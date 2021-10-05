Lifetime's 2021 Lineup of Original Holiday Movies Is Sure to Keep Us Cozy This Winter

    Lifetime's 2021 Lineup of Original Holiday Movies Is Sure to Keep Us Cozy This Winter

  • <p><strong>Starring: </strong>Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "One of Philadelphia's top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez) goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, NY, to take part in the town's annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila's former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent) who plans to take the operation to full year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of 'Christmas in a bottle', Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    An Ice Wine Christmas (Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent

    Description: "One of Philadelphia's top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez) goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, NY, to take part in the town's annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila's former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent) who plans to take the operation to full year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of 'Christmas in a bottle', Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, and Dina Meyer</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> <strong>A Picture Perfect Holiday</strong> follows Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali), a fashion photographer who finally gets her big break when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Her editor (Dina Meyer) suggests that she attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to polish her skills, and holiday-skeptic Gaby reluctantly signs up.</p> <p>"When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer, Sean (Henderson Wade) but soon discovers there's more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they're willing to take a risk in order to share a picture perfect holiday together," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    A Picture Perfect Holiday (Nov. 13, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, and Dina Meyer

    Description: A Picture Perfect Holiday follows Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali), a fashion photographer who finally gets her big break when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Her editor (Dina Meyer) suggests that she attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to polish her skills, and holiday-skeptic Gaby reluctantly signs up.

    "When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer, Sean (Henderson Wade) but soon discovers there's more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they're willing to take a risk in order to share a picture perfect holiday together," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/AnnaLynne-McCord" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AnnaLynne McCord">AnnaLynne McCord</a>, Colin Lawrence, and Bianca Lawrence</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily's ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia's heart?" according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Dancing Through the Snow (Nov. 19, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence, and Bianca Lawrence

    Description: "Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily's ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia's heart?" according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, and Alex Poch-Goldin</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> It's the classic Christmas movie dilemma: career or family? Emma (Mary Antonini) is a designer whose work catches the eye of fashion guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy). Unfortunately, her big break also means that Emma can't make it home for the holidays.</p> <p>"When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Michael Xavier) returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis says.</p>
    You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, and Alex Poch-Goldin

    Description: It's the classic Christmas movie dilemma: career or family? Emma (Mary Antonini) is a designer whose work catches the eye of fashion guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy). Unfortunately, her big break also means that Emma can't make it home for the holidays.

    "When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Michael Xavier) returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions," the Lifetime synopsis says.

  • <p><strong>Starring: </strong>Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, and Nimet Kanji</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> A family fruitcake company leads to sweet holiday romance between one woman and a high-powered marketing consultant.</p> <p>"Mira Varma (Rekha Sharma) takes pride in her family's business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America's most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira's parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold onto the heart of the company she loves so much," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Baking Spirits Bright (Nov. 21, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, and Nimet Kanji

    Description: A family fruitcake company leads to sweet holiday romance between one woman and a high-powered marketing consultant.

    "Mira Varma (Rekha Sharma) takes pride in her family's business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America's most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira's parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold onto the heart of the company she loves so much," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King, and Justin David</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> The country music superstar plays one half of a since-broken-up singing duo (and couple) whose daughter asks them to perform at a charity Christmas concert. They reluctantly agree, as the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description says, "only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off."</p>
    Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King, and Justin David

    Description: The country music superstar plays one half of a since-broken-up singing duo (and couple) whose daughter asks them to perform at a charity Christmas concert. They reluctantly agree, as the Lifetime description says, "only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off."

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Kelly-Rowland" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Rowland">Kelly Rowland</a>, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, and Nathan Witte</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are expecting their first baby, but that's not the only major event happening in the Liddle family!</p> <p>"Jacquie's sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited fashionista sister Kiara's (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie's family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, and Nathan Witte

    Description: Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are expecting their first baby, but that's not the only major event happening in the Liddle family!

    "Jacquie's sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited fashionista sister Kiara's (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie's family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, and Smokey Robinson</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber's former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Miracle in Motor City (Nov. 28, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, and Smokey Robinson

    Description: "Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber's former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater, and Asia'h Epperson</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Argyris plays event planner Amy, who's hired to help rising music star Tiffanie Christmas (Asia'h Epperson) plan a holiday family reunion.</p> <p> "Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie's aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie's cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion?" the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis reveals.</p>
    Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (Nov. 29, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater, and Asia'h Epperson

    Description: Argyris plays event planner Amy, who's hired to help rising music star Tiffanie Christmas (Asia'h Epperson) plan a holiday family reunion.

    "Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie's aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie's cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion?" the Lifetime synopsis reveals.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> It's a classic Christmas movie setup: a "career woman" comes home for the holidays and reconnects with an old flame. When June (Erika Provost) encounters a magic spell that makes her say yes to every Christmas invitation, she's joined by former love Blake (Romaine Waite).<br></p> <p>"June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart in her hometown," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description adds.</p>
    Saying Yes to Christmas (Nov. 30, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite

    Description: It's a classic Christmas movie setup: a "career woman" comes home for the holidays and reconnects with an old flame. When June (Erika Provost) encounters a magic spell that makes her say yes to every Christmas invitation, she's joined by former love Blake (Romaine Waite).

    "June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart in her hometown," the Lifetime description adds.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Natalie Lisinska and Damon Runyan</p> <p><strong>Description</strong>: "When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson's (Damon Runyan) 'minimalist' approach creates a roadblock between them," reads the official <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description. "As Emily's undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two."</p>
    Match Made in Mistletoe (Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Natalie Lisinska and Damon Runyan

    Description: "When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson's (Damon Runyan) 'minimalist' approach creates a roadblock between them," reads the official Lifetime description. "As Emily's undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two."

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross, and Oliver Renaud</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) tries to help bring attention to Maple Creek - a struggling pioneer village - by sponsoring a Christmas gala. However, she gets more than she expected.</p> <p>"Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she's challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she's torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.</p>
    A Christmas Village Romance (Dec. 2, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross, and Oliver Renaud

    Description: Romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) tries to help bring attention to Maple Creek - a struggling pioneer village - by sponsoring a Christmas gala. However, she gets more than she expected.

    "Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she's challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she's torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> The <strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/High-School-Musical" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:High School Musical">High School Musical</a></strong> co-stars reunite for a Christmas movie full of dance and romance! Coleman plays Lucy Mortimer, a successful lawyer who joins her mother at the Winterleigh Resort's final holiday celebration. While there, she reconnects with her childhood dance partner Barrett (Bleu).</p> <p>"Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she's willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis reads. </p>
    A Christmas Dance Reunion (Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman

    Description: The High School Musical co-stars reunite for a Christmas movie full of dance and romance! Coleman plays Lucy Mortimer, a successful lawyer who joins her mother at the Winterleigh Resort's final holiday celebration. While there, she reconnects with her childhood dance partner Barrett (Bleu).

    "Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she's willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance," the Lifetime synopsis reads.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd, and Kirk Franklin</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she's fearful she can't manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town's annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way!" according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd, and Kirk Franklin

    Description: "When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she's fearful she can't manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town's annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way!" according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Mýa and Rainbow Sun Francks</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> A onetime rising star (Mýa) is now stuck writing commercial jingles as <strong>My Favorite Christmas Melody</strong> kicks off - but her luck just might change.</p> <p>"As she heads home for the holidays, she's enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description reads.</p>
    My Favorite Christmas Melody (Dec. 5, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Mýa and Rainbow Sun Francks

    Description: A onetime rising star (Mýa) is now stuck writing commercial jingles as My Favorite Christmas Melody kicks off - but her luck just might change.

    "As she heads home for the holidays, she's enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too," the Lifetime description reads.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Alicia Dea Josipovoc and Travis Nelson</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other's identities," says the movie's <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description.</p>
    Secretly Santa (Dec. 6, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Alicia Dea Josipovoc and Travis Nelson

    Description: "Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other's identities," says the movie's Lifetime description.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theatre owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie's signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn't always just on-screen," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Christmas Movie Magic (Dec. 7, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley

    Description: "When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theatre owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie's signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn't always just on-screen," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Marcus Rosner and Lisa Durupt</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family's traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who's volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he's really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one," <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime's">Lifetime's</a> description reveals. </p>
    Christmas With a Crown (Dec. 8, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Marcus Rosner and Lisa Durupt

    Description: "After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family's traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who's volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he's really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one," Lifetime's description reveals.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Marie Osmond, Amanda Payton, and Adam Gregory</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Who doesn't love a good fake-dating romance? Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> registry just for the simple shopping pleasures, but is horrified when word gets out and her whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower. Now, she either has to own up or find a fiancé - fast.</p> <p>"She finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all," the movie's description from <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> reads. </p>
    A Fiancé For Christmas (Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Marie Osmond, Amanda Payton, and Adam Gregory

    Description: Who doesn't love a good fake-dating romance? Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry just for the simple shopping pleasures, but is horrified when word gets out and her whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower. Now, she either has to own up or find a fiancé - fast.

    "She finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all," the movie's description from Lifetime reads.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia, and Gia Lopez</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Mario Lopez stars as part of a close-knit family that runs a small business selling Christmas decor inspired by Mexican traditions. When their beloved matriarch passes away, the family is left to try to pick up the pieces.</p> <p>"Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye," according to the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis. </p>
    Holiday in Santa Fe (Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia, and Gia Lopez

    Description: Mario Lopez stars as part of a close-knit family that runs a small business selling Christmas decor inspired by Mexican traditions. When their beloved matriarch passes away, the family is left to try to pick up the pieces.

    "Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye," according to the Lifetime synopsis.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin, and Maria Menounos</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Combining two beloved holiday-movie tropes, <strong>The Holiday Fix Up</strong> revolves around Sam (Jana Kramer), a designer on a home renovation TV show, who returns home for the holidays to help renovate an old inn. When she gets there, she discovers that Coop (Ryan McPartlin) will be the lead contractor, but, there's a catch.</p> <p>"He's the guy who broke her heart and she's the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn's annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?" the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis reveals.</p>
    The Holiday Fix Up (Dec. 11, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin, and Maria Menounos

    Description: Combining two beloved holiday-movie tropes, The Holiday Fix Up revolves around Sam (Jana Kramer), a designer on a home renovation TV show, who returns home for the holidays to help renovate an old inn. When she gets there, she discovers that Coop (Ryan McPartlin) will be the lead contractor, but, there's a catch.

    "He's the guy who broke her heart and she's the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn's annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?" the Lifetime synopsis reveals.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma's (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O'Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they're going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    People Presents: Blending Christmas (Dec. 12, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell

    Description: "The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma's (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O'Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they're going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Humberly González and Ronnie Rowe</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected," reads the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description.</p>
    Maps and Mistletoe (Dec. 13, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Humberly González and Ronnie Rowe

    Description: "Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected," reads the Lifetime description.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Annie Clark and Dan Jeannotte</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> No, <strong>Ghosts of Christmas Pasts</strong> isn't about <strong>A Christmas Carol</strong>'s kind of ghosts. It's about a far spookier kind: ghosters on dating apps!<br></p> <p>"Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial 'ghoster' on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.</p>
    Ghosts of Christmas Past (Dec. 14, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Annie Clark and Dan Jeannotte

    Description: No, Ghosts of Christmas Pasts isn't about A Christmas Carol's kind of ghosts. It's about a far spookier kind: ghosters on dating apps!

    "Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial 'ghoster' on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Erica Durance and Robin Dunne</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Gwen (Erica Durance) has a lot on her plate this Christmas. She's recently lost her grandmother and is now trying to run their family bakery, figure out her grandmother's secret Christmas cake recipe, and regain the holiday spirit that she so desperately needs. However, she can't do it all alone.</p> <p> "When a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin (Robin Dunne) prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?" reads the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>'s description.</p>
    The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Dec. 15, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Erica Durance and Robin Dunne

    Description: Gwen (Erica Durance) has a lot on her plate this Christmas. She's recently lost her grandmother and is now trying to run their family bakery, figure out her grandmother's secret Christmas cake recipe, and regain the holiday spirit that she so desperately needs. However, she can't do it all alone.

    "When a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin (Robin Dunne) prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?" reads the Lifetime's description.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Winny Blake and Jacob Blair</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Chance (Winny Blake) owns a cute but struggling gift shop. She's hired by William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy entreprenuer, to help him put together a perfect proposal for his girlfriend. However, things quickly get complicated.</p> <p>"Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way," according to the official <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> synopsis.</p>
    Christmas by Chance (Dec. 16, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Winny Blake and Jacob Blair

    Description: Chance (Winny Blake) owns a cute but struggling gift shop. She's hired by William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy entreprenuer, to help him put together a perfect proposal for his girlfriend. However, things quickly get complicated.

    "Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way," according to the official Lifetime synopsis.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry, and Jamey Sheridan</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that's about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.</p>
    Mistletoe in Montana (Dec. 17, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry, and Jamey Sheridan

    Description: "Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that's about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Danielle (Cindy Busby), a workaholic designer, returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays to teach her son about some of the town's beloved holiday traditions, especially the North Pole Express train.</p> <p>"Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description reveals.</p>
    Toying With the Holidays (Dec. 18, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby

    Description: Danielle (Cindy Busby), a workaholic designer, returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays to teach her son about some of the town's beloved holiday traditions, especially the North Pole Express train.

    "Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good," the Lifetime description reveals.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, and Ricki Lake</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration – right in Alma's back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière extraordinaire (Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    Under the Christmas Tree (Dec. 19, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, and Ricki Lake

    Description: "Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration – right in Alma's back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière extraordinaire (Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Jacky Lai and Jake Epstein</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Christmas does come right after election season, and <strong>Candy Cane Candidate</strong> centers on one failed candidate dealing with the fallout during the holidays. Julia (Jacky Lai) returns to her small hometown to regroup and escape after a devastating loss at the polls. Unfortunately, her high school rival Parker (Jake Epstein) is there too - and their rivalry is about to reignite.</p> <p>"When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn't everything," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a></p>
    Candy Cane Candidate (Dec. 20, 8 p.m ET)

    Starring: Jacky Lai and Jake Epstein

    Description: Christmas does come right after election season, and Candy Cane Candidate centers on one failed candidate dealing with the fallout during the holidays. Julia (Jacky Lai) returns to her small hometown to regroup and escape after a devastating loss at the polls. Unfortunately, her high school rival Parker (Jake Epstein) is there too - and their rivalry is about to reignite.

    "When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn't everything," according to Lifetime

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix, and Caroline Langrishe</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> Ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Deidre Mullins) loses her job before the holidays, so she escapes to visit her Aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England. There, she meets Liam (Nick Hendrix), a local professor and historian who is there to help Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor, and that's where things get interesting!</p> <p>"Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting Aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam's presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance," the <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a> description reveals.<br></p>
    The Christmas Ball (Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix, and Caroline Langrishe

    Description: Ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Deidre Mullins) loses her job before the holidays, so she escapes to visit her Aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England. There, she meets Liam (Nick Hendrix), a local professor and historian who is there to help Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor, and that's where things get interesting!

    "Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting Aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam's presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance," the Lifetime description reveals.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Brooke Nevins, Corey Sevier, and Alli Chung</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "In order to make the town's Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Brooke Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier) to loan out his family's historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy's frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.<br></p>
    It Takes a Christmas Village (Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Brooke Nevins, Corey Sevier, and Alli Chung

    Description: "In order to make the town's Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Brooke Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier) to loan out his family's historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy's frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring:</strong> Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, and Bryson Jon Steele</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Successful real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad, Josh (Zane Stephens), to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past and as her relationship with Josh and his eight-year-old son Noah (Bryson JonSteele) grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself," according to <a href="https://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.</p>
    Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, and Bryson Jon Steele

    Description: "Successful real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad, Josh (Zane Stephens), to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past and as her relationship with Josh and his eight-year-old son Noah (Bryson JonSteele) grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself," according to Lifetime.

  • <p><strong>Starring: </strong>Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> "Colette (Aubrey Reynolds) runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Jonny Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette's customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>'s description.</p>
    Hot Chocolate Holiday (Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson

    Description: "Colette (Aubrey Reynolds) runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Jonny Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette's customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs," according to Lifetime's description.

  • <p><strong>Starring: </strong>Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton</p> <p><strong>Description:</strong> It's a merry Christmas indeed with Lifetime's final holiday movie of the season!</p> <p>"Mikaela (Krystal Joy Brown) a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer's retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer, Levi (Curtis Hamilton) who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn't be writing about love, if she doesn't allow herself to get out and actually experience it," according to <a href="http://www.aenetworks.com/article/lifetime-reveals-full-holiday-movie-slate-for-annual-its-a-wonderful-lifetime-programming-event-beginning-november-12th-including-30-new-premieres-in-30-days-kicking-off-after-thanksgiving-to-coun" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime">Lifetime</a>.</p>
    Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET)

    Starring: Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton

    Description: It's a merry Christmas indeed with Lifetime's final holiday movie of the season!

    "Mikaela (Krystal Joy Brown) a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer's retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer, Levi (Curtis Hamilton) who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn't be writing about love, if she doesn't allow herself to get out and actually experience it," according to Lifetime.

Amanda Prahl

Where can you find adorable small towns, several of your favorite '90s and '00s stars, plenty of baked goods, and at least one Disney Channel reunion? On Lifetime's 2021 Christmas movie lineup, of course! The network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programing event includes over 30 original Lifetime holiday films this year, starring some of your faves from TV and movies in a fresh batch of heartwarming and romantic stories. With an early start this year, the first holiday movie of the season debuts on Nov. 12!

No matter what your favorite holiday romance trope is, there's definitely something here for you. We've made your movie night planning super easy with this handy guide to all of Lifetime's upcoming titles - keep reading for all the details.

