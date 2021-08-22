Lizzo Flashes a Smile in Hollywood, Plus Justin and Hailey Bieber, Greta Thunberg, and More

  • <p>Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals after an emotional week following the release of her new song <em>Rumors</em>.</p>
    Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals after an emotional week following the release of her new song Rumors.

  • <p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant.</p>
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant.

  • <p>Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm.</p>
    Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm.

  • <p>Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18. </p>
    Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20. </p>
    Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of <em>Bling Empire</em> on Aug. 19.</p>
    Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.</p>
    Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.</p>
    Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY. </p>
    Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY.

  • <p>Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20. </p>
    Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live </em>on Aug. 19 in L.A. </p>
    Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 19 in L.A.

  • <p>Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19. </p>
    Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on Aug. 19. </p>
    Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19. </p>
    Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
    Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
    Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Zoe Kazan is seen on set of <em>She Said </em>in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
    Zoe Kazan is seen on set of She Said in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19. </p>
    Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18. </p>
    Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.</p>
    Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.</p>
    Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles. </p>
    Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime</em> in Queens, New York.</p>
    Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.

  • <p>A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.</p>
    A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. </p>
    David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

  • <p>Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of <em>Annette </em>at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. </p>
    Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of Annette at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.</p>
    A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • <p>Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.</p>
    Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

  • <p>Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.</p>
    Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.

  • <p>Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of <em>Cinderella </em>at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.</p>
    Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.

  • <p><em>Ted Lasso</em> star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.</p>
    Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.

  • <p>Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.</p>
    Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.</p>
    Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.</p>
    Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.

  • <p>Carey Mulligan films <em>She Said</em>, the story of <em>New York Times</em> reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Carey Mulligan films She Said, the story of New York Times reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.</p>
    Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.</p>
    Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Heidi Klum attends the <em>America's Got Talent</em> season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
    Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's <em>Bachelor in Paradise.</em></p>
    Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.

  • <p>Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the <em>On Broadway</em> N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.</p>
    Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.

  • <p>Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California. </p>
    Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California.

  • <p>Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her <em>Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' <em>Reminiscence</em> L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
    Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' Reminiscence L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills. </p>
    Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17. </p>
    Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17.

  • <p>Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of<em> Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.</p>
    KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of <em>Not Okay</em> snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of Not Okay snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.</p>
    Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.</p>
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.</p>
    Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Simu Liu attends the <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    Simu Liu attends the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Also at the world premiere of <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, </em>Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.</p>
    Also at the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of <em>WeCrashed</em> on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York. </p>
    Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of WeCrashed on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York.

  • <p>Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.</p>
    Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Jai Courtney guest stars on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Jai Courtney guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of <em>Flag Day</em> at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of Flag Day at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.</p>
    Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

  • <p>Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.</p>
    Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.</p>
    Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

  • <p>Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.</p>
    Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.</p>
    Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.</p>
    Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, <em>Meet Cute.</em></p>
    Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.</p>
    Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.

  • <p>Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of <em>Candyman</em> at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.</p>
    Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of Candyman at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.

  • <p>Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15. </p>
    Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of<br> Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.</p>
    Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.
    Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.

  • <p>Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles. </p>
    Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of <em>Free Guy </em>in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.</p>
    Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of Free Guy in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.

  • <p>A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
    A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

  • <p><em>The Bachelor</em> alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new <em>From Here to Where</em> podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.</p>
    The Bachelor alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new From Here to Where podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.</p>
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.

  • <p><em>Full House</em> stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.</p>
    Full House stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.

  • <p>Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.</p>
    Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.

  • <p>Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.</p>
    Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.</p>
    Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.</p>
    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

  • <p>Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A. </p>
    Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A.

  • <p>Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.</p>
    Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12. </p>
    Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> in L.A. on Aug. 12.</p>
    Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 <em>Bachelor in Paradise</em> and <em>The Ultimate Surfer</em> premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. </p>
    Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.</p>
    Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.

  • <p>Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.</p>
    Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the <em>Free Guy </em>opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.</p>
    Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.</p>
    Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.</p>
    Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.

  • <p>Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York. </p>
    Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York.

  • <p>Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.</p>
    Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.

  • <p>Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories