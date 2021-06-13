A List of All the 'AGT' Judges You Forgot Were on the Show

CBC

Premier François Legault said he is concerned the Vegas Golden Knights will have an advantage over the Montreal Canadiens in their semifinal series because of limits on crowd capacity at the Bell Centre, and is asking public health to revise the limits upward. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be played in Las Vegas, where there are no restrictions on arena crowd sizes. More than 18,000 fans are expected to be packed into the T-Mobile Arena when the puck drops Monday night. Th