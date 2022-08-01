These Lip Stains Will Never, Ever Budge

  • <p>If I have ten seconds to make it look like I took any care with my appearance, I'm throwing on a lip stain. I love a great, pigmented <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g38945272/best-lipsticks-for-spring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lipstick" class="link ">lipstick</a> as much as the next girl, and <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/g28849/best-lip-gloss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glosses" class="link ">glosses</a> are great for taking cute selfies. But lipstick requires precise application and glosses don't last pass a single sip of coffee. But on the other hand, lip stains are easy to apply, long-lasting, and give your lips a tint that says, "I put effort into my appearance today."</p><p>Think of lip stains like more mature older sister of <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/g39029605/best-lip-oil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lip oils" class="link ">lip oils</a>. We all became obsessed with the <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g38961939/dior-lip-oil-dupes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior Lip Oil" class="link ">Dior Lip Oil</a> this year, but imagine if that sheen lasted all day, and your lips stayed that color even through a make out sesh and two glasses of wine. Here, find the 16 best lip stains for every preference.</p>
<p><strong>Clarins</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fclarins-water-lip-stain%2F4971309&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want it to look like you applied lipstick an hour ago and it faded into a lovely hue, try this stain. It's completely weightless and matte, and will leave you with a gorgeous tint that you don't need to touch up.</p>
<p><strong>FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fpoutsicle-hydrating-lip-stain-pimprod2033042&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is she a lip stain? A gloss? Or a deeply hydrating treatment? The answer is all three. This product goes on glossy and leaves behind a subtle sheen and color that will last all day. Plus, thanks to squalane, it also conditions your lips as you wear it.</p>
<p><strong>MAKE BEAUTY</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fproduct%2Fserum-balm-intense%2FMKE-10107&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're searching for a low-maintenance lip product that does the job of multiple products in one, try out this lip balm. Not only are the color options gorgeous, but it's also deeply hydrating, glossy, and leaves behind a subtle tint when it wears off.</p>
<p><strong>L'Oreal Paris</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H621Q3P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40741940%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like a lightweight version of the classic liquid lipstick, this stain doesn't do subtle. With multiple color options and intense pigment, this long-lasting lip color is kiss and coffee cup resistant.</p>
<p><strong>HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fphd-hybrid-lip-oil-P500283&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're obsessed with lip oils, you need to try this version. Not only does it give you that glossy, juicy look that everyone is coveting, but it leaves behind a beautiful, sheer tint when you take it offf. </p>
<p><strong>Peripera</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TZP3T4R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40741940%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Searching for a product that helps you achieve that bitten look? These velvety lip stains from Peripera are easy to apply, long-lasting, and comfortable–not to mention gorgeous. They're so lightweight you won't even be able to feel them, but they have intense pigment that can't be missed.</p>
<p><strong>r.e.m. beauty</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fpractically-permanent-lip-stain-marker-pimprod2032269&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a lip stain that actually doesn't budge? If Ariana Grande can wear this on stage and have it not move, it will definitely last for you. Just draw on your tint like the pen is a sharpie and marvel and the beautiful hue it leaves behind.</p>
<p><strong>Benefit Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Flip-cheek-stain-tint-pimprod2008308&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Also known as the ultimate, classic lip tint, this tinted liquid from Benefit deserves all the accolades its gotten. You can use it on either your lips or your cheeks for a subtle, watercolor tint that lasts all day long.</p>
<p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-dior-addict-lip-tint-P483654&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trying to cheat your lip color a little? If you want a truly invisible finish but a bit more color, this product from Dior is a classic. The trick is to apply it precisely, and wait for it to dry completely before you do anything with your lips. After that, you'll be left with a color that doesn't budge.</p>
<p><strong>Etude House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01565VAO8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40741940%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>K Beauty brands have been creating lightweight lip tints for a long time, and this version by Etude House is the best of the best. It's long-lasting, with beautiful color choices, and does not move. This will be your best friend on days when you don't want to touch up your lip looks.</p>
<p><strong>e.l.f. cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fglossy-lip-stain-pimprod2033571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lip stain is so beautiful and multi-use that it is almost completely sold out. With a glossy finish and neutral colors that suit every skin tone, this could your easiest, one-step lip product. It's great for anyone looking for an extra dose of hydration in their makeup products.</p>
<p><strong>Charlotte Tilbury</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcharlotte-tilbury-tinted-love-lip-cheek-stain-look-love-collection-P472457&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're new to the lip stain category, this version from Charlotte Tilbury is a great first step. It's multi-use and can be used on the lips and the cheeks, and the color payoff is subtle enough to forgive any errors.</p>
<p><strong>FLOWER Beauty</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbitten-lip-stain-pimprod2021095&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to pack on pigment without feeling like your lips are heavy and loaded up, try this lightweight stain. It's deeply hydrating and offers long-lasting color, without the discomfort of a drying liquid lipstick. </p>
<p><strong>Wonderskin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LZWD1FT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40741940%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've probably already seen viral videos of this lip tint all over your TikTok. Carefully apply the color, spritz them with the included spray, and then peel off the lacquered top coat to reveal your long-lasting tint. And when we say long-lasting, we mean it.</p>
<p><strong>Victoria Beckham Beauty</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fproduct%2Fbitten-lip-tint%2FVBB-280097&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trying to mimic Victoria Beckham's effortless, chic beauty style? Her lip tints are some of the most beautifully packaged, easy products to use. They're hydrating, long-lasting, and come in a range of shades to suit everyone.</p>
<p><strong>Buxom</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fserial-kisser-plumping-lip-stain-pimprod2005038&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lip plumper and stain in the same product is almost too good to be true. With eight shades to choose from, this product leaves your lips with burst of color that fades into a long-lasting tint that plumps while it sets in.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/priscillaono/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priscilla Ono" class="link ">Priscilla Ono</a>, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist and Celebrity Makeup Artist</p>
<p><strong>How is a lip stain different than a gloss or liquid lipstick?</strong> </p><p>"True to its name, a lip stain typically is longer lasting than a gloss and more lightweight than a liquid lipstick," says Ono. "There's a time and a place for them all! A lip stain, like the new <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fpoutsicle-hydrating-lip-stain-pimprod2033042&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40741940%2Flip-stain%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain" class="link ">Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain</a>, is the best of both worlds. It has the staying power of a liquid lipstick and the lightweight finish of a gloss. And best of all, coverage is buildable so you can create any look–subtle or supercharged–that you want!"</p><p><strong>Do you h</strong><strong>ave a preferred way to apply lip stains?</strong> </p><p>"It's all about precision when it comes to lip stains!" says Ono. "I tend to apply to the outline of the lips first, and then fill in afterwards, followed by one full swipe of color to add some more punch. If I want to make it more subtle, I gently dab the lips with a tissue to leave behind a softer tint."</p><p><strong>Why might someone prefer using a lip stain versus another lip product?</strong> </p><p>"A lip stain is perfect for people on the go who don't want to constantly reapply and can feel confident knowing their color will last–throughout a day on the beach, a nighttime event, even through a good meal!" says Ono.</p><p><strong>What do you look for in a lip stain?</strong> </p><p>"When it comes to a lip stain, I want a formula that delivers buildable color that lasts, without making your lips feel or look dried out," says Ono.</p>

