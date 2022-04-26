Jessica Biel Already Has Us Ready for Fall

  • <p>Fashion month has come and gone, along with collections from brands like <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a39413087/burberry-runway-fall-winter-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Burberry" class="link ">Burberry</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a39516743/ralph-lauren-runway-fall-winter-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ralph Lauren" class="link ">Ralph Lauren</a> who opted to show off the calendar. Following the <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a39552789/why-will-smith-hit-chris-rock-jada-pinkett-smith-oscars-joke-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slap heard ‘round the world" class="link ">slap heard ‘round the world</a>, awards season came to a screeching halt. All in all, the sartorial mayhem has quieted (for now), but that doesn’t mean that stars aren’t turning up and turning out. Here, we’ve rounded up the standout ‘fits at the hottest events and parties that undoubtedly took over your IG feeds. Stay tuned for more as we continue to update this gallery throughout the month with the latest looks.<br></p>
    Jessica Biel Already Has Us Ready for Fall

    Fashion month has come and gone, along with collections from brands like Burberry and Ralph Lauren who opted to show off the calendar. Following the slap heard ‘round the world, awards season came to a screeching halt. All in all, the sartorial mayhem has quieted (for now), but that doesn’t mean that stars aren’t turning up and turning out. Here, we’ve rounded up the standout ‘fits at the hottest events and parties that undoubtedly took over your IG feeds. Stay tuned for more as we continue to update this gallery throughout the month with the latest looks.

    Rob Zangardi
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 23</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>While promoting her new TV series, <em>Candy</em>, in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Tory Burch</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>The colorblock dress plus diamond-shaped belt is the combo we didn’t know we needed. This look just jumped to the top of our fall shopping list, and it’s not even summer. </p>
    Jessica Biel

    When: April 23

    Where: While promoting her new TV series, Candy, in L.A.

    Wearing: Tory Burch

    Why: The colorblock dress plus diamond-shaped belt is the combo we didn’t know we needed. This look just jumped to the top of our fall shopping list, and it’s not even summer.

    Rob Zangardi
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 22</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Maison de Mode’s 5th Annual Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Christopher John Rogers with De Beers jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a Roger Vivier clutch</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>This subtly sexy dress from the designer’s resort 2022 collection fits Bronfman like a glove.</p>
    Hannah Bronfman

    When: April 22

    Where: Maison de Mode’s 5th Annual Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION in L.A.

    Wearing: Christopher John Rogers with De Beers jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a Roger Vivier clutch

    Why: This subtly sexy dress from the designer’s resort 2022 collection fits Bronfman like a glove.

    Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 20</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The premiere of FX’s <em>Under the Banner of Heaven </em>at Hollywood Athletic Club in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Gucci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>It’s the cone bra and fur trim for me.</p>
    Daisy Edgar-Jones

    When: April 20

    Where: The premiere of FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven at Hollywood Athletic Club in L.A.

    Wearing: Gucci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

    Why: It’s the cone bra and fur trim for me.

    Jerod Harris - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 20</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>HBO Max’s For Your Consideration event for <em>Euphoria </em>at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Fear of God</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>The chic-as-hell Fear of God suit speaks for itself, but Zendaya’s <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a39783585/zendaya-tom-holland-support-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red carpet comments" class="link ">red carpet comments</a> gushing about her boyfriend Tom Holland’s support of her career were the cherry on top.</p>
    Zendaya

    When: April 20

    Where: HBO Max’s For Your Consideration event for Euphoria at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

    Wearing: Fear of God

    Why: The chic-as-hell Fear of God suit speaks for itself, but Zendaya’s red carpet comments gushing about her boyfriend Tom Holland’s support of her career were the cherry on top.

    Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 19</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Netflix’s <em>Russian Doll </em>season 2 premiere at The Bowery Hotel in New York City</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Proenza Schouler</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>A black jumpsuit with asymmetrical peplum detail and a crisp white trim? Lee definitely understood the assignment.</p>
    Greta Lee

    When: April 19

    Where: Netflix’s Russian Doll season 2 premiere at The Bowery Hotel in New York City

    Wearing: Proenza Schouler

    Why: A black jumpsuit with asymmetrical peplum detail and a crisp white trim? Lee definitely understood the assignment.

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When: </strong>April 18<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The world premiere of <em>Gaslit </em>in New York City.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Gucci</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>The pale blue dress shirt. The check vest. The double-breasted peak lapel jacket. The shorts in ANOTHER check pattern. Roberts looks like a schoolboy in the best way possible. Also, who doesn’t thoroughly love a <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/a38149625/gucci-love-parade-hollywood-runway-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Parade" class="link ">Love Parade</a> moment?</p>
    Julia Roberts

    When: April 18

    Where: The world premiere of Gaslit in New York City.

    Wearing: Gucci

    Why: The pale blue dress shirt. The check vest. The double-breasted peak lapel jacket. The shorts in ANOTHER check pattern. Roberts looks like a schoolboy in the best way possible. Also, who doesn’t thoroughly love a Love Parade moment?

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 18</p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The premiere of <em>The Northman</em> at TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Real-life angel or ATJ in Dior? You decide. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy

    When: April 18

    Where: The premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

    Wearing: Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

    Why: Real-life angel or ATJ in Dior? You decide.

    Steve Granitz - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 14<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The premiere of Showtime’s <em>The First Lady</em> at DGA Theater Complex in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Stella McCartney with Matturi Fine Jewellery earrings</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Taking bold style notes from Her Highness Michelle Obama is always a good decision.</p>
    Viola Davis

    When: April 14

    Where: The premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady at DGA Theater Complex in L.A.

    Wearing: Stella McCartney with Matturi Fine Jewellery earrings

    Why: Taking bold style notes from Her Highness Michelle Obama is always a good decision.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 14<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The <em>Anatomy of a Scandal </em>premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in London.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Nensi Dojaka with Tiffany & Co. jewelry</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Show off that leg, Michelle!</p>
    Michelle Dockery

    When: April 14

    Where: The Anatomy of a Scandal premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

    Wearing: Nensi Dojaka with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

    Why: Show off that leg, Michelle!

    Jeff Spicer - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 10<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The 2022 Olivier Awards with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall in London.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Loewe</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Somehow, Corrin manages to make dressing like a balloon look chic.</p>
    Emma Corrin

    When: April 10

    Where: The 2022 Olivier Awards with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

    Wearing: Loewe

    Why: Somehow, Corrin manages to make dressing like a balloon look chic.

    Mike Marsland - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 9<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>Deadline’s Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Mango with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjenny-bird-doune-hoop-earrings%2F6790061%3Fsiteid%3DSyrN4SGJMyU-jLLAZ4l7TzTysDsresAoOA%26sp_source%3Drakuten%26sp_campaign%3DSyrN4SGJMyU&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg39695846%2Fthe-look-best-dressed-celebrities-april-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenny Bird earrings" class="link ">Jenny Bird earrings</a></p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Because Gomez proves that one can be taken seriously in bubblegum pink (no small feat).</p>
    Selena Gomez

    When: April 9

    Where: Deadline’s Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A.

    Wearing: Mango with Jenny Bird earrings

    Why: Because Gomez proves that one can be taken seriously in bubblegum pink (no small feat).

    Amy Sussman - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>When:</strong> April 8<br></p><p><strong>Where: </strong>The Save Venice gala in New York City.</p><p><strong>Wearing: </strong>Markarian</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Abedin is a vision in emerald green Markarian; the dangling earrings and hairstyle are perfectly on theme.</p>
    Huma Abedin

    When: April 8

    Where: The Save Venice gala in New York City.

    Wearing: Markarian

    Why: Abedin is a vision in emerald green Markarian; the dangling earrings and hairstyle are perfectly on theme.

    Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Between red carpets and IRL sightings, here are the best-dressed celebs of the month.

