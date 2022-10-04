Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

  • <p>Two years after she became the first-ever female country singer to record a gold album, Lynn blazed another trail as the first female country singer to appear on the cover of <em>Newsweek</em>, in 1972.</p>
    1/14

    Loretta Lynn Covers Newsweek

    Two years after she became the first-ever female country singer to record a gold album, Lynn blazed another trail as the first female country singer to appear on the cover of Newsweek, in 1972.

  • <p>It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep, but that was as far as we ever did," <a href="http://www.npr.org/2010/11/10/131097120/loretta-lynn-after-strife-a-full-life" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lynn told NPR" class="link ">Lynn told NPR</a> of her life before she became a singer.</p>
    2/14

    Loretta Lynn Is Born

    It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep, but that was as far as we ever did," Lynn told NPR of her life before she became a singer.

  • <p>Lynn didn't pick up a guitar until she was 24, when her husband Oliver, a.k.a., "Mooney" or "Doolittle," brought her a $17 guitar as a present for their eleventh anniversary. (Lynn married the former moonshine runner when she was just 13.) At the time, the Lynns were living in Washington. "Me and my husband both worked. I took care of a farmhouse, cleaned and cooked for 36 ranch hands before I started singing," said Lynn, by then already a mother to four children. "So singing was easy. I thought 'Gee whiz, this is an easy job.' "</p>
    3/14

    Loretta Lynn Gets Married, Finds Music

    Lynn didn't pick up a guitar until she was 24, when her husband Oliver, a.k.a., "Mooney" or "Doolittle," brought her a $17 guitar as a present for their eleventh anniversary. (Lynn married the former moonshine runner when she was just 13.) At the time, the Lynns were living in Washington. "Me and my husband both worked. I took care of a farmhouse, cleaned and cooked for 36 ranch hands before I started singing," said Lynn, by then already a mother to four children. "So singing was easy. I thought 'Gee whiz, this is an easy job.' "

  • <p>Lynn's first song, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," helped her earn a recording contract with Decca Records, and she began appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1960s. "I never thought about it being the Grand Ole Opry, because if I had, I never would've done it. You just pretty well gotta figure, well, this is something I could do every day," she told NPR.</p>
    4/14

    Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry

    Lynn's first song, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," helped her earn a recording contract with Decca Records, and she began appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1960s. "I never thought about it being the Grand Ole Opry, because if I had, I never would've done it. You just pretty well gotta figure, well, this is something I could do every day," she told NPR.

  • <p>Lynn and fellow country star Conway Twitty formed a professional partnership in 1971, which resulted in several Top 10 hits (and a persistent rumor that the twosome were were having an affair). It wasn't her only controversy: In 1974, Lynn released a song about oral contraceptives. "When 'The Pill' came out, you'd have thought I'd killed someone," Lynn said of the <a href="http://www.lorettalynn.com/50/?p=316#more-316" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:less-than-receptive reaction" class="link ">less-than-receptive reaction</a> to the song, which was even banned by some radio stations.</p>
    5/14

    Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

    Lynn and fellow country star Conway Twitty formed a professional partnership in 1971, which resulted in several Top 10 hits (and a persistent rumor that the twosome were were having an affair). It wasn't her only controversy: In 1974, Lynn released a song about oral contraceptives. "When 'The Pill' came out, you'd have thought I'd killed someone," Lynn said of the less-than-receptive reaction to the song, which was even banned by some radio stations.

  • <p>Although her husband Doolitte's womanizing heavily influenced Lynn's lyrics, he was also her biggest supporter, driving her to early gigs and encouraging her to speak her mind. "The Vietnam War, I just never did get," Lynn said. "I told Doo, 'I can't stand to hear about war, because our boys are going to die over there.' " It was Doolittle who encouraged Lynn to write her controversial song "Dear Uncle Sam," in 1996 — a song she was forbidden to sing in Canada. "He thought I was something special, more special than anyone else in the world, and never let me forget it. That belief would be hard to shove out the door," Lynn said in her autobiography <em>Still Woman Enough. </em>Together, the couple had six children</p>
    6/14

    Loretta Lynn and Husband Oliver 'Doolittle' Lynn

    Although her husband Doolitte's womanizing heavily influenced Lynn's lyrics, he was also her biggest supporter, driving her to early gigs and encouraging her to speak her mind. "The Vietnam War, I just never did get," Lynn said. "I told Doo, 'I can't stand to hear about war, because our boys are going to die over there.' " It was Doolittle who encouraged Lynn to write her controversial song "Dear Uncle Sam," in 1996 — a song she was forbidden to sing in Canada. "He thought I was something special, more special than anyone else in the world, and never let me forget it. That belief would be hard to shove out the door," Lynn said in her autobiography Still Woman Enough. Together, the couple had six children

  • <p>The country singer was awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978; she also won four Grammys, countless country music honors and in 1988, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.</p>
    7/14

    Loretta Lynn Gets a Star on the Walk of Fame

    The country singer was awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978; she also won four Grammys, countless country music honors and in 1988, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • <p>Lynn poses with her mother Clara and sister, singer Crystal Gayle, at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1980. Gayle — who took the stage name Crystal at her older sister's suggestion — also thanked her for her career. "You record what I couldn't record," <a href="http://qctimes.com/entertainment/music/article_1b901700-920f-11e0-91fb-001cc4c03286.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gayle told" class="link ">Gayle told</a> the <em>Quad City Times</em> of her sister's advice to record more pop-friendly music. "She told me to quit singing her songs. She said I would only be compared [to her] and she's right ... that was the best advice I could get."</p>
    8/14

    Loretta Lynn's Sister Hits It Big

    Lynn poses with her mother Clara and sister, singer Crystal Gayle, at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1980. Gayle — who took the stage name Crystal at her older sister's suggestion — also thanked her for her career. "You record what I couldn't record," Gayle told the Quad City Times of her sister's advice to record more pop-friendly music. "She told me to quit singing her songs. She said I would only be compared [to her] and she's right ... that was the best advice I could get."

  • <p>"I loved being her, I had a sense of humor, I was funny," said Sissy Spacek, <a href="http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2002/05/10/48hours/main508640.shtml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who won the Best Actress Oscar" class="link ">who won the Best Actress Oscar</a> in 1981 for her portrayal of Lynn, who handpicked Spacek to play her in the autobiographical film <em>Coal Miner's Daughter.</em></p>
    9/14

    Sissy Spacek as Loretta Lynn

    "I loved being her, I had a sense of humor, I was funny," said Sissy Spacek, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 1981 for her portrayal of Lynn, who handpicked Spacek to play her in the autobiographical film Coal Miner's Daughter.

  • <p>The golden girls of country — Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette — came together in 1993 for<em> Honky Tonk Angels</em>, an album of country standards which Parton also produced. "There was that kinship, that sisterhood," <a href="http://books.google.com/books?id=DVqsWsJyAWIC&pg=PA103&lpg=PA103&dq=honky+tonk+angels+interview+dolly&source=bl&ots=SR5iB-65ig&sig=8koIMCQUi8d-ligHttP4twyB1Hs&hl=en&ei=vIexTsyXOarV0QHrz7HCAQ&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=1&ved=0CBoQ6AEwAA#v=onepage&q=honky%2520tonk%2520angels%2520interview%2520dolly&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parton said" class="link ">Parton said</a> in a radio interview at the time. "It would be a shame, a disgrace for us not to record something together."</p>
    10/14

    Loretta Lynn with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette

    The golden girls of country — Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette — came together in 1993 for Honky Tonk Angels, an album of country standards which Parton also produced. "There was that kinship, that sisterhood," Parton said in a radio interview at the time. "It would be a shame, a disgrace for us not to record something together."

  • <p>"I used to say music and politics didn't mix," Lynn wrote in her memoir, <em>Still Woman Enough.</em> But her friendship with George Bush, Sr., influenced her decision to campaign for his son in 2000. "I want to help little George — well, I guess I better say George W. Bush," she wrote.</p>
    11/14

    Loretta Lynn with George W. Bush

    "I used to say music and politics didn't mix," Lynn wrote in her memoir, Still Woman Enough. But her friendship with George Bush, Sr., influenced her decision to campaign for his son in 2000. "I want to help little George — well, I guess I better say George W. Bush," she wrote.

  • <p>The first woman to win CMA Entertainer of the Year (in 1972) was honored again at the 2010 CMA Awards, when Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert sang her song "Coal Miner's Daughter" — and Lynn herself came out to join them in the performance, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.</p>
    12/14

    Loretta Lynn at the 2010 CMA Awards

    The first woman to win CMA Entertainer of the Year (in 1972) was honored again at the 2010 CMA Awards, when Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert sang her song "Coal Miner's Daughter" — and Lynn herself came out to join them in the performance, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

  • <p>In one of her last performances, Lynn, here at 79, took the stage in June 2011 at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Of old age and dying, she once <a href="http://timeoutchicago.com/music-nightlife/music/14817787/loretta-lynn-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Time Out Chicago," class="link ">told <em>Time Out Chicago,</em></a> "I don't want to do some wrong that I might accidentally go to the other place, so I'm gonna stick with God. If there's a God, I'm stickin' with Him."</p>
    13/14

    Loretta Lynn at Bonnaroo

    In one of her last performances, Lynn, here at 79, took the stage in June 2011 at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Of old age and dying, she once told Time Out Chicago, "I don't want to do some wrong that I might accidentally go to the other place, so I'm gonna stick with God. If there's a God, I'm stickin' with Him."

  • <p>Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Lynn retreated from the public eye following <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-returns-home-from-hospital/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some health issues" class="link ">some health issues</a>, she shared a moment with granddaughter Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler and Reba McEntire at the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium. <a href="https://people.com/country/luke-combs-lady-a-dan-shay-more-celebrated-at-acm-honors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stepping back from awards shows" class="link ">Stepping back from awards shows</a> — despite more honors in her later years — she remained active on <a href="https://twitter.com/LorettaLynn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link ">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/lorettalynnofficial/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>, sharing memories and well-wishes for fellow country artists. <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-dead-age-90/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She died at home" class="link ">She died at home</a> in Tennessee on Oct. 4, 2022, at the <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-celebrates-90th-birthday-with-help-from-country-stars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:age of 90." class="link ">age of 90.</a></p>
    14/14

    Loretta Lynn in 2019

    Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Lynn retreated from the public eye following some health issues, she shared a moment with granddaughter Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler and Reba McEntire at the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium. Stepping back from awards shows — despite more honors in her later years — she remained active on Twitter and Instagram, sharing memories and well-wishes for fellow country artists. She died at home in Tennessee on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 90.

<p>Two years after she became the first-ever female country singer to record a gold album, Lynn blazed another trail as the first female country singer to appear on the cover of <em>Newsweek</em>, in 1972.</p>
<p>It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep, but that was as far as we ever did," <a href="http://www.npr.org/2010/11/10/131097120/loretta-lynn-after-strife-a-full-life" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lynn told NPR" class="link ">Lynn told NPR</a> of her life before she became a singer.</p>
<p>Lynn didn't pick up a guitar until she was 24, when her husband Oliver, a.k.a., "Mooney" or "Doolittle," brought her a $17 guitar as a present for their eleventh anniversary. (Lynn married the former moonshine runner when she was just 13.) At the time, the Lynns were living in Washington. "Me and my husband both worked. I took care of a farmhouse, cleaned and cooked for 36 ranch hands before I started singing," said Lynn, by then already a mother to four children. "So singing was easy. I thought 'Gee whiz, this is an easy job.' "</p>
<p>Lynn's first song, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," helped her earn a recording contract with Decca Records, and she began appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1960s. "I never thought about it being the Grand Ole Opry, because if I had, I never would've done it. You just pretty well gotta figure, well, this is something I could do every day," she told NPR.</p>
<p>Lynn and fellow country star Conway Twitty formed a professional partnership in 1971, which resulted in several Top 10 hits (and a persistent rumor that the twosome were were having an affair). It wasn't her only controversy: In 1974, Lynn released a song about oral contraceptives. "When 'The Pill' came out, you'd have thought I'd killed someone," Lynn said of the <a href="http://www.lorettalynn.com/50/?p=316#more-316" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:less-than-receptive reaction" class="link ">less-than-receptive reaction</a> to the song, which was even banned by some radio stations.</p>
<p>Although her husband Doolitte's womanizing heavily influenced Lynn's lyrics, he was also her biggest supporter, driving her to early gigs and encouraging her to speak her mind. "The Vietnam War, I just never did get," Lynn said. "I told Doo, 'I can't stand to hear about war, because our boys are going to die over there.' " It was Doolittle who encouraged Lynn to write her controversial song "Dear Uncle Sam," in 1996 — a song she was forbidden to sing in Canada. "He thought I was something special, more special than anyone else in the world, and never let me forget it. That belief would be hard to shove out the door," Lynn said in her autobiography <em>Still Woman Enough. </em>Together, the couple had six children</p>
<p>The country singer was awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978; she also won four Grammys, countless country music honors and in 1988, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.</p>
<p>Lynn poses with her mother Clara and sister, singer Crystal Gayle, at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1980. Gayle — who took the stage name Crystal at her older sister's suggestion — also thanked her for her career. "You record what I couldn't record," <a href="http://qctimes.com/entertainment/music/article_1b901700-920f-11e0-91fb-001cc4c03286.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gayle told" class="link ">Gayle told</a> the <em>Quad City Times</em> of her sister's advice to record more pop-friendly music. "She told me to quit singing her songs. She said I would only be compared [to her] and she's right ... that was the best advice I could get."</p>
<p>"I loved being her, I had a sense of humor, I was funny," said Sissy Spacek, <a href="http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2002/05/10/48hours/main508640.shtml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who won the Best Actress Oscar" class="link ">who won the Best Actress Oscar</a> in 1981 for her portrayal of Lynn, who handpicked Spacek to play her in the autobiographical film <em>Coal Miner's Daughter.</em></p>
<p>The golden girls of country — Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette — came together in 1993 for<em> Honky Tonk Angels</em>, an album of country standards which Parton also produced. "There was that kinship, that sisterhood," <a href="http://books.google.com/books?id=DVqsWsJyAWIC&pg=PA103&lpg=PA103&dq=honky+tonk+angels+interview+dolly&source=bl&ots=SR5iB-65ig&sig=8koIMCQUi8d-ligHttP4twyB1Hs&hl=en&ei=vIexTsyXOarV0QHrz7HCAQ&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=1&ved=0CBoQ6AEwAA#v=onepage&q=honky%2520tonk%2520angels%2520interview%2520dolly&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parton said" class="link ">Parton said</a> in a radio interview at the time. "It would be a shame, a disgrace for us not to record something together."</p>
<p>"I used to say music and politics didn't mix," Lynn wrote in her memoir, <em>Still Woman Enough.</em> But her friendship with George Bush, Sr., influenced her decision to campaign for his son in 2000. "I want to help little George — well, I guess I better say George W. Bush," she wrote.</p>
<p>The first woman to win CMA Entertainer of the Year (in 1972) was honored again at the 2010 CMA Awards, when Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert sang her song "Coal Miner's Daughter" — and Lynn herself came out to join them in the performance, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.</p>
<p>In one of her last performances, Lynn, here at 79, took the stage in June 2011 at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Of old age and dying, she once <a href="http://timeoutchicago.com/music-nightlife/music/14817787/loretta-lynn-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Time Out Chicago," class="link ">told <em>Time Out Chicago,</em></a> "I don't want to do some wrong that I might accidentally go to the other place, so I'm gonna stick with God. If there's a God, I'm stickin' with Him."</p>
<p>Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Lynn retreated from the public eye following <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-returns-home-from-hospital/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some health issues" class="link ">some health issues</a>, she shared a moment with granddaughter Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler and Reba McEntire at the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium. <a href="https://people.com/country/luke-combs-lady-a-dan-shay-more-celebrated-at-acm-honors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stepping back from awards shows" class="link ">Stepping back from awards shows</a> — despite more honors in her later years — she remained active on <a href="https://twitter.com/LorettaLynn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link ">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/lorettalynnofficial/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>, sharing memories and well-wishes for fellow country artists. <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-dead-age-90/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She died at home" class="link ">She died at home</a> in Tennessee on Oct. 4, 2022, at the <a href="https://people.com/country/loretta-lynn-celebrates-90th-birthday-with-help-from-country-stars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:age of 90." class="link ">age of 90.</a></p>
Cara Lynn Shultz

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and