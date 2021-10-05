Lifetime's 2021 Lineup of Original Holiday Movies Is Sure to Keep Us Cozy This Winter
An Ice Wine Christmas (Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET)
A Picture Perfect Holiday (Nov. 13, 8 p.m. ET)
Dancing Through the Snow (Nov. 19, 8 p.m. ET)
You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET)
Baking Spirits Bright (Nov. 21, 8 p.m. ET)
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET)
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET)
Miracle in Motor City (Nov. 28, 8 p.m. ET)
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (Nov. 29, 8 p.m. ET)
Saying Yes to Christmas (Nov. 30, 8 p.m. ET)
Match Made in Mistletoe (Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ET)
A Christmas Village Romance (Dec. 2, 8 p.m. ET)
A Christmas Dance Reunion (Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET)
Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET)
My Favorite Christmas Melody (Dec. 5, 8 p.m. ET)
Secretly Santa (Dec. 6, 8 p.m. ET)
Christmas Movie Magic (Dec. 7, 8 p.m. ET)
Christmas With a Crown (Dec. 8, 8 p.m. ET)
A Fiancé For Christmas (Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET)
Holiday in Santa Fe (Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ET)
The Holiday Fix Up (Dec. 11, 8 p.m. ET)
People Presents: Blending Christmas (Dec. 12, 8 p.m. ET)
Maps and Mistletoe (Dec. 13, 8 p.m. ET)
Ghosts of Christmas Past (Dec. 14, 8 p.m. ET)
The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Dec. 15, 8 p.m. ET)
Christmas by Chance (Dec. 16, 8 p.m. ET)
Mistletoe in Montana (Dec. 17, 8 p.m. ET)
Toying With the Holidays (Dec. 18, 8 p.m. ET)
Under the Christmas Tree (Dec. 19, 8 p.m. ET)
Candy Cane Candidate (Dec. 20, 8 p.m ET)
The Christmas Ball (Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET)
It Takes a Christmas Village (Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET)
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET)
Hot Chocolate Holiday (Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET)
Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET)
Where can you find adorable small towns, several of your favorite '90s and '00s stars, plenty of baked goods, and at least one Disney Channel reunion? On Lifetime's 2021 Christmas movie lineup, of course! The network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programing event includes over 30 original Lifetime holiday films this year, starring some of your faves from TV and movies in a fresh batch of heartwarming and romantic stories. With an early start this year, the first holiday movie of the season debuts on Nov. 12!
No matter what your favorite holiday romance trope is, there's definitely something here for you. We've made your movie night planning super easy with this handy guide to all of Lifetime's upcoming titles - keep reading for all the details.