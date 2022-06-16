Here's What To Watch After You've Just Finished HBO Max's 'The Staircase'

  • <p>Starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth, <em>The Staircase</em> chronicles the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson. In 2001, she was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in her mansion. Her husband, novelist <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39902135/michael-peterson-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Peterson" class="link ">Michael Peterson</a>, told police that his wife had slipped on the stairs after drinking wine and taking Valium. But the amount of blood on the stairs made law enforcement suspect foul play. Michael became the center of the investigation and trial, though he maintained his innocence throughout the process.</p><p>Before the dramatized HBO Max show premiered in 2022, a 2004 Netflix documentary, also titled <em>The Staircase,</em> first took on the Petersons' case—and all its dark twists and turns.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TftAFQflBy8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth, <em>The Staircase</em> chronicles the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson. In 2001, she was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in her mansion. Her husband, novelist <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39902135/michael-peterson-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Peterson" class="link ">Michael Peterson</a>, told police that his wife had slipped on the stairs after drinking wine and taking Valium. But the amount of blood on the stairs made law enforcement suspect foul play. Michael became the center of the investigation and trial, though he maintained his innocence throughout the process.</p><p>Before the dramatized HBO Max show premiered in 2022, a 2004 Netflix documentary, also titled <em>The Staircase,</em> first took on the Petersons' case—and all its dark twists and turns.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TftAFQflBy8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Jessica Biel takes on the titular role of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39919234/candy-montgomery-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Candy Montgomery" class="link ">Candy Montgomery</a>, a 1980 housewife and mother in Texas. She seemed to have the perfect life: loving husband, great kids, tons of friends. But the Hulu drama shows that something darker was lurking beneath that flawless facade. On Friday the 13th, Candy murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe—some time after having an affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore. Admittedly "based on true events," the limited series takes certain creative liberties with its telling of the true crime case, especially during the finale episode.</p><p>Interestingly, this isn't the only TV show to chronicle this violent killing that shook a small town to its core. <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a35766058/elizabeth-olsen-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Olsen" class="link ">Elizabeth Olsen</a> will also play Candy in HBO Max's<em> <a href="https://deadline.com/2021/10/love-death-first-look-elizabeth-olsen-candy-montgomery-hbo-max-true-crime-limited-series-1234856208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love & Death" class="link ">Love & Death</a>, </em>which is scheduled to premiere later in 2022. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTbM06Ds42s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Another A-lister takes on the starring role of friend murderer in <em>The Thing About Pam</em>. Renée Zellweger transformed herself into Pam Hupp, a Missouri woman charged with murdering her friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in 2011 for life insurance money. Betsy had cancer, and after driving her home from chemotherapy, Pam was the last person to see Betsy alive before she was stabbed to death in her home. </p><p>At first, fingers pointed to Betsy's husband, Russel Faria, who was falsely accused of the crime. But eventually documents revealed that Pam had convinced Betsy to change her life insurance policy to make Pam the beneficiary before her murder, <em><a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/pam-hupp-charged-first-degree-murder-2011-stabbing-death-betsy-n1273772" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NBC News" class="link ">NBC News</a> </em>reported. The case was so complex that Pam was only charged for Betsy's murder a decade after it happened—and after she killed another man.</p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/mLlwKzELits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Take this true crime show with a grain of salt. After all, <em>Inventing Anna</em> advertises itself as a "completely true" story "except for all of the parts that are totally made up." Starring <em>Ozark</em>'s Julia Garner as infamous fraudster Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress, swindling them out of thousands in the process. The Netflix original limited series shows how Anna cashed in on her scam...until it all came crashing down.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xa8TG2G8o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Consider 2022 the unofficial year of scammer content. Hulu hopped on the trend with <em>The Dropout</em> starring Amanda Seyfried as medical fraudster <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39299534/elizabeth-holmes-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Holmes" class="link ">Elizabeth Holmes</a>. The founder and former CEO of Theranos, a health technology company that claimed to be able to run over 200 medical tests on a single drop of blood using a machine called the Edison device, <em><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Business/elizabeth-holmes-theranos-devices-working-made-mistakes-dropout/story?id=60863557" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ABC News" class="link ">ABC News</a> </em>reported. Spoiler alert: It didn't. Holmes was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to <em><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/theranos-founder-ceo-elizabeth-holmes-life-story-bio-2018-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Insider" class="link ">Insider</a>.</em></p><p>Unlike with most true crime dramas, fans won't know how this story ends until September 26, 2022, when Holmes sentencing is scheduled, per <a href="https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072612059/former-theranos-ceo-elizabeth-holmes-to-be-sentenced-on-sept-26" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NPR" class="link ">NPR</a> reported. She faces up to 80 years in prison (20 years for each charge she was convicted of), according to <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/elizabeth-holmes-verdict-theranos-trial-rcna9022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NBC News." class="link ">NBC News.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7rlZLw9m10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Across the pond, a seemingly normal British couple became the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies were discovered in the back garden of their house in 1998. Starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards, who murdered and buried Susan's parents William and Patricia Wycherly. Over four episodes, the HBO limited series chronicles how the couple's fairytale romance unravels after keeping their crime a secret for more than 10 years. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYSpdaYTW1Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The true story behind Netflix's newest biographical drama, <em>The Serpent,</em> is a strange one. The string of murders began when <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a36007144/where-is-charles-sobhraj-now-the-serpent-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles Sobhraj" class="link ">Charles Sobhraj</a>, nicknamed the "Bikini Killer" and "The Serpent," and his lover <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a36007162/marie-andree-leclerc-the-serpent-what-happened/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Andrée Leclerc" class="link ">Marie Andrée Leclerc</a> posed as gem dealers and murdered young tourists in Southeast Asia during the 1970s. Mind you, Sobhraj, also a drug dealer and robber, had already been arrested in India, but he scammed his way out by faking a medical injury in 1977. (Today, he's serving a life sentence in prison in Nepal.) </p><p>Rather than focusing on his killing spree, <em>The Serpent </em>centers on Herman Knippenberg, the man who helped track Sobhraj down. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgB7rMuxY-s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A reboot of the classic spine-tingling show, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a34382899/unsolved-mysteries-season-2-exclusive-clip-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries" class="link ">Netflix's <em>Unsolved Mysteries</em></a> presents audiences with a new chilling tale every episode and encourages viewers to help solve each cold case, from <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33078783/patrice-endres-unsolved-myseries-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sudden disappearances" class="link ">sudden disappearances</a> to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33248415/unsolved-mysteries-french-episode-house-of-terrors-reddit-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unexplainable murders" class="link ">unexplainable murders</a>. The series has sparked a whole new generation of online sleuths, sharing evidence and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a33298003/unsolved-mysteries-lena-chapin-reddit-theories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comparing theories" class="link ">comparing theories</a>—all in the hopes of solving these unsolvable mysteries. </p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/oZ4FrgGILM8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>As the details of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez's death came to light, discovery after discovery revealed his mother, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a31706703/did-gabriel-fernandez-mom-pearl-die/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pearl Fernandez" class="link ">Pearl Fernandez</a>, and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a31738757/isauro-aguirre-gabriel-fernandez-death-date-execution/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre" class="link ">her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre</a>, tortured him. The couple was found guilty for his death and are both in prison—with Aguirre on death row. </p><p>In this Netflix docuseries, creators reveal the shortcomings of a system that allow reports of children who've been repeatedly abused to fall through the cracks. Gabriel's teacher, throughout the series, details how she reported concerning descriptions of his home life that Gabriel shared with her—which were never appropriately documented or investigated.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T7VXlB4qUI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>By now, you might be familiar with where Luka Magnotta ends up (spoiler for those who don't know: it's prison). But before that, he'd amassed a strange internet following after posting videos of himself killing kittens online. Then, he murdered Lun Jun, a 33-year-old student from China, and mailed Jun's body parts to Canada's liberal and conservative headquarters and two elementary schools. </p><p>The docuseries follows accounts from the video viewers who eventually helped track down and convict Magnotta.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x41SMm-9-i4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Directed by Academy-Award winning documentarians, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a34013454/showtime-love-fraud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Showtime's" class="link ">Showtime's </a><em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a34013454/showtime-love-fraud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Fraud" class="link ">Love Fraud</a> </em>sheds light on the crimes of Richard Scott Smith. Smith, a love-bombing con man, would develop romantic relationships with women and just as things were getting serious, he'd ditch them. But that wasn't all: Before seemingly vanishing into thin air, he'd drain their bank accounts and leave them with hefty amounts of debt as he assumed a new identity and moved on to the next woman. </p><p>When law enforcement still hadn't found Smith, a group of women he'd scammed got together, hired a bounty hunter, and took matters into their own hands—all of which is chronicled in the docuseries.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmO_BphMQE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>I'll Be Gone In The Dark </em>is based on the book by the same name written by the late true crime author <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a32961253/patton-oswalt-wife-michelle-mcnamara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle McNamara" class="link ">Michelle McNamara</a> about the Golden State Killer. Produced by McNamara's husband, comedian Patton Oswald, the six-part series reveals new details about the case for which former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo was convicted. </p><p>It also takes time to honor McNamara's dedication to uncovering the truth about the killer, having him convicted for the score of crimes he committed, including 50 rapes, and finally getting justice for his victims.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_EVR1fI68o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This HBO docuseries—perfect for a grown-up family movie night—tackles one of the biggest, strangest, and most obvious scams in America: the McDonald’s McMillion$ scratch-off game. Turns out, there were almost no winners in the 20 or so years McDonald’s ran the promotion. Rookie FBI agent Doug Matthews is assigned to the case, and what he uncovers is the perfect crime: a security guard stealing the winning tickets and <em>selling</em> them.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iSFP6LwkEU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Unlike the Zac Efron series, <em>Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile</em>, which dramatizes the events of the Ted Bundy reign of terror and the subsequent trial, <em>Falling for a Killer </em>goes deep on the psychoanalysis and cultural analysis of Ted Bundy. Here, he’s not portrayed as the good-looking eccentric antihero, but a misogynist and abuser with a longstanding hatred for women. Director Trish Wood interviews feminist scholars, plus the women in Bundy’s life, including his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0iA6GRAgHk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>In 2017, the news broke that the Kim Jong-Un’s estranged brother Kim Jong-Nam had been killed in an airport when two women sprayed a nerve agent in his face. At trial, the women—Siti Aisyah and Đoàn Thj Huong—claimed that they were recruited for a reality show, and they believed that smearing the nerve agent on Kim Jong-Nam’s face was a prank for the show. It seems far-fetched, but not totally impossible. But the bigger question: why weren’t the women harmed by the nerve agent when they, too, touched it?</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDyTBMn3eKg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>Tiger King</em> was the breakout hit of spring 2020. It examines the gun-toting, polygamist zookeeper and roadshow entertainer Joe Exotic and whether or not he actually planned to kill his archnemesis, the conservationist Carole Baskin. With a colorful cast of characters like Carole herself, Joe’s husbands, and Doc Antle, who may or <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a31957920/tiger-king-doc-antle-wives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:may not have three wives" class="link ">may not have three wives</a>, according to one Joe Exotic employee, <em>Tiger King</em> is the escapist true crime we *still* need right now.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acTdxsoa428" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This cult-favorite documentary blurs the line between victim and villain. When the Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova learns that two of her paintings have been stolen from a museum, she asks to paint a portrait of the thief. When she meets him, she learns that he has no memory of committing the art heist. Despite the high-flying premise of an art heist, the documentary focuses on the complex relationship between, uh, the painter and the thief.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcifoEG_Mkg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Just like <em>The Act </em>was based in part on a <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/michelledean/dee-dee-wanted-her-daughter-to-be-sick-gypsy-wanted-her-mom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BuzzFeed News article" class="link ">BuzzFeed News article</a>, the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a29022370/unbelievable-based-on-true-story-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix series" class="link ">Netflix series </a><em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a29022370/unbelievable-based-on-true-story-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unbelievable" class="link ">Unbelievable</a> </em>is based on a <a href="https://www.propublica.org/article/false-rape-accusations-an-unbelievable-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ProPublica and Marshall Project investigation" class="link ">ProPublica and Marshall Project investigation</a>. <em>Booksmart </em>actress Kaitlyn Dever plays <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a29037109/marie-unbelievable-netflix-real-person/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Adler" class="link ">Marie Adler</a>, who reported being raped to the police but, when authorities didn't believe her, retracted the claim. Two detectives—<a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a29040720/unbelievable-cast-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever" class="link ">played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever</a>—help uncover what actually happened in the true crime drama. </p><p>If that's not riveting enough to convince you to binge, <em>Unbelievable</em> just received four Golden Globe nominations. Kaitlyn and Merritt are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Toni for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. <em>Unbelievable</em> is also nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80153467?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/QTIkUzkbzQk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftruth-be-told%2Fumc.cmc.6hegr60w8pjyfcblgocjek7oo%3Fign-itscg%3DMC_20000%26ign-itsct%3Datvp_brand_omd%26mttnagencyid%3D1625%26mttncc%3DUS%26mttnpid%3D305109%26mttnsiteid%3D143238%26mttnsubad%3DOUS2019812-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29028290%2Fbest-true-crime-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple TV+" class="link ">Apple TV+</a> brings true crime podcasts to the small screen with <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a30153719/truth-be-told-true-story-apple-tv-plus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Truth Be Told" class="link ">Truth Be Told</a></em>. (Think <em>Serial</em> for the eyes and the ears.) Octavia Spencer plays a journalist, Poppy Parnell, that hosts a popular true crime podcast working to exonerate an innocent convict named Warren Cave (Aaron Paul). Lizzy Caplan also stars in the series, as adult twin daughters of the murder victim (a dual role that's apparently pretty trippy). </p><p>Unlike other shows on this list, the TV series is totally a work of fiction. The show's creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman based it on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Are-You-Sleeping-Kathleen-Barber/dp/150115768X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KKOD4F7419YZ&keywords=are+you+sleeping+kathleen+barber&qid=1575927791&sprefix=are+you+sleeping%2Caps%2C214&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29028290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:novel" class="link ">novel </a><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Are-You-Sleeping-Kathleen-Barber/dp/150115768X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KKOD4F7419YZ&keywords=are+you+sleeping+kathleen+barber&qid=1575927791&sprefix=are+you+sleeping%2Caps%2C214&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29028290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Are You Sleeping" class="link ">Are You Sleeping</a></em> by Kathleen Barber, which <em>was</em> heavily inspired by Sarah Koenig's podcast <em>Serial,</em> according to <em><a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/review/truth-be-told-review-1259798" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link ">The Hollywood Reporter</a>.</em> It may be fiction, but it's no less intriguing a few episodes in. Octavia's character reinvestigates the case to redeem herself and exonerate the innocent.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftruth-be-told%2Fumc.cmc.6hegr60w8pjyfcblgocjek7oo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg29028290%2Fbest-true-crime-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UsZffqGU34" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>If you loved <em>The Act</em>, then you'll likely be just as obsessed with the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g28313883/best-hbo-documentaries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HBO documentary" class="link ">HBO documentary</a> about the real-life Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard who inspired the hit TV show. In 82 minutes, the doc shows exactly what went down IRL. It's not just a riveting watch— it will give you even more insight into <em>The Act</em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://play.hbogo.com/feature/urn:hbo:feature:GWIe9ngfRdbeZjQEAAADH?camp=Search&play=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/9L29EG8b8Gs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Nominated for 16 Emmys, Ava DuVernay's four-part Netflix series <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27679359/central-park-five-prison-how-long-netflix-when-they-see-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:When They See Us" class="link ">When They See Us</a> </em>follows the injustices surrounding the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27394351/central-park-five-true-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Central Park Five" class="link ">Central Park Five</a>, a group of five teenagers who were wrongly accused—and convicted—of raping a woman in New York's Central Park. The story is one of the most notable in recent U.S. history, making the show an instant must-watch.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80200549?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyIrJeK2DKY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g28636594/mindhunter-cast-real-people-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mindhunter" class="link ">Mindhunter</a> </em>became a true-crime TV obsession when season one—based on a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g27732060/best-true-crime-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:true-crime book" class="link ">true-crime book</a> of the same name—debuted way back in 2017. Now that <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27409549/mindhunter-season-two-release-date-cast-son-of-sam-david-berkowitz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:its second season" class="link ">its second season</a> just dropped, fans can watch as <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a28555530/holden-ford-mindhunter-real-person/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holden Ford" class="link ">Holden Ford</a> and Bill Tench–characters both <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27813876/is-mindhunter-based-on-a-true-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:based on real FBI agents" class="link ">based on real FBI agents</a>—get under the skin and into the minds of the country's <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g28627310/mindhunter-serial-killers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most notorious serial killers" class="link ">most notorious serial killers</a> (which, yes, really did happen). </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80114855?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/oFlKiTwhd38" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The people closest to a murdered Sister Cathy lead the hunt to uncover more about the 50-year-old homicide case in <em>The Keepers</em>. The Netflix series throws viewers right into the middle of their search for answers. The only problem? The show's only seven episodes long, making for a one-day binge. (At least you've got a ton of other options as soon as you're done...) </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80122179?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/Khr7dbuBjuE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Netflix documentary<em> Abducted In Plain Sight </em>has about just as many twists and turns as <em>The Act</em>. Similar to the way Dee Dee misled Gypsy about her health, there's a level of brainwashing in this true story that is both insane <em>and </em>infuriating. You won't believe what goes down until you watch it for yourself. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81000864?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/1fsvNq67iq8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>If you've always wanted to get in the minds of killers (and have already binged all of<em> Mindhunter</em>), then <em>Making A Murderer </em>was pretty much made for you. The 2015 series captivated Netflix subscribers worldwide, telling Steven Avery's story in two enthralling seasons.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80000770?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/qxgbdYaR_KQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Art often imitates life (case in point: <em>The Act</em>, duh!), but sometimes, life imitates art after it's already imitated life. Confused? Don't be. Here's the sitch: In 2010, director Andrew Jarecki made the crime drama film <em>All Good Things</em>, based on the true story of Robert Durst, who is accused of killing three people but had yet to be convicted of any charges. While doing research for <em>All Good Things,</em> Jarecki was able to get so close with Durst that he later directed a six-part docuseries for HBO, featuring an unprecedented interview with Durst himself.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://play.hbonow.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2_3QlhmYNJjhsJAWUZ?camp=Search&play=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/8ZabDYB7ijM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Lorena Bobbitt flooded the news circuit in 1993 when she cut off her abusive husband's penis while he was asleep. What came after was a slew of jokes at her expense by the male-dominated media. Now, the Amazon Prime four-part docuseries, produced by Jordan Peele, allows Lorena to share her side of what happened and how the coverage impacted her life.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07NLJNVKB/ref=atv_dl_rdr?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29028290%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/zgczWr9Vqm8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>You've probably heard of a little <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g27378838/best-true-crime-podcasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:true-crime podcast" class="link ">true-crime podcast</a> called <em>Serial</em> that pretty much kickstarted a whole slew of podcasts delving into cold cases. Five years after season one of <em>Serial </em>ended, HBO made a documentary catching up with Adnan's case, including new interviews with both those who believe him and those who don't.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GXGWMpwEZF62uAwEAAAAM?camp=Search&play=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/OQaTa5eTxnk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Shortly before the Zac Efron–led Ted Bundy biopic, <em>Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, </em>director Joe Berlinger released <em>The Ted Bundy Tapes</em><em><em>. </em></em>Through old recordings and new interviews, the four-episode docuseries let's the notorious serial killer and those closest to the infamous case speak for themselves.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80226612?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/n1UJgrNRcvI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Amanda Knox's story is kooky with a capital K. After implicating herself in the murder of her study-abroad roommate, Italian courts found her guilty, even though the nature of the interrogation was shady—to say the least. Then, in 2015, she was not only exonerated, but became a journalist <em>and </em>best-selling author. The Netflix documentary tells her full story.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80081155" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/mRLt2xBpQbQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Speaking of unjust interrogations, Netflix series <em>The Confession Tapes </em>highlights the cases in which psychological interrogations were used against suspects to make up for a lack of evidence. It's often the most intense part of the investigation, and this docuseries proves that it can be the most unfair part, too.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80161702" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/d8517R-rzao" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Ryan Murphy's hit anthology TV series started by exploring the infamous trial of football player O.J. Simpson, charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. From the acting to the direction, the show won multiple Emmys. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80083977?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/hE7ACzqpN_8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Cult stories are seriously intriguing, which is why they usually get a lot of media attention. But the cult led by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh that built a "utopian city" in the Oregon desert was largely forgotten in the grand scheme of American history—until 2018. That's when the Netflix docuseries, <em>Wild Wild Country</em>, premiered, diving deep into the conflict between the cult and Oregonians that eventually resulted in the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80145240?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/hBLS_OM6Puk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>There are few docs that let the victims tell their story, because it's often too painful for them to relive one of the most terrifying moments of their life. In <em>Captive</em>'s eight episodes, however, the docuseries goes deep into multiple kidnapping cases and reconstructs some of the most complex, high-stakes hostage negotiations in history.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80065491" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/DSp83eiQ-1w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

