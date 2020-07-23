In pictures: Nine people arrested as Liverpool fans gather outside Anfield to celebrate winning Premier League

Liverpool fans ignored warnings to stay at home to gather outside Anfield as the club finally lifted the Premier League trophy after 30 years, on a night that saw nine people arrested.

Jurgen Klopp’s side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after securing a 5-3 win against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Merseyside Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal zone around the ground during the club’s match against Chelsea on Wednesday night but the force said only nine arrests were made, despite large numbers of supporters congregating outside the Kop end.

Ahead of the match, the club, council, police and supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly had urged people to celebrate from their homes – but supporters continued to arrive at the ground through the evening.

Much of the stadium was fenced off but by 9.45pm a large group had gathered in the road outside the Kop end with flags and flares.

Supporters waved flags from the gates outside the Kop after climbing up and fireworks were set off from areas around the ground.

Some members of the crowd wore face masks and some had brought children to enjoy the celebrations.

By 11pm thousands of fans had gathered with people continuing to arrive, some carrying boxes of beer.

Thousands of Leeds fans also turned up at Elland Road to celebrate their side lifting the Sky Bet Championship title trophy.

Both Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and managing director Angus Kinnear had appealed before the game for Leeds fans to help in the fight against coronavirus by staying at home.

But thousands of supporters gathered outside Elland Road and the players boarded the bus to join in the celebrations after their pitchside trophy presentation had concluded.

West Bromwich Albion fans also gathered outside their stadium as the team were promoted back into the Premier League, following a two-year exile.