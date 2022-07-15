A Look Through Pro Golfer John Daly's Wildest Outfits Through the Years

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years. The move indicates the central bank will take a more aggressive approach to tackling inflation, which sits at a 39-year high of 7.7 per cent and has made groceries, vacations and other purchases more pricey. The hike to 2.5 per cent will also impact mortgages, loans and spending habits. Mortgages Commercial banks and other financial institutions usu