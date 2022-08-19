Get Lost In These American Towns With A Booming Art Scene

  • <p><a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g34149380/main-street-america-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Small American towns" class="link ">Small American towns</a> are like time capsules – capturing local culture, tradition and arts in the everyday lives of its residents. Art in these places are celebrated no matter if they’re world renowned like Georgia O'Keefe or local artisans that are just beginning to make a splash in the world. </p><p>Whether it’s a day trip, a weekend getaway or a stop on a <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/food-recipes/g40436563/17-must-have-road-trip-snacks-for-summer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:road trip" class="link ">road trip</a>, there’s something for everyone in the family to appreciate. Towns that we’ve included not only have a strong presence of art to be experienced, but countless galleries and museums to get lost in. Here are nine American towns with a booming art scene.</p>
    Small American towns are like time capsules – capturing local culture, tradition and arts in the everyday lives of its residents. Art in these places are celebrated no matter if they’re world renowned like Georgia O'Keefe or local artisans that are just beginning to make a splash in the world.

    Whether it’s a day trip, a weekend getaway or a stop on a road trip, there’s something for everyone in the family to appreciate. Towns that we’ve included not only have a strong presence of art to be experienced, but countless galleries and museums to get lost in. Here are nine American towns with a booming art scene.

  • <p>Reno is the above average art scene you haven’t heard about. Travelers looking to fuel their creative spirit and experience a community with a strong love for local arts and culture should venture to the artistic city of <a href="https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reno Tahoe" class="link ">Reno Tahoe</a>. As the closest city to the iconic art festival Burning Man, Reno has continuously been a haven for artists looking to showcase their talent and find community in their craft.<br><br>Through walking tours, both self-guided and with a guide from <a href="https://artspotreno.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ArtSpot Reno" class="link ">ArtSpot Reno</a>, travelers can learn about the local artists keeping the scene thriving and discover one of the largest concentrations of outdoor street art in the country. On these tours, visitors will also see the mural art that covers majority of the streets in the city that show a glimpse into the minds of local artists from around the world that have flocked to the creative destinations. </p><p>Visitors can also see iconic life-sized <a href="https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/things-to-do/arts-and-culture/burning-man-art/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Burning Man sculptures" class="link ">Burning Man sculptures</a> that have been placed throughout the city like the BELIEVE sign and the Space Whale in the city plaza plus the Portal of Evolution located in Bicentennial Sculpture Park.</p>
    1) Reno Tahoe, Nevada

    Reno is the above average art scene you haven’t heard about. Travelers looking to fuel their creative spirit and experience a community with a strong love for local arts and culture should venture to the artistic city of Reno Tahoe. As the closest city to the iconic art festival Burning Man, Reno has continuously been a haven for artists looking to showcase their talent and find community in their craft.

    Through walking tours, both self-guided and with a guide from ArtSpot Reno, travelers can learn about the local artists keeping the scene thriving and discover one of the largest concentrations of outdoor street art in the country. On these tours, visitors will also see the mural art that covers majority of the streets in the city that show a glimpse into the minds of local artists from around the world that have flocked to the creative destinations.

    Visitors can also see iconic life-sized Burning Man sculptures that have been placed throughout the city like the BELIEVE sign and the Space Whale in the city plaza plus the Portal of Evolution located in Bicentennial Sculpture Park.

  • <p>Fun fact: the city added more than 50 pieces in 2021 – coming out to approximately 1 piece of art a week. The smart city is home to installations representative of forward-thinking and futuristic qualities of the destination like “Code Wall,” which is an installation of dichroic glass with imagery and messages written in binary code.<br><br>The Glass House by Brooklyn-based artist Tom Fruin, known for showcasing what are dubbed the “kaleidoscope houses” in various parts of the world - a vibrant art installation that utilizes reclaimed materials, all while eliciting the spiritual qualities of stained glass. <br><br>Disco, a 35-foot, 3,100-pound stainless steel sculpture modeled after a Labrador Retriever designed by renowned local artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jefre_artist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JEFRE" class="link ">JEFRE</a>. “The Beacon” is a six-story landmark that comes to life at night with a visual experience of video, music and interactive elements. </p>
    2) Lake Nona, Florida

    Fun fact: the city added more than 50 pieces in 2021 – coming out to approximately 1 piece of art a week. The smart city is home to installations representative of forward-thinking and futuristic qualities of the destination like “Code Wall,” which is an installation of dichroic glass with imagery and messages written in binary code.

    The Glass House by Brooklyn-based artist Tom Fruin, known for showcasing what are dubbed the “kaleidoscope houses” in various parts of the world - a vibrant art installation that utilizes reclaimed materials, all while eliciting the spiritual qualities of stained glass.

    Disco, a 35-foot, 3,100-pound stainless steel sculpture modeled after a Labrador Retriever designed by renowned local artist JEFRE. “The Beacon” is a six-story landmark that comes to life at night with a visual experience of video, music and interactive elements.

  • <p>While Marfa, Texas is mostly known as the Instagrammable Prada Store, that’s just the tip of the iceberg to the arts scene in this small town with a population of less than 2,000 people.<br><br>This art colony was helmed by New York City artist Donald Judd back in the 1970s. He wanted to leave Manhattan and many of his artist friends followed suit, where he created permanent installations in Marfa, specializing in minimalism. Judd died in 1994 but his legacy and works live on where you can tour the Chinati Foundation and Judd Foundation which includes a tour of the home and studio space he built while living in Texas. </p>
    3) Marfa, Texas

    While Marfa, Texas is mostly known as the Instagrammable Prada Store, that’s just the tip of the iceberg to the arts scene in this small town with a population of less than 2,000 people.

    This art colony was helmed by New York City artist Donald Judd back in the 1970s. He wanted to leave Manhattan and many of his artist friends followed suit, where he created permanent installations in Marfa, specializing in minimalism. Judd died in 1994 but his legacy and works live on where you can tour the Chinati Foundation and Judd Foundation which includes a tour of the home and studio space he built while living in Texas.

  • <p>Taos, New Mexico has become an artist colony with some of the greats who were once residents such as artist Georgia O’Keeffe and author Aldous Huxley. The Harwood Museum, which opened in 1923 has a range of exhibitions showcasing arts with Hispanic influence to modern and contemporary artists. <br><br>There are over 70 art galleries to visit in Taos, from traditional pottery of the Pueblo people to modern works. Their tourism site says, “Taos has long inspired people to pick up carving instruments, brushes, or whatever tool helps them to express their imagination and their appreciation for living in this magnificent place.”</p>
    4) Taos, New Mexico

    Taos, New Mexico has become an artist colony with some of the greats who were once residents such as artist Georgia O’Keeffe and author Aldous Huxley. The Harwood Museum, which opened in 1923 has a range of exhibitions showcasing arts with Hispanic influence to modern and contemporary artists.

    There are over 70 art galleries to visit in Taos, from traditional pottery of the Pueblo people to modern works. Their tourism site says, “Taos has long inspired people to pick up carving instruments, brushes, or whatever tool helps them to express their imagination and their appreciation for living in this magnificent place.”

  • <p>West Palm Beach has more than 20 distinct cultural destinations. The city is already home to Florida’s largest museum, Norton Museum, renovated by architect Lord Norman with 8,000+ works by Picasso, Warhol plus the largest glass art gallery in the US. <br><br>The most interesting neighborhood for art lovers is at <a href="https://www.thesquarewestpalm.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Square" class="link ">The Square</a>, an outdoor 72-acre district that has the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County. It’s also home to the first-ever large-scale public and private collaboration for a world-renowned artist in Palm Beach; a 32-ft tall Wishing Tree art sculpture with 10,000 LED-lit leaves; a four-story Restoration Hardware covered in a mural by celebrity-favorite artist RETNA; 2,000+ feet of hand painted murals all surrounded by 40+ restaurants, bars and shops. </p>
    5) West Palm Beach, Florida

    West Palm Beach has more than 20 distinct cultural destinations. The city is already home to Florida’s largest museum, Norton Museum, renovated by architect Lord Norman with 8,000+ works by Picasso, Warhol plus the largest glass art gallery in the US.

    The most interesting neighborhood for art lovers is at The Square, an outdoor 72-acre district that has the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County. It’s also home to the first-ever large-scale public and private collaboration for a world-renowned artist in Palm Beach; a 32-ft tall Wishing Tree art sculpture with 10,000 LED-lit leaves; a four-story Restoration Hardware covered in a mural by celebrity-favorite artist RETNA; 2,000+ feet of hand painted murals all surrounded by 40+ restaurants, bars and shops.

  • <p>If you’re seeking a bit of ‘hippie art’, Bisbee, Arizona is for you. This mining town, just 11 miles north of Mexico has attracted artists since the 1960s for its psychedelic and far-out culture. Their arts and culture districts showcase talents while strengthening local businesses and sense of community. <br><br>You will get lost in the amount of unique galleries and artist residencies that Bisbee has to offer. The Artemizia Foundation is a contemporary art museum in historic Old Bisbee. Their website says, “We create connections through stimulating tours, conversations and programs designed to effect lasting, transformative impact.” </p>
    6) Bisbee, Arizona

    If you’re seeking a bit of ‘hippie art’, Bisbee, Arizona is for you. This mining town, just 11 miles north of Mexico has attracted artists since the 1960s for its psychedelic and far-out culture. Their arts and culture districts showcase talents while strengthening local businesses and sense of community.

    You will get lost in the amount of unique galleries and artist residencies that Bisbee has to offer. The Artemizia Foundation is a contemporary art museum in historic Old Bisbee. Their website says, “We create connections through stimulating tours, conversations and programs designed to effect lasting, transformative impact.”

  • <p>While Joshua Tree, California is mainly known for its National Park, the arts helmed by nature enthusiasts thrive here too. The more you explore here, the more you’ll discover. The <a href="http://www.noahpurifoy.com/joshua-tree-outdoor-museum" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum" class="link ">Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum</a> is just that – installations using found objects including aluminum, scrap wood and yes…even a toilet.<br><br>For more outdoor sculptures with a dash of aliens and spaceships, check out <a href="http://www.scottdoten.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scott Lloyd Doten ShangriLa Studio and Joshua Tree Drive-In Alien Invasion" class="link ">Scott Lloyd Doten ShangriLa Studio and Joshua Tree Drive-In Alien Invasion</a>. This area is so different it might just be considered out of this world!</p>
    7) Joshua Tree, California

    While Joshua Tree, California is mainly known for its National Park, the arts helmed by nature enthusiasts thrive here too. The more you explore here, the more you’ll discover. The Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum is just that – installations using found objects including aluminum, scrap wood and yes…even a toilet.

    For more outdoor sculptures with a dash of aliens and spaceships, check out Scott Lloyd Doten ShangriLa Studio and Joshua Tree Drive-In Alien Invasion. This area is so different it might just be considered out of this world!

  • <p>Beacon has become a day trip hotspot for Manhattan residents craving to escape the city life. Artists initially found their way upstate to Beacon, New York more than forty years ago because of low rent compared to studio spaces in New York City. <br><br>Unlike other towns, the number one reason why visitors come is for the art. <a href="https://stormking.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Storm King Art Center" class="link ">Storm King Art Center</a> is a 500-acre outdoor sculpture garden including a mirrored picket fence with larger-than-life works from Alexander Calder and others. Donald Judd had a hand in the minimalism of <a href="https://www.diaart.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dia:Beacon" class="link ">Dia:Beacon</a>, which is known for large-scale installations. Walk downtown to explore galleries featuring works of local artists. <br><br>After a visit to one (or all) of these towns, I hope it’ll inspire you to start creating, no matter what medium. Discover and support local artisans. Art isn’t simply hanging in a gallery, but can be found in places where you’d least expect it. </p>
    8) Beacon, New York

    Beacon has become a day trip hotspot for Manhattan residents craving to escape the city life. Artists initially found their way upstate to Beacon, New York more than forty years ago because of low rent compared to studio spaces in New York City.

    Unlike other towns, the number one reason why visitors come is for the art. Storm King Art Center is a 500-acre outdoor sculpture garden including a mirrored picket fence with larger-than-life works from Alexander Calder and others. Donald Judd had a hand in the minimalism of Dia:Beacon, which is known for large-scale installations. Walk downtown to explore galleries featuring works of local artists.

    After a visit to one (or all) of these towns, I hope it’ll inspire you to start creating, no matter what medium. Discover and support local artisans. Art isn’t simply hanging in a gallery, but can be found in places where you’d least expect it.

