The Lockdown Diary Of A Tattoo Artist Who's Inking Himself Every Single Day

"The studio is in Hackney Wick, middle of nowhere. It's weird there, it's still really rundown and fucked, but it's right next to the Olympic stadium in this sort of gentrified wasteland," tattoo artist Chris Woodhead tells me over the phone. Right now, the whole country is a wasteland, devoid of life and activity, and the tattooing industry is but one silent casualty in the looming shadow of coronavirus.

Despite a grim forecast for the country at large – a member of the Office of Budget Responsibility told the BBC that lockdown "would knock something like six to eight percentage points off annual GDP" – Woodhead remains surprisingly chipper. That's perhaps because his passion hasn't stopped. At the beginning of the pandemic, at a loss of things to do and in need of some normality, the Halifax-born tattoo artist committed to inking himself with a design each day. It was day 39 when we spoke. "I'm just waiting around for something to happen, my income has dried up and there's no way of making any money right now. There's a lot going on, and all freelancers are in the same boat at the minute," he says. "So I sit down at 2pm everyday, I'm working, it feels like work. And without that, I'm just lost: I'm wandering around the house eating crisps and drinking squash. This has fulfilled me way more creatively, and it maintains my mental health, and it's giving me purpose and a routine and structured that I didn't realise I needed."

From the off, there were misgivings: his wife was quick to note that "this might go on for months, y'know". But self-tattooing is nothing new to Woodhead. In fact, his main concern was that there wouldn't be enough space. Following a stint as a musician (Woodhead plays guitar for Jamie T's backing band), there was a period of "feeling a bit lost", and so he turned to the idea of body art. "I ended up buying a needle and ink, and I started tattooing myself. It was by no means thinking I could take it seriously, or go professional, and within about a year, I had pretty much covered my legs. I thought, I'm kind of alright at this." As a result, Woodhead's skin is a catalogue of the playful, the macabre and the outlandish: gingerbread men sit next to peace signs that are flanked by scorpions and there's even a pizza slice – all of which were added to over the seven days we spent diarising the project. Here are the results.