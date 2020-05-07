You’ll Want All the Cool Vintage Barware from This Sotheby’s Sale

You’ll Want All the Cool Vintage Barware from This Sotheby’s SaleElle DecorMay 7, 2020, 8:16 p.m. UTCThe Prohibition-themed online sale is offering up cocktail shakers and decanters galore.From ELLE DecorYou’ll Want All the Cool Vintage Barware from This Sotheby’s SaleWhen the 18th amendment to the Constitution went into effect in 1920, banning the sale, transport, and manufacture of liquors, it hardly prevented Americans from imbibing alcohol. Instead, the era of Prohibition—running until the 1933 passage of the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th—begat an entire industry of clandestine drinking establishments and bootlegging, not to mention a flourishing of creative designs with which to consume alcohol. The latter is at the center of the latest online sale from Sotheby’s, “100 Years—Prohibition in America,” with bidding open through May 21. The auction house enlisted Alan Bedwell, the founder of the vintage accessories gallery Foundwell, to curate the vintage barware and fine silver offerings. “There has always been a desire to obscure the real purpose of household items that may be deemed by some as perhaps morally lax,” Bedwell explains. “Certainly, Prohibition pushed disguising alcohol-related items to the fore…it became a challenge, and I think a fun one for a number of creative minds.” Here, Bedwell walks us through some his highlights from the sale—any of which could still anchor a modern-day bar in your own home.1) American Silver-Plated Lighthouse Cocktail ShakerInternational Silver Co., Meriden, Connecticut; silver-plated base metal, 1927–29; estimate $3,000/$5,000.“Along with the Derby International golf bag cocktail set and the Napier penguin cocktail shaker, the lighthouse cocktail shaker is one of the most iconic American-made shakers. The design was based on the Boston Lighthouse, the first-ever lighthouse constructed in America, in 1716, which became a symbol of American strength and resistance after it was razed during the Revolutionary War and then rebuilt in 1783. As the shaker was made during Prohibition, one can’t help but think that the lighthouse design is perhaps an echo of this defiance to authorities, serving as a beacon of American independence. It was made in two sizes, and while the larger is more impressive visually, when used it is highly impractical. That makes this piece more user-friendly, and at over a foot tall, it is still an impressive focal point.”2) American Silver-Plated Golf-Themed Cocktail SetDesigned by George Berry for Derby Silver Company, Derby, Connecticut; silver-plated base metal and leather case, circa 1926; estimate $2,500/$3,500.“While it is not the ‘celebrity’ of all the golf-themed cocktail sets, this one is equally good-looking and made by the same maker, Derby International. Embossed with a panoramic golfing scene wrapping around the body of the shaker and repeated in different ways on the accompanying original set of four stacking shot cups (which are accompanied by their original travel case), the set is a charming depiction of life on the golf courses of America in the early 20th century. What I particularly love about this set is the addition of a female golfer, resplendent in her period attire, joining the men for a round. Very few women played golf or were even allowed onto golf courses at this time, so this was very forward-thinking and inclusive by the designer, and it beautifully rounds out the Art Deco scene.”Scroll to continue with contentAd3) American Silver-Plated “Tells You How” Cocktail Recipe ShakerDesigned by Le Roy H. Fontan for the Napier Co., Meriden, Connecticut; silver-plated base metal, circa 1932–35; estimate $800/$1,200. “This piece is much more than a good-looking cocktail shaker, as it features a menu list that rotates around the body to display the ingredients needed to make some of the most loved classic cocktails. This shaker was designed by Le Roy Fontan in 1932, just as the country was coming out of Prohibition.”4) Pair of Silver-Mounted Cut-Glass DecantersT.G. Hawkes & Co., Corning, New York; sterling silver and crystal, circa 1920s; estimate $3,000/$5,000.“Quite often seen in English decanters, the locking lids meant that none of the hired help—or naughty children of the house—could smuggle some of father’s favorite tipple. This wonderful example has a cleverly designed mechanism that allows both bottles to be locked away from unwanted attention, without changing any of the design integrity. High-quality cut crystal and sterling-silver mounts make this both a stunning piece of barware and a rather helpful way to preserve that rare Scotch or brandy.”5) Set of Eight American Silver Yachting CupsThe Kalo Shop, Chicago; sterling silver and vitreous enamel, circa 1926; estimate $3,500/$5,500.“This set of unique handwrought drinking cups was made by one of America’s finest silver workshops as a private commission for Jesse Lauriston Livermore’s yacht, the Athero II. (Livermore was a famous day trader known as the Great Bear of Wall Street; his yacht was a 170-foot-long vessel built in 1926 with six staterooms and quarters for a crew of 25.) Enameled with the yachting flag signals for both the private family and that of the New York Yacht Club, the cups are able to neatly stack into one another.”