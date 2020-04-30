The Lockdown Diary Of A Tattoo Artist Who's Inking Himself Every Single Day

Esquire

The studios are closed, the work has dried up. And yet Chris Woodhead isn't hanging up the needle just yet

From Esquire

<p>"The studio is in Hackney Wick, middle of nowhere. It's weird there, it's still really rundown and fucked, but it's right next to the Olympic stadium in this sort of gentrified wasteland," tattoo artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/adverse.camber/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Woodhead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chris Woodhead</a> tells me over the phone. Right now, the whole country is a wasteland, devoid of life and activity, and the tattooing industry is but one silent casualty in the looming shadow of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/coronavirus-covid-19/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coronavirus</a>.</p><p>Despite a grim forecast for the country at large – a member of the Office of Budget Responsibility told the BBC that lockdown "would knock something like six to eight percentage points off annual GDP" – Woodhead remains surprisingly chipper. That's perhaps because his passion hasn't stopped. At the beginning of the pandemic, at a loss of things to do and in need of some normality, the Halifax-born tattoo artist committed to inking himself with a design each day. It was day 39 when we spoke. "I'm just waiting around for something to happen, my income has dried up and there's no way of making any money right now. There's a lot going on, and all freelancers are in the same boat at the minute," he says. "So I sit down at 2pm everyday, I'm working, it feels like work. And without that, I'm just lost: I'm wandering around the house eating crisps and drinking squash. This has fulfilled me way more creatively, and it maintains my mental health, and it's giving me purpose and a routine and structured that I didn't realise I needed."</p><p>From the off, there were misgivings: his wife was quick to note that "this might go on for months, y'know". But self-tattooing is nothing new to Woodhead. In fact, his main concern was that there wouldn't be enough space. Following a stint as a musician (Woodhead plays guitar for Jamie T's backing band), there was a period of "feeling a bit lost", and so he turned to the idea of body art. "I ended up buying a needle and ink, and I started tattooing myself. It was by no means thinking I could take it seriously, or go professional, and within about a year, I had pretty much covered my legs. I thought, I'm kind of alright at this." As a result, Woodhead's skin is a catalogue of the playful, the macabre and the outlandish: gingerbread men sit next to peace signs that are flanked by scorpions and there's even a pizza slice – all of which were added to over the seven days we spent diarising the project. Here are the results.</p>
<p>"Today I tattooed some apocalyptic flames on my leg. Seems fitting at the moment, as it kind of feels like everything is burning around us. Flame tattoos have made a resurgence recently.</p><p>"Blacking out tattoos hand poked is quite tough, and it takes a while."</p>
Day 1

<p>"I absolutely hate spiders. They freak me out, so I have quite a few tattooed on me. A lot of the time I have to look at what space I have spare, and then work it out from there, or adapt an existing drawing.</p><p>"But I’m always drawing so there’s plenty of material flying around. I only ever hand poke. I got into tattooing because I wanted to cover my legs in shit, never really wanted to be an artist but got better with time and took it up as a profession, so when I started I wanted the cheapest means to be able to tattoo myself, which meant I didn’t have the money to buy a gun."</p>
Day 2

<p>"On my daily dog walk I see foxgloves in the park, and it always reminds me of coming up in a horrible rash on my hands when I was a kid from them."</p>
Day 3

<p>"Today, I tattooed a mushroom cloud.</p><p>"I used to have a t-shirt by a New York clothing company called Death Traitors which had a mushroom cloud on it and said 'laugh now, apocalypse later' and it felt very fitting for the current climate. This was by far the hardest place to tattoo I’ve done so far, on my funny bone bent around a table. Wasn't easy – took about 45 minutes to do."</p>
Day 4

<p>"Just done today's. It’s a pair of maracas. I’ve been watching the latest series of Better Call Saul the last couple of weeks and it’s inspired me to draw loads of Mexican style flash, but trying to make it not too dark like all the macabre and candy skull stuff, more kitsch and cute drawings.</p><p>"My tagline on Instagram is ‘nice tattoos for nice people’. I I like the juxtaposition between bold, black-looking tattoos, but the subject matter being quite light-hearted. I think tattoos can be intimidating. I kind of want to eliminate that from my work."</p>
Day 5

<p>"I did this delicate butterfly today. Whilst being in lockdown I’ve had a lot of time to experiment with thin needle tattoos (which can be tough to apply hand poked). I have tonnes of butterflies drawn up. They're probably my favourite insect to draw.</p><p>"There's been a big Nineties revival. The Spice Girls are back in, and so are tribal tattoos: little bits of old school being incorporated into new designs. I love all those old school dodgy tattoos."</p>
Day 6

<p>"Ignorant style is a kind of tattooing that looks quite juvenile ,and is imperfect on purpose. It can range from child-like drawings to some people purposefully going for bad application.</p><p>"This draw is clearly a bit silly, but I love it. Why a jaguar's face? Why not, I say." </p>
Day 7

<p>"Today, I did a micro tattoo of a cross on my knuckle. </p><p>"I'm exploring the tiniest tattoos I can possibly draw with accuracy. I have quite a lot of religious symbols on me. As I'm personally agnostic, I feel it holds a nice irony."<br></p>
Day 8

