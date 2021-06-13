A List of All the 'AGT' Judges You Forgot Were on the Show
- 1/12
Howie Mandel (Season 5- Present)
- 2/12
Simon Cowell (Season 11 - Present)
- 3/12
Heidi Klum (Seasons 8-13, 15- Present)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/12
Sofía Vergara (Season 15 - Present)
- 5/12
Gabrielle Union (Season 14)
- 6/12
Julianne Hough (Season 14)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/12
Mel B (Seasons 8-13)
- 8/12
Howard Stern (Seasons 7-10)
- 9/12
Sharon Osbourne (Seasons 2-7)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/12
David Hasselhoff (Seasons 1-4)
- 11/12
Brandy Norwood (Season 1)
- 12/12
Piers Morgan (Season 1-6)