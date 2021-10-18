Love Is in Bloom: See The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Most Romantic, Over-the-Top Flower Moments

<p>When it <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-is-engaged-to-travis-barker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:came time to propose to Kourtney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">came time to propose to Kourtney</a>, Barker managed to outdo himself once again, surrounding the happy couple with red roses on a beach in Montecito, California. </p>
<p>In 2018, West <a href="https://people.com/tv/kanye-west-sends-kim-kardashian-flowers-piano-serenade-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pulled off another epic, floral surprise, this time for Kim's birthday!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pulled off another epic, floral surprise, this time for Kim's birthday! </a></p> <p>"This is what I wake up to, guys," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story, showing off the colorful floral arrangements West had picked out. Also included in the surprise, a serenade from a pianist, who played amongst the blooms. </p> <p>"Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!" she wrote alongside one of the videos, adding, "Love you so much babe."</p>
<p>And who could forget the time that Kardashian <a href="https://people.com/music/kenny-g-explains-valentines-day-surprise-kim-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arrived home to find none other than famed saxaphonist Kenny G playing in her living room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arrived home to find none other than famed saxaphonist Kenny G playing in her living room</a>, surrounded by roses?</p> <p>To be honest, we're still wondering if he was standing there and <em>then </em>the flowers were arranged around him, or if he had to tip-toe into place. </p>
<p>Sometimes you send flowers "just because" and other times you send them for an <a href="https://people.com/parents/kylie-jenner-daughter-stormi-flowers/?slide=6150678#6150678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:especially meaningful reason" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">especially meaningful reason</a>! In 2018, following the birth of their daughter, Stormi, Scott sent his lady love 443 roses to signify the time "the time she was born" on Feb. 1. </p>
<p>Who says flowers only make good gifts for women? Jenner turned the tables on Scott for one Father's Day with blue bouquets, including one that spelled out 'DADDY." </p>
<p>Jenner's Father's Day decor also included a large sunflower dome for Scott. "In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Jenner wrote alongside videos of the arrangement. </p>
<p>Jenner also filled two more rooms with roses and sunflowers for her beau, arranging them in various heart formations — like this dreamy pink setup. </p>
<p>In one room, sunflowers led the way to a cozy candlelit spot for the family of three to relax.</p>
<p>Why settle for flowers when you can have flowers <em>and </em>balloons?! After a family trip to Turk and Caicos in January 2021, Khloé Kardashian <a href="https://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-welcome-home-gifts-tristan-thompson-after-turks-caicos-trip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:came home to a sweet surprise from Tristan Thompson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">came home to a sweet surprise from Tristan Thompson</a>.</p>
<p>Travis Barker clearly got the memo about the Kardashian women loving flowers, filling Kourtney's house with "her favorites:" tulips and gardenias. Kourtney gushed on Instagram, "My entire house smells yummy." </p>
<p>And Barker's Mother's Day gift to Kardashian didn't disappoint, either! He showed her some love with huge arrangements of roses and peonies that Kourtney showed off on Instagram. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family, flowers are a girl's best friend

Latest Stories