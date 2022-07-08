Looking for an aesthetically pleasing place to stay in London? Check into this stylish boutique hotels

Reuters

SALZGITTER, Germany (Reuters) -Volkswagen and its partners will invest over 20 billion euros ($20.38 billion) in a battery cell business, creating 20,000 jobs and targetting annual sales above 20 billion euros by 2030 as it seeks to beat U.S. rival Tesla which leads in the growing market. VW's PowerCo unit will manage its battery production and research from mining to recycling, and projects including energy storage systems, the carmaker said at a groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell factory in Salzgitter, in Germany's Lower Saxony region. "The future of mobility will once again be made in Salzgitter," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday at the opening of the battery plant.