Lil Kim Performs Onstage in Atlanta, Plus Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Maisie Williams and More

Sky News

The London Marathon is taking place today - and with more than 50,000 people taking part, it's on course to break records for the world's largest. Elite runners are at the front of the pack, and thousands are running the gruelling 26.2-mile route through the capital for charity. Just some of the famous faces on the starting line include the actor Stephen Mangan and the TV presenter Mark Wright, who was forced to drop out last year due to injury.