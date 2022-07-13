Lizzo's Style File: Every Single One Of The Singer's Most Epic Looks

  • <p>'I am my inspiration,' Lizzo once famously said – and we can certainly understand why. The Detroit-born singer has been serving epic looks since long before her music hit the mainstream in 2019, but with great success comes great designer 'fits – and few wear them with quite as much confidence and panache as the ever-stylish Lizzo. From her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a29944352/lizzo-amas-2019-tiny-bag-meme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:internet-breaking tiny handbag at the 2019 AMAs" class="link ">internet-breaking tiny handbag at the 2019 AMAs</a> to her custom Thom Browne gown and cape for the most recent Met Gala, these are Lizzo's most fabulous fashion moments to date: </p>
    1/16

    Lizzo's Style File: Every Single One Of The Singer's Most Epic Looks

    'I am my inspiration,' Lizzo once famously said – and we can certainly understand why. The Detroit-born singer has been serving epic looks since long before her music hit the mainstream in 2019, but with great success comes great designer 'fits – and few wear them with quite as much confidence and panache as the ever-stylish Lizzo. From her internet-breaking tiny handbag at the 2019 AMAs to her custom Thom Browne gown and cape for the most recent Met Gala, these are Lizzo's most fabulous fashion moments to date:

    Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo proved she is always the queen of the red carpet, in an iridescent, feather-trimmed gown custom made by Gucci. </p>
    2/16

    1) Lizzo attends the BET Awards, June 2022

    Lizzo proved she is always the queen of the red carpet, in an iridescent, feather-trimmed gown custom made by Gucci.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo cut a slightly more low-key figure than usual, in a monochrome ruffle dress while speaking on-stage about her upcoming documentary. </p>
    3/16

    2) Lizzo at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront show, May 2022

    Lizzo cut a slightly more low-key figure than usual, in a monochrome ruffle dress while speaking on-stage about her upcoming documentary.

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo certainly understood the assignment at this year's Met Gala. The theme was 'Gilded Glamour' which the singer took quite literally, rocking a dramatic gold-embroidered cape and black corset-dress by Thom Browne – which took around 22,000 hours to make. And as if that wasn't enough, she also whipped out a golden flute on the red carpet and proceeded to play it perfectly. </p>
    4/16

    3) Lizzo attends the Met Gala, May 2022

    Lizzo certainly understood the assignment at this year's Met Gala. The theme was 'Gilded Glamour' which the singer took quite literally, rocking a dramatic gold-embroidered cape and black corset-dress by Thom Browne – which took around 22,000 hours to make. And as if that wasn't enough, she also whipped out a golden flute on the red carpet and proceeded to play it perfectly.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo put her own fabulous spin on head-to-toe Gucci, opting for a statement logo coat-dress and diamanté-encrusted chokers and hairclips. </p>
    5/16

    4) Lizzo attends Gucci's Love Parade in Los Angeles, November 2021

    Lizzo put her own fabulous spin on head-to-toe Gucci, opting for a statement logo coat-dress and diamanté-encrusted chokers and hairclips.

    Rich Fury - Getty Images
  • <p>Risqué? Moi? Lizzo has never been afraid of a major look, no matter how sheer... This sparkly, see-through dress was designed by Matthew Reisman, worn here with nothing but a thong and pasties. Confidence never looked so good.</p>
    6/16

    5) Lizzo attends Cardi B's birthday party, October 2021

    Risqué? Moi? Lizzo has never been afraid of a major look, no matter how sheer... This sparkly, see-through dress was designed by Matthew Reisman, worn here with nothing but a thong and pasties. Confidence never looked so good.

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo wore a Cruella Deville-esque faux fur cape while out and about in New York, with a sash quoting Lady Gaga's lyric: 'Don't be a drag, just be a Queen.'</p>
    7/16

    6) Lizzo in New York, September 2021

    Lizzo wore a Cruella Deville-esque faux fur cape while out and about in New York, with a sash quoting Lady Gaga's lyric: 'Don't be a drag, just be a Queen.'

    Gotham - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo wore two pearlescent, Eighties-inspired Balmain gowns to the 2021 Grammy Awards – but we are particularly enamoured with this pink style. It's giving us major mermaid vibes and the matching hairclips are just genius.</p>
    8/16

    7) Lizzo attends the Grammy Awards, March 2021

    Lizzo wore two pearlescent, Eighties-inspired Balmain gowns to the 2021 Grammy Awards – but we are particularly enamoured with this pink style. It's giving us major mermaid vibes and the matching hairclips are just genius.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Christian Siriano was the designer behind this iconic Lizzo look, reminding the American public to vote in the upcoming elections. </p>
    9/16

    8) Lizzo attends the BBMAs, October 2020

    Christian Siriano was the designer behind this iconic Lizzo look, reminding the American public to vote in the upcoming elections.

    Kevin Mazur - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo stole the show at the 2020 Grammy's in more ways than one. The singer changed into a glittery fringed Atelier Versace gown after the ceremony, to celebrate her perfectly paired accessory: three Grammy Awards.<br></p>
    10/16

    9) Lizzo attends the Grammy Awards, January 2020

    Lizzo stole the show at the 2020 Grammy's in more ways than one. The singer changed into a glittery fringed Atelier Versace gown after the ceremony, to celebrate her perfectly paired accessory: three Grammy Awards.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo loves a good outfit change. She's just extra like that, and we're not complaining. But the singer's arrival look for the 2020 Grammy Awards was one of our favourites: a beautiful, white Swarovski-encrusted Versace gown and a signature matching feather boa. </p>
    11/16

    10) Lizzo attends the Grammy Awards, January 2020

    Lizzo loves a good outfit change. She's just extra like that, and we're not complaining. But the singer's arrival look for the 2020 Grammy Awards was one of our favourites: a beautiful, white Swarovski-encrusted Versace gown and a signature matching feather boa.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Is Lizzo single-handedly responsible for our obsession with teeny-tiny handbags? Probably, thanks to this iconic look the singer wore at the 2019 American Music Awards. Her orange ruffle dress was by Valentino, as was <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a29944352/lizzo-amas-2019-tiny-bag-meme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the microscopic handbag that launched a thousand memes" class="link ">the microscopic handbag that launched a thousand memes</a>. </p>
    12/16

    11) Lizzo attends the AMAs, November 2019

    Is Lizzo single-handedly responsible for our obsession with teeny-tiny handbags? Probably, thanks to this iconic look the singer wore at the 2019 American Music Awards. Her orange ruffle dress was by Valentino, as was the microscopic handbag that launched a thousand memes.

    Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images
  • <p>Ever the performer, Lizzo wore a custom gold corset leotard for her headline concert at Radio City Music Hall paired with matching gold Doc Marten boots.</p>
    13/16

    12) Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall, September 2019

    Ever the performer, Lizzo wore a custom gold corset leotard for her headline concert at Radio City Music Hall paired with matching gold Doc Marten boots.

    Theo Wargo - Getty Images
  • <p>Why allude to your Sixties 'screen siren' inspiration, when you can have it written all over your dress instead? This fabulous look was by Moschino.</p>
    14/16

    13) Lizzo attends the VMAs, August 2019

    Why allude to your Sixties 'screen siren' inspiration, when you can have it written all over your dress instead? This fabulous look was by Moschino.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
  • <p>For her first ever Met Gala, Lizzo went all out in a red and pink gown by Marc Jacobs, a pink silk and crystal headpiece and the most OTT feather coat we've ever seen.</p>
    15/16

    14) Lizzo at the Met Gala, May 2019

    For her first ever Met Gala, Lizzo went all out in a red and pink gown by Marc Jacobs, a pink silk and crystal headpiece and the most OTT feather coat we've ever seen.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Lizzo knows how to make an entrance, and this neon-lime gown by Christopher John Rogers is one sure fire way to do it. </p>
    16/16

    15) Lizzo attends the GLAAD Media Awards, March 2019

    Lizzo knows how to make an entrance, and this neon-lime gown by Christopher John Rogers is one sure fire way to do it.

    Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
<p>'I am my inspiration,' Lizzo once famously said – and we can certainly understand why. The Detroit-born singer has been serving epic looks since long before her music hit the mainstream in 2019, but with great success comes great designer 'fits – and few wear them with quite as much confidence and panache as the ever-stylish Lizzo. From her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a29944352/lizzo-amas-2019-tiny-bag-meme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:internet-breaking tiny handbag at the 2019 AMAs" class="link ">internet-breaking tiny handbag at the 2019 AMAs</a> to her custom Thom Browne gown and cape for the most recent Met Gala, these are Lizzo's most fabulous fashion moments to date: </p>
<p>Lizzo proved she is always the queen of the red carpet, in an iridescent, feather-trimmed gown custom made by Gucci. </p>
<p>Lizzo cut a slightly more low-key figure than usual, in a monochrome ruffle dress while speaking on-stage about her upcoming documentary. </p>
<p>Lizzo certainly understood the assignment at this year's Met Gala. The theme was 'Gilded Glamour' which the singer took quite literally, rocking a dramatic gold-embroidered cape and black corset-dress by Thom Browne – which took around 22,000 hours to make. And as if that wasn't enough, she also whipped out a golden flute on the red carpet and proceeded to play it perfectly. </p>
<p>Lizzo put her own fabulous spin on head-to-toe Gucci, opting for a statement logo coat-dress and diamanté-encrusted chokers and hairclips. </p>
<p>Risqué? Moi? Lizzo has never been afraid of a major look, no matter how sheer... This sparkly, see-through dress was designed by Matthew Reisman, worn here with nothing but a thong and pasties. Confidence never looked so good.</p>
<p>Lizzo wore a Cruella Deville-esque faux fur cape while out and about in New York, with a sash quoting Lady Gaga's lyric: 'Don't be a drag, just be a Queen.'</p>
<p>Lizzo wore two pearlescent, Eighties-inspired Balmain gowns to the 2021 Grammy Awards – but we are particularly enamoured with this pink style. It's giving us major mermaid vibes and the matching hairclips are just genius.</p>
<p>Christian Siriano was the designer behind this iconic Lizzo look, reminding the American public to vote in the upcoming elections. </p>
<p>Lizzo stole the show at the 2020 Grammy's in more ways than one. The singer changed into a glittery fringed Atelier Versace gown after the ceremony, to celebrate her perfectly paired accessory: three Grammy Awards.<br></p>
<p>Lizzo loves a good outfit change. She's just extra like that, and we're not complaining. But the singer's arrival look for the 2020 Grammy Awards was one of our favourites: a beautiful, white Swarovski-encrusted Versace gown and a signature matching feather boa. </p>
<p>Is Lizzo single-handedly responsible for our obsession with teeny-tiny handbags? Probably, thanks to this iconic look the singer wore at the 2019 American Music Awards. Her orange ruffle dress was by Valentino, as was <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a29944352/lizzo-amas-2019-tiny-bag-meme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the microscopic handbag that launched a thousand memes" class="link ">the microscopic handbag that launched a thousand memes</a>. </p>
<p>Ever the performer, Lizzo wore a custom gold corset leotard for her headline concert at Radio City Music Hall paired with matching gold Doc Marten boots.</p>
<p>Why allude to your Sixties 'screen siren' inspiration, when you can have it written all over your dress instead? This fabulous look was by Moschino.</p>
<p>For her first ever Met Gala, Lizzo went all out in a red and pink gown by Marc Jacobs, a pink silk and crystal headpiece and the most OTT feather coat we've ever seen.</p>
<p>Lizzo knows how to make an entrance, and this neon-lime gown by Christopher John Rogers is one sure fire way to do it. </p>

Looking and feeling good as hell, ELLE UK looks back at the multi-Grammy-award-winning singer's best looks ever.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sir Mo Farah reveals 'the truth' about how he came to the UK

    Sir Mo Farah has revealed he was "trafficked" into the UK illegally under the name of another child, saying he wants to tell his real story "whatever the cost".

  • Lizzo dedicates Emmy nomination to 'Big Grrrls' everywhere: 'We did this for ourselves'

    "We didn't do this for awards," Lizzo wrote on Instagram after Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Program.

  • Sir Mo Farah’s ‘bravery’ praised by UK charities following childhood revelations

    The athlete was praised for facing ‘unimaginable pain’ in speaking out about his story while ‘shining a light’ on global issues.

  • Mother of boy at centre of treatment fight urges judge to let him die naturally

    Hollie Dance told Mr Justice Hayden that 12-year-old Archie Battersbee was a fighter and would want treatment to continue.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.