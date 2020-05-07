You’ll Want All the Cool Vintage Barware from This Sotheby’s Sale

When the 18th amendment to the Constitution went into effect in 1920, banning the sale, transport, and manufacture of liquors, it hardly prevented Americans from imbibing alcohol. Instead, the era of Prohibition—running until the 1933 passage of the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th—begat an entire industry of clandestine drinking establishments and bootlegging, not to mention a flourishing of creative designs with which to consume alcohol. The latter is at the center of the latest online sale from Sotheby’s, “100 Years—Prohibition in America,” with bidding open through May 21. The auction house enlisted Alan Bedwell, the founder of the vintage accessories gallery Foundwell, to curate the vintage barware and fine silver offerings. “There has always been a desire to obscure the real purpose of household items that may be deemed by some as perhaps morally lax,” Bedwell explains. “Certainly, Prohibition pushed disguising alcohol-related items to the fore…it became a challenge, and I think a fun one for a number of creative minds.” Here, Bedwell walks us through some his highlights from the sale—any of which could still anchor a modern-day bar in your own home.