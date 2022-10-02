Lil Kim Performs Onstage in Atlanta, Plus Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Maisie Williams and More

  • <p>Lil Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
    Lil Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • <p>Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.</p>
    Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

  • <p>Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.</p>
    Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

  • <p>Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.</p>
    Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

  • <p>Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.</p>
    Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • <p>Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France. </p>
    Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

  • <p>Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.</p>
    Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.

  • <p>Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of <em>The Morning Show </em>on Sept. 30. </p>
    Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30.

  • <p>Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. </p>
    Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

  • <p>Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. </p>
    Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

  • <p>Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.</p>
    Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.

  • <p>Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.</p>
    Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.

  • <p>George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.</p>
    George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel. </p>
    Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

  • <p>Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel. </p>
    Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

  • <p>Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29. </p>
    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.</p>
    Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film <em>Luckiest Girl Alive </em>in New York City on Sept. 29. </p>
    Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film Luckiest Girl Alive in New York City on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. </p>
    Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29. </p>
    Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29.

  • <p><em>Armchair Expert</em> co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29. </p>
    Armchair Expert co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of <em>Moulin Rouge! The Musical</em> at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.</p>
    Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.

  • <p>John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. </p>
    John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of <em>DRAG: The Musical </em>including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles. </p>
    Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of DRAG: The Musical including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

  • <p>John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. </p>
    John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

  • <p>Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of <em>Better Homes & Gardens, </em>in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29. </p>
    Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of Better Homes & Gardens, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of <em>The Good House</em> at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.</p>
    Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of The Good House at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C. </p>
    Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>on Sept. 29.</p>
    Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.</p>
    Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. </p>
    Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

  • <p>Awkwafina shoots scenes for <em>Nora from Queens </em>on Sept. 28 in New York City.</p>
    Awkwafina shoots scenes for Nora from Queens on Sept. 28 in New York City.

  • <p>Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for <em>The Love That's Ours</em> by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.</p>
    Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for The Love That's Ours by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston smile while filming scenes for <em>The Morning Show</em> at New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 28.</p>
    Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston smile while filming scenes for The Morning Show at New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Miles Teller joins Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) in a game of Drinko on <em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28. </p>
    Miles Teller joins Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) in a game of Drinko on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for a Los Angeles screening of <em>Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon </em>on Sept. 28. </p>
    Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for a Los Angeles screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Niecy Nash and daughter Dia go back to back at <em>Variety</em>'s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.</p>
    Niecy Nash and daughter Dia go back to back at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Sandra Oh hits the red carpet at <em>Variety</em>'s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.</p>
    Sandra Oh hits the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Oprah Winfrey accepts an honor onstage at <em>Variety</em>'s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.</p>
    Oprah Winfrey accepts an honor onstage at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

  • <p><em>WandaVision</em> costars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen get together at <em>Variety</em>'s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.</p>
    WandaVision costars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen get together at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Kid Cudi shows off his sense of style at the Sept. 28 premiere of <em>Entergalactic </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
    Kid Cudi shows off his sense of style at the Sept. 28 premiere of Entergalactic in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Maluma takes the stage on Sept. 28 at the Royalty Records panel during Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami. </p>
    Maluma takes the stage on Sept. 28 at the Royalty Records panel during Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami.

  • <p>Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner arrive at the <em>Bros </em>premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.</p>
    Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner arrive at the Bros premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Cher joins Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on the runway at the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.</p>
    Cher joins Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on the runway at the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Tan France gets fashionable as Spotify celebrates the GetReadyWithMusic Thrift Store event with Other People's Clothes on Sept. 28 in Brooklyn. </p>
    Tan France gets fashionable as Spotify celebrates the GetReadyWithMusic Thrift Store event with Other People's Clothes on Sept. 28 in Brooklyn.

  • <p>Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.</p>
    Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.</p>
    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.</p>
    Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

  • <p><em>Dancing with the Stars </em>hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.</p>
    Dancing with the Stars hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.</p>
    Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.</p>
    Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23. </p>
    Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23.

  • <p>Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book <em>Live Wire </em>with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.</p>
    Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.</p>
    Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.

  • <p>Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.</p>
    Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of <em>The Morning Show. </em></p>
    Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of The Morning Show.

  • <p>Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book <em>Live Wire </em>with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.</p>
    Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27. </p>
    Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a <em>Halloween Ends</em> photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.</p>
    Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a Halloween Ends photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.

  • <p>Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of <em>The Underdoggs </em>in Atlanta on Sept. 27. </p>
    Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27. </p>
    Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.</p>
    Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of <em>Hocus Pocus 2</em> in New York City on Sept. 27.</p>
    Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the<em> Hocus Pocus 2</em> premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.</p>
    Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side. </p>
    Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.</p>
    Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. </p>
    Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France. </p>
    Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

  • <p>Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23. </p>
    Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

  • <p>The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24. </p>
    The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24.

  • <p><em>The Talk</em>'s Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show <em>Reasonable Doubt </em>at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25. </p>
    The Talk's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show Reasonable Doubt at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25.

  • <p>Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22. </p>
    Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26. </p>
    Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27. </p>
    Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27.

  • <p>Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26. </p>
    Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26. </p>
    Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26. </p>
    Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France. </p>
    Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

  • <p>Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26. </p>
    Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26. </p>
    Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. </p>
    Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Joel McHale joins fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter on "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, presented by the Certified Angus Beef brand.</p>
    Joel McHale joins fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter on "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, presented by the Certified Angus Beef brand.

  • <p>Jennifer Aniston gives the cameras a grin on the New York City set of <em>The Morning Show</em> on Sept. 26. </p>
    Jennifer Aniston gives the cameras a grin on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Lucy Boynton films her new movie, <em>The Greatest Hits, </em>in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26. </p>
    Lucy Boynton films her new movie, The Greatest Hits, in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson has a movie star moment at the Sept. 26 premiere of <em>The Almond and the Seahorse </em>at the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland. </p>
    Rebel Wilson has a movie star moment at the Sept. 26 premiere of The Almond and the Seahorse at the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland.

  • <p>Addison Rae happily makes her way out of a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. </p>
    Addison Rae happily makes her way out of a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories