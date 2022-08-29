The Long Denim Skirt Is Actually Now a Classic

    The Long Denim Skirt Is Actually Now a Classic

    Like so many jean pieces from jorts to wide-leg jeans, the long denim skirt has nearly endless subcategories. All the better to get in on a look without sacrificing your particular style DNA.

    In other words, there's a jean maxi skirt for everyone. A bit on the boho side? Go all in on a Ganni fit-and-flare take. More minimal? Keep it sleek with raw fitted denim. A bit edgy and looking for something to pair with your new moto jacket? Make it black and lightly distressed. Or take a note from Khaite's fall runway if you're drawn to a tailored vibe and style yours belted with an oversized blazer.

    The best part? All these long denim skirts pair magically with a white tee and your go-to shoes, whether they're boots or New Balances. That's the thing with a not-so-basic basic: It actually makes getting dressed more simple.

  Levi's
farfetch.com
$93.00
Get in on the look for less than $100 in this great light-wash skirt.
    1) Washed Denim Midi Skirt

    Levi's

    farfetch.com

    $93.00

    Get in on the look for less than $100 in this great light-wash skirt.

  Magda Butrym
modaoperandi.com
$545.00
Raw denim just looks super clean. Try this one with a white button-down for a fresh take on one of your go-to looks.
    2) Denim Maxi Skirt

    Magda Butrym

    modaoperandi.com

    $545.00

    Raw denim just looks super clean. Try this one with a white button-down for a fresh take on one of your go-to looks.

  Khaite
modaoperandi.com
$420.00
This lightly distressed black one is just the right amount of edgy. It would look just as good with a tank now as with a blazer later.
    3) Neer Denim Maxi Skirt

    Khaite

    modaoperandi.com

    $420.00

    This lightly distressed black one is just the right amount of edgy. It would look just as good with a tank now as with a blazer later.

  Maison Margiela
farfetch.com
$1380.00
This A-line maxi calls to mind '90s versions. Try it with cowboy boots and a white tee.
    4) High-Waisted Denim Skirt

    Maison Margiela

    farfetch.com

    $1380.00

    This A-line maxi calls to mind '90s versions. Try it with cowboy boots and a white tee.

  Prada
modaoperandi.com
$1050.00
Still long, but not as long, this Prada midi is a forever piece.
    5) Washed Denim Midi Skirt

    Prada

    modaoperandi.com

    $1050.00

    Still long, but not as long, this Prada midi is a forever piece.

  3x1
farfetch.com
$341.00
This mid-wash maxi is so cool. We love the idea of styling it with a simple bodysuit and great brown belt with slides.
    6) Front-Slit Maxi Denim Skirt

    3x1

    farfetch.com

    $341.00

    This mid-wash maxi is so cool. We love the idea of styling it with a simple bodysuit and great brown belt with slides.

  Wardrobe.NYC
mytheresa.com
$295.00
A bit '80s with a stone-wash vibe, this modern take is made for a great heel.
    7) Midi Denim Skirt

    Wardrobe.NYC

    mytheresa.com

    $295.00

    A bit '80s with a stone-wash vibe, this modern take is made for a great heel.

  Isabel Marant
mytheresa.com
$449.00
A high-rise midi-to-maxi, this one is begging for knee-high boots and a cropped sweater.
    8) High-Rise Denim Midi Skirt

    Isabel Marant

    mytheresa.com

    $449.00

    A high-rise midi-to-maxi, this one is begging for knee-high boots and a cropped sweater.

  Ganni
mytheresa.com
$292.00
A little bit Western, a little bit boho, this skirt is a statement ready to be made.
    9) High-Rise Denim Maxi Skirt

    Ganni

    mytheresa.com

    $292.00

    A little bit Western, a little bit boho, this skirt is a statement ready to be made.

  Frame
mytheresa.com
$335.00
This lighter wash may feel summery, but it's perfectly suited to black cashmere sweaters and lug-sole boots.
    10) Le Italien High-Rise Denim Midi Skirt

    Frame

    mytheresa.com

    $335.00

    This lighter wash may feel summery, but it's perfectly suited to black cashmere sweaters and lug-sole boots.

  Citizens of Humanity
neimanmarcus.com
$248.00
Is there anything chicer than a cream cable-knit sweater paired with this skirt and suede boots? It's okay, we'll wait.
    11) Aubury Front-Slit Midi Skirt

    Citizens of Humanity

    neimanmarcus.com

    $248.00

    Is there anything chicer than a cream cable-knit sweater paired with this skirt and suede boots? It's okay, we'll wait.

<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$93.00</strong></p><p>Get in on the look for less than $100 in this great light-wash skirt.</p>
<p><strong>Magda Butrym</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$545.00</strong></p><p>Raw denim just looks super clean. Try this one with a white button-down for a fresh take on one of your go-to looks.</p>
<p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$420.00</strong></p><p>This lightly distressed black one is just the right amount of edgy. It would look just as good with a tank now as with a blazer later.</p>
<p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$1380.00</strong></p><p>This A-line maxi calls to mind '90s versions. Try it with cowboy boots and a white tee.</p>
<p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$1050.00</strong></p><p>Still long, but not as long, this Prada midi is a forever piece.</p>
<p><strong>3x1</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$341.00</strong></p><p>This mid-wash maxi is so cool. We love the idea of styling it with a simple bodysuit and great brown belt with slides.</p>
<p><strong>Wardrobe.NYC</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p>A bit '80s with a stone-wash vibe, this modern take is made for a great heel.</p>
<p><strong>Isabel Marant</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$449.00</strong></p><p>A high-rise midi-to-maxi, this one is begging for knee-high boots and a cropped sweater.</p>
<p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$292.00</strong></p><p>A little bit Western, a little bit boho, this skirt is a statement ready to be made.</p>
<p><strong>Frame</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$335.00</strong></p><p>This lighter wash may feel summery, but it's perfectly suited to black cashmere sweaters and lug-sole boots.</p>
<p><strong>Citizens of Humanity</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p>Is there anything chicer than a cream cable-knit sweater paired with this skirt and suede boots? It's okay, we'll wait.</p>

