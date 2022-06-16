Here's What To Watch After You've Just Finished HBO Max's 'The Staircase'

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new. "I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game like this with the score the way it was," Campbell said. "Normally in pro football the scores don't get this lopsided, but I was just proud of the way they played and I'm proud that in the second half we continued to play hard and do our thing. So