a fun party and cake that had a miniature version of them as a topper. </p>
<p>Following a trip to Naples, the couple was spotted with their children, Lucie and Desi Jr., at London Airport in June 1959. </p> <p>The couple divorced the following year as a result of <a href="https://people.com/movies/desi-arnaz-got-sober-with-help-from-son-year-before-he-died-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arnaz's alcoholism" class="link ">Arnaz's alcoholism</a>, which put a strain on their marriage throughout the years.</p> <p>Despite moving on with other people later in life, the couple shared an "unconditional love for each other" that "never went away," their daughter Lucie recalled to PEOPLE. </p> <p>"They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted — to stay together," she said. "... [But] <a href="https://people.com/movies/how-lucille-ball-said-goodbye-to-desi-arnaz-two-days-before-he-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they loved each other until the end" class="link ">they loved each other until the end</a>."</p>
Kelsie Gibson

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had a love story for the ages, from starring on I Love Lucy to co-parenting their two children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. As the couple's relationship is in the spotlight again thanks to the films Being the Ricardos and Lucy And Desi, look back at their love story in pictures

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jackets GM strongly denies Patrik Laine trade rumours: 'People make up sh-t'

    Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't want to hear your Patrik Laine trade rumours.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • 5 Interesting facts about Kawasaki Frontale

    Kawasaki Frontale is known as the best Asian football club, here's what to know about them.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.