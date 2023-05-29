Love Island 2023 cast – meet the new contestants heading to the villa

Digital SpyLove Island 2023 cast – meet the new contestants heading to the villaMay 29, 2023 at 4:35 a.m.1/2Love Island 2023 cast – meet the new contestants heading to the villaLove Island 2023 is finally upon us, and it's finally time to meet the new batch of singles hoping to find love in the Mallorcan villa. Scroll through the gallery to get acquainted with the latest group of islanders, learn all about their type on paper, whether or not they're willing to step on each other's toes as well as what gives them the dreaded 'ick'. We'll be updating this gallery every time a new contestant is revealed, so keep checking back for all the latest news.Love Island starts Monday 5th June at 9pm on on ITV2 and ITVX and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox. (ITV)2/2Ruchee GurungName: Ruchee GurungAge: 24From: SuttonOccupation: BeauticianWhy Love Island and why now?I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.What’s your ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?I’m really caring, when I’m with someone I’m all about them. I’m also really loyal and love doing nice things for the people that are special to me. My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships.What gives you the ‘ick’?Guys with no ambition. I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home. (Vincent Dolman - ITV)Love Island 2023 is finally upon us, and it's finally time to meet the new batch of singles hoping to find love in the Mallorcan villa.