Lizzo Kicks Off Her Tour in Florida, Plus Elisabeth Moss, Diplo, Grace Jones and More

  • <p>Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.</p>
    1/86

    Good as Hell

    Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

  • <p>Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> - Elisabeth Moss in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on Sept. 23 in New York City.</p>
    2/86

    Guest Speaker

    Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during The Handmaid's Tale - Elisabeth Moss in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on Sept. 23 in New York City.

  • <p>Diplo arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.</p>
    3/86

    Poppin'

    Diplo arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • <p>Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on Sept. 23 in Oakland, California. </p>
    4/86

    Mad Hatter

    Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on Sept. 23 in Oakland, California.

  • <p>Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys join each other onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at the Sisters Chapel Spelman College on Sept. 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
    5/86

    Gal Pals

    Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys join each other onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at the Sisters Chapel Spelman College on Sept. 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • <p>Jon Hamm visits <em>Stars </em>with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23. </p>
    6/86

    A Star at Stars

    Jon Hamm visits Stars with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23.

  • <p>Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23. </p>
    7/86

    Purple Reign

    Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22. </p>
    8/86

    Sister Act

    Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show <em>Sherri </em>in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23. </p>
    9/86

    Flower Power

    Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show Sherri in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23.

  • <p>John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, <em>Imaginary Friends, </em>in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23. </p>
    10/86

    Just Imagine

    John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, Imaginary Friends, in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23.

  • <p>Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' <em>SMILE</em> at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22. </p>
    11/86

    Feeling Fantastic

    Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' SMILE at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy. </p>
    12/86

    Shoulder On

    Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

  • <p>Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22. </p>
    13/86

    Fierce Fashion

    Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

  • <p>A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22. </p>
    14/86

    Dog Days

    A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22. </p>
    15/86

    Keeping Close

    Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of <em>The Redeem Team </em>at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22. </p>
    16/86

    Dream Team

    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of The Redeem Team at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23. </p>
    17/86

    To Boot

    Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

  • <p>George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C. </p>
    18/86

    Into the Night

    George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22. </p>
    19/86

    Make It a Double

    Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.</p>
    20/86

    State of Mind

    Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of <em>Anvil! The Story of Anvil </em>at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22. </p>
    21/86

    A Hand to Hold

    Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of Anvil! The Story of Anvil at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, <em>No Hard Feelings, </em>in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22. </p>
    22/86

    Quiet on the Set

    Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, <em>Suite for Krug in 2008.</em></p>
    23/86

    Toast with the Most

    Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008.

  • <p>Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami. </p>
    24/86

    Once More with Feeling

    Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami.

  • <p>Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22. </p>
    25/86

    Pop Culture

    Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21. </p>
    26/86

    Fine Dining

    Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22. </p>
    27/86

    Walk About

    Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C. </p>
    28/86

    I Scream

    Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Matthias Schweighöfer attends the Green Carpet Opening Night and premiere of <em>T</em><em>he Swimmers</em> during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus in Switzerland on Sept. 22. </p>
    29/86

    Peace Offering

    Matthias Schweighöfer attends the Green Carpet Opening Night and premiere of The Swimmers during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus in Switzerland on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds smiles on the set of <em>Imaginary Friends </em>in N.Y.C.'s Coney Island on Sept. 21. </p>
    30/86

    On Island Time

    Ryan Reynolds smiles on the set of Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C.'s Coney Island on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Oprah Winfrey comes out to celebrate the late Sidney Poitier at the premiere of <em>Sidney </em>at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. </p>
    31/86

    Legends Only

    Oprah Winfrey comes out to celebrate the late Sidney Poitier at the premiere of Sidney at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Tyler Perry gets animated on Sept. 21 while chatting with Alison Stewart at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.</p>
    32/86

    In the Hot Seat

    Tyler Perry gets animated on Sept. 21 while chatting with Alison Stewart at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Michelle Yeoh takes the stage at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21. </p>
    33/86

    Michelle at the Mic

    Michelle Yeoh takes the stage at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Christoph Waltz and Daniel Craig don their finest for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21. </p>
    34/86

    Tuxed Up

    Christoph Waltz and Daniel Craig don their finest for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari walk the red carpet for his new movie <em>Bandit </em>in L.A. on Sept. 21. </p>
    35/86

    The Newlyweds

    Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari walk the red carpet for his new movie Bandit in L.A. on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Friends and loved ones of the late Bob Saget — Kevin Nealon, Kelly Rizzo, Norman Lear, Lara Saget, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Joel McHale and John Stamos — get together at the actor's annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit for scleroderma research in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. </p>
    36/86

    Group Think

    Friends and loved ones of the late Bob Saget — Kevin Nealon, Kelly Rizzo, Norman Lear, Lara Saget, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Joel McHale and John Stamos — get together at the actor's annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit for scleroderma research in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Zoë Kravitz keeps it moving on Sept. 21 in N.Y.C. </p>
    37/86

    Green Machine

    Zoë Kravitz keeps it moving on Sept. 21 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jack Harlow accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the SESAC Los Angeles Music Awards at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 21. </p>
    38/86

    The Write Stuff

    Jack Harlow accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the SESAC Los Angeles Music Awards at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Chef José Andrés and former football player Eli Manning share a moment backstage at <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21. </p>
    39/86

    To the Point

    Chef José Andrés and former football player Eli Manning share a moment backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Nick Cave and Brad Pitt celebrate their first art exhibition at Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, on Sept. 17. </p>
    40/86

    Art Fair

    Nick Cave and Brad Pitt celebrate their first art exhibition at Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, on Sept. 17.

  • <p>Drake comes out to celebrate pal Richie Akiva's birthday at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19. </p>
    41/86

    Ratchet Happy Birthday

    Drake comes out to celebrate pal Richie Akiva's birthday at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21. </p>
    42/86

    Color Blocked

    Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. </p>
    43/86

    Rock On

    Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

  • <p>Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of <em>Amsterdam </em>on Sept. 21.</p>
    44/86

    Back in Black

    Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of Amsterdam on Sept. 21.

  • <p>Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of <em>Meet Cute. </em></p>
    45/86

    No Sweat

    Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of Meet Cute.

  • <p>Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. </p>
    46/86

    With Honors

    Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her <em>Don't Worry Darling </em>press tour.</p>
    47/86

    On Red Alert

    Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her Don't Worry Darling press tour.

  • <p>Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20. </p>
    48/86

    Passion for Fashion

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film <em>Bros </em>in New York City on Sept. 20.</p>
    49/86

    Oh, Brother

    Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film Bros in New York City on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.</p>
    50/86

    Life Well Lived

    Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

  • <p>Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20. </p>
    51/86

    Hi There

    Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, <em>The Greatest Hits, </em>on Sept. 20.</p>
    52/86

    Smile in Style

    Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, The Greatest Hits, on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City. </p>
    53/86

    A Step Ahead

    Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.</p>
    54/86

    Sweater Weather

    Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20. </p>
    55/86

    Totally Twinning

    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20.

  • <p>Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of <em>Catherine Called Birdy </em>in London.</p>
    56/86

    Here for Hugs

    Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of Catherine Called Birdy in London.

  • <p>Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.</p>
    57/86

    Strike a Pose

    Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.

  • <p>Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles. </p>
    58/86

    Checks Out

    Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in New York City on Sept. 19.</p>
    59/86

    Comedy Tonight

    Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde premieres her new film <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> in New York City on Sept. 19.</p>
    60/86

    Worry No More

    Olivia Wilde premieres her new film Don't Worry Darling in New York City on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Ana de Armas arrives at <em>The</em> <em>Late Show with Stephen Colbert </em>in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19. </p>
    61/86

    Time to Shine

    Ana de Armas arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.</p>
    62/86

    Spin City

    Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.</p>
    63/86

    Wearing the Pants

    Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new <em>Beverly Hills Cop</em> in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.</p>
    64/86

    Need for Speed

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on Sept. 19.</p>
    65/86

    Nice Catch

    Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of <em>Reboot</em> in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.</p>
    66/86

    Make It a Triple

    Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of Reboot in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.</p>
    67/86

    Slice of Life

    Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

  • <p>French actors Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste share the love on the red carpet at the <em>Le Lyceen </em>premiere on Sept. 19 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.</p>
    68/86

    French Kiss

    French actors Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste share the love on the red carpet at the Le Lyceen premiere on Sept. 19 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including <em>American Idol</em>'s Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.</p>
    69/86

    The Originals

    Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including American Idol's Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.

  • <p>Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in <em>Death of a Salesman</em> at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.</p>
    70/86

    Life or Death

    Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.

  • <p>Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 while kicking off his Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.</p>
    71/86

    Look Mom I Can Fly

    Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 while kicking off his Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

  • <p>Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of <em>Ghostbusters</em> at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.</p>
    72/86

    Who You Gonna Call?

    Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of Ghostbusters at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.

  • <p>Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of IMAX and Stage Access' new film <em>René</em><em>e Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris </em>on Sept. 18.</p>
    73/86

    Paris Match

    Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of IMAX and Stage Access' new film Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris on Sept. 18.

  • <p>Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16. </p>
    74/86

    Royal We

    Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

  • <p>Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of <em>Amsterdam</em> at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. </p>
    75/86

    Velvet Crush

    Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of <em>Amsterdam</em> at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. </p>
    76/86

    All Dressed Up

    Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.</p>
    77/86

    Green Machine

    Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.

  • <p>Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. </p>
    78/86

    Job Well Done

    Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

  • <p>Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas. </p>
    79/86

    So Golden

    Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.</p>
    80/86

    Say Yeah!

    Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.

  • <p>Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City. </p>
    81/86

    Sister, Sister

    Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City.

  • <p>Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17. </p>
    82/86

    Birds of a Feather

    Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17.

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.</p>
    83/86

    Viva Las Vegas

    Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.

  • <p>Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.</p>
    84/86

    Commanding the Stage

    Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.</p>
    85/86

    Selfie Time

    Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.</p>
    86/86

    Bright and Beautiful

    Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

