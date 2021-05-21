The Best Lightweight Summer Jackets to Protect You From the Freezing A.C.

    Ahh, yes, those blistering hot summer days are arriving soon, and I bet you're ready to whip out all of those sleeveless dresses and halter tops in the back of your closest. But the consistently warm weather during June and July also means air conditioners will be blasting at full speed indoors, so grabbing a good lightweight jacket is a must to keep the goosebumps from popping up all over our arms. Also, it'll come in handy for those chilly summer nights when you're out after the sun goes down.

    Switch up your typical hoodie and sweatshirt situation for a trendy cardigan or wrap up in a leather jacket on the weekends. Don't forget about classic denim, zip-up, and moto jackets that'll keep you at just the right temperature whether you're inside or out.

    To cover you up so you can look cute this season, we've gathered 15 of the best lightweight summer jackets, below.

<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PF1RTS7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21564526%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A timeless medium-wash jean jacket is a closet staple. That's why you've gotta have at least one of these Levi's trucker styles in your closet.</p>
<p><strong>American Eagle</strong></p><p>ae.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Fwomen%2Ftops%2Fjackets%2Fae-classic-white-denim-jacket%2F0383_3047_100%3Fmenu%3Dcat4840004&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're tired of your typical blue jean jacket, opt for a bright white one. It looks just as cute with jeans as it does with your fave floral dress, and because it's a neutral, you can wear it with practically any other hue. </p>
<p><strong>NICHOLAS</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$207.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FNHOX-WO32%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pink shacket is perfect for the days when it starts out at 80 degrees, but when you're freezing by the time the sun goes down. </p>
<p><strong>BLANKNYC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$81.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KGV4CKR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21564526%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is one of those pieces that works for any and all seasons depending on how you style it. Wear it open with a band tee, black shorts, and matching ankle boots for an edgier summer vibe. </p>
<p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3476r-city-girl-track-pullover-white-bone&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summer doesn't always mean it's sunny outside! So if the clouds are looking gray, opt for a colorblock pullover that still looks cute whether you're going to work out or to lunch with friends. </p>
<p><strong>Good American</strong></p><p>goodamerican.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwo-tone-trench-moss001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cozy two-tone trench will keep you warm through any chilly night this summer. </p>
<p><strong>Lioness</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JWP4LM8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21564526%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A patterned blazer looks amazing with denim. If you want to dress it down, pair it with distressed shorts and sneakers. The oversized silhouette also allows for more airflow in warmer summer temps. </p>
<p><strong>Daily Paper</strong></p><p>dailypaperclothing.com</p><p><strong>220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.dailypaperclothing.com/collections/women-jackets/products/beige-ebomb-jacket?variant=34928139403398" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This roomy neutral jacket is the perfect contrast to your mini skirt this summer. </p>
<p><strong>DL1961</strong></p><p>dl1961.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dl1961.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen-jackets%2Fproducts%2Fvika-jacket-shrunken-denim-teramo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A shorter style will look killer with all those high-waisted shorts you have, and you won't feel like you're drowning in too much fabric. This striped one will look great over any beach 'fit. </p>
<p><strong>Mother</strong></p><p>motherdenim.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.motherdenim.com%2Fcollections%2Fjackets%2Fproducts%2Fthe-mountain-drifter-jacket-not-that-high&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Colorful embroidery takes a simple denim jacket to the next level. How cute are the mushroom and snail motifs on this Mother one?</p>
<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PBJH8TR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.21564526%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't want to go for the full edgy leather look, try a soft pastel like this one from Levi's. </p>
<p><strong>Reona</strong></p><p>reona.ca</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.reona.ca/collections/all/products/joey-suit-oversized-blazer-sand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An oversized blazer will be your new fave jacket; wear it as a mini dress or with a pair of jeans. </p>
<p><strong>LPA</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FLPAR-WO158%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A silky jacket is great to throw on for dressier occasions on a summer night, like this pretty blue style with a chic belted waist. </p>
<p><strong>Daisy Street Plus</strong></p><p>asos.com</p><p><strong>£24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fdaisy-street-plus%2Fdaisy-street-plus-relaxed-cardigan-in-butterfly-knit%2Fprd%2F22852898&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg21564526%2Fbest-lightweight-summer-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Step up your cardi game with this lilac knit featuring lil butterflies. Wear it as a layering piece, or as a shirt on its own with a bralette underneath. </p>
<p><strong>Sammy B Designs </strong></p><p>sammybdesigns.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://sammybdesigns.com/shop/pre-order-212-jacket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wear this lightweight jacket with the matching skirt for a cute and easygoing outfit. </p>

