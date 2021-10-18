Love Is in Bloom: See The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Most Romantic, Over-the-Top Flower Moments

The Canadian Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — At first, John Harbaugh said this was just one excellent game. It didn't necessarily indicate anything about his team's long-term prospects. Then, when asked whether a 28-point victory over another division leader might raise eyebrows around the NFL, Harbaugh admitted it probably would. “That’s OK with me,” the Baltimore coach said. “We like raising eyebrows in a good way.” The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 on Sunday, a lopsided result that was hard to see co