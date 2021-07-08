A Look Back at JFK & Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Day in Photos

  • <p>There are few first couples that have left behind a legacy as indelible as John F. Kennedy and Jackie Lee Bouvier, and their Rhode Island nuptials on September 12, 1953 are the closest thing Americans have to a royal wedding. Here's a look at what it was like to be a guest at the historic event.<br></p>
    A Look Back at JFK & Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Day in Photos

    There are few first couples that have left behind a legacy as indelible as John F. Kennedy and Jackie Lee Bouvier, and their Rhode Island nuptials on September 12, 1953 are the closest thing Americans have to a royal wedding. Here's a look at what it was like to be a guest at the historic event.

  • <p>Jackie's original wedding gown was destroyed in a flood, but designer Ann Lowe saved the day with a dress that included a portrait neckline and full skirt.</p>
    The Dress

    Jackie's original wedding gown was destroyed in a flood, but designer Ann Lowe saved the day with a dress that included a portrait neckline and full skirt.

  • <p>Jackie wore a lace veil that belonged to her grandmother.</p>
    The Veil

    Jackie wore a lace veil that belonged to her grandmother.

  • <p>Jacqueline Bouvier, age 24, made her grand entrance to the ceremony at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island on the arm of her stepfather, Hugh D. Auchincloss. Her groom was 36, and a newly-elected Senator from Massachusetts.</p>
    The Bride Arrives

    Jacqueline Bouvier, age 24, made her grand entrance to the ceremony at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island on the arm of her stepfather, Hugh D. Auchincloss. Her groom was 36, and a newly-elected Senator from Massachusetts.

  • <p>The ceremony was performed by Richard Cushing, the Archbishop of Boston and a friend of the Kennedy family. Before the mass, a blessing from Pope Pius XII was read. </p>
    The Ceremony

    The ceremony was performed by Richard Cushing, the Archbishop of Boston and a friend of the Kennedy family. Before the mass, a blessing from Pope Pius XII was read.

  • <p>It's estimated that around 2,000 fans stood outside the church to watch it all go down.</p>
    Attracting a Crowd

    It's estimated that around 2,000 fans stood outside the church to watch it all go down.

  • <p>After the ceremony, the 800 guests made their way to the reception at Hammersmith Farm, a 300-acre farm owned by the family of Jackie's stepfather, Hugh Auchincloss.</p>
    Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy

    After the ceremony, the 800 guests made their way to the reception at Hammersmith Farm, a 300-acre farm owned by the family of Jackie's stepfather, Hugh Auchincloss.

  • <p>The happy couple posed for photos before continuing on to the reception. It is said that it took the couple two hours to greet all of their hundreds of guests in the receiving line.</p>
    In Front of the Church

    The happy couple posed for photos before continuing on to the reception. It is said that it took the couple two hours to greet all of their hundreds of guests in the receiving line.

  • <p>Janet Auchincloss was all smiles after performing her flower girl duties at the ceremony.</p>
    With a Flower Girl

    Janet Auchincloss was all smiles after performing her flower girl duties at the ceremony.

  • <p>Guests arrived at the farm ready to celebrate the bride and groom.</p>
    Reception Festivities

    Guests arrived at the farm ready to celebrate the bride and groom.

  • <p>Joseph Kennedy shared a secret with his new daughter-in-law.</p>
    Jackie Greets Her Father-in-Law

    Joseph Kennedy shared a secret with his new daughter-in-law.

  • <p>The new bride made her way downstairs to awaiting guests.</p>
    A Full View of the Dress

    The new bride made her way downstairs to awaiting guests.

  • <p>The sun was shining as guest enjoyed food and beverages with a view of the farmland.</p>
    The Scene

    The sun was shining as guest enjoyed food and beverages with a view of the farmland.

  • <p>The new bride held onto her groom as they made their entrance into the party.</p>
    A Walk for the Couple

    The new bride held onto her groom as they made their entrance into the party.

  • <p>The newly married couple posed for photos with their guests in front of the farmhouse.</p>
    A Look Back

    The newly married couple posed for photos with their guests in front of the farmhouse.

  • <p>The bride got some wardrobe assistance from a member of the bridal party.</p>
    Fixing the Veil

    The bride got some wardrobe assistance from a member of the bridal party.

  • <p>Jackie's bridal party included her sister, Lee, stepsister Nina Auchincloss, John’s sister Jean, and his sister-in-law Ethel. There were 10 bridesmaids in total, and they wore pink taffeta.</p>
    The Wedding Party

    Jackie's bridal party included her sister, Lee, stepsister Nina Auchincloss, John’s sister Jean, and his sister-in-law Ethel. There were 10 bridesmaids in total, and they wore pink taffeta.

  • <p>JFK's best man was his brother Robert and his ushers included his brother Teddy, brother-in-law Sargent Shriver, cousin Joe Gargan, brother-in-law Michael Canfield, Lem Billings, Red Fay, and Torbert Macdonald, George Smathers, and Charles BartleThe ceremony was performed by Archbishop Cushing, a friend of the Kennedy family, and he was assisted by four other priests, including the former president of Notre Dame and the head of the Christopher Society. Before the mass, a special blessing from Pope Pius XII was read. </p>
    Posing with the Groomsmen

    JFK's best man was his brother Robert and his ushers included his brother Teddy, brother-in-law Sargent Shriver, cousin Joe Gargan, brother-in-law Michael Canfield, Lem Billings, Red Fay, and Torbert Macdonald, George Smathers, and Charles BartleThe ceremony was performed by Archbishop Cushing, a friend of the Kennedy family, and he was assisted by four other priests, including the former president of Notre Dame and the head of the Christopher Society. Before the mass, a special blessing from Pope Pius XII was read.

  • <p>The entire wedding party assembled for a photo on the farm.</p>
    The Full Wedding Party

    The entire wedding party assembled for a photo on the farm.

  • <p>The ladies took a seat for more pictures.</p>
    A New Pose

    The ladies took a seat for more pictures.

    Happy Smiles

  • <p>The newlyweds chatted with John's relatives while sitting at the head table.</p>
    The Kennedy Siblings

    The newlyweds chatted with John's relatives while sitting at the head table.

  • <p>The bride removed her gloves to prepare to cut the cake.</p>
    The Cake

    The bride removed her gloves to prepare to cut the cake.

  • <p>The cake was from Plourdes Bakery in Fall River, Massachusetts. John learned about the bakery while campaigning for Senate in 1952. </p>
    Cutting the Cake

    The cake was from Plourdes Bakery in Fall River, Massachusetts. John learned about the bakery while campaigning for Senate in 1952.

  • <p>Flower girl Janet Auchincloss was eager to share a piece.</p>
    A Silly Moment

    Flower girl Janet Auchincloss was eager to share a piece.

  • <p>The happy couple sat down to eat their pineapple salads as the reception rolled on.</p>
    The High Table

    The happy couple sat down to eat their pineapple salads as the reception rolled on.

  • <p>The bride and groom shared their first dance as a married couple in front of their hundreds of guests. </p>
    The First Dance

    The bride and groom shared their first dance as a married couple in front of their hundreds of guests.

  • <p>The bride shared a dance with her father-in-law.</p>
    Dancing with Joe

    The bride shared a dance with her father-in-law.

  • <p>The bride and groom left shortly thereafter for their honeymoon in Acapulco, Mexico.</p>
    Dancing

    The bride and groom left shortly thereafter for their honeymoon in Acapulco, Mexico.

Town & Country looks back at the intimate details of that magical day in Newport, Rhode Island.

