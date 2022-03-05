Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Relationship in Photos
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Costar in I Love Lucy
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Elope
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Share a Kiss
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Renew Their Vows
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Pose With Their Dogs
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Daughter, Lucie Arnaz
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Son, Desi Arnaz Jr.
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Costar in The Long, Long Trailer
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz at the Emmy Awards
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrating Their 15th Anniversary
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Forever, Darling
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz With Their Kids
Kelsie Gibson
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had a love story for the ages, from starring on I Love Lucy to co-parenting their two children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. As the couple's relationship is in the spotlight again thanks to the films Being the Ricardos and Lucy And Desi, look back at their love story in pictures