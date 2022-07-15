A Look Through Pro Golfer John Daly's Wildest Outfits Through the Years
John Daly's skull pants at the 150th British Open Championship
John Daly's psychedelic shorts at the 2022 British Open Previews
John Daly's leopard pants at the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
John Daly's tropical pants at 2020 SAS Championship
John Daly's groovy getup at the 2020 SAS Championship
John Daly's Hawaiian pants at the 2020 Sanford International
John Daly's fire pants at the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
John Daly's Astros pants at the 2019 Insperity Invitational
John Daly's money pants at the 2018 Senior Open Championships
John Daly's patriotic pants at the 2017 PNC Father/Son Challenge
John Daly's SpongeBob pants at the 143rd Open Championship
John Daly's rainbow bottoms at the 2012 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Skyler Caruso
John Daly, a two-time champion and long-driving PGA Tour veteran, has accrued a cult following in the golf world due to his free-spirited lifestyle and nontraditional, eccentric outfits. From his psychedelic slacks to his SpongeBob pants, here's a look at his wildest getups on the green