Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World

  • 1/11

    Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World

  • <p>Animal lover Queen Elizabeth has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. Although she was down to her last one <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-dog-dies-vulcan-dorgi-leaving-one-pet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:following the death of Vulcan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">following the death of Vulcan</a> late last year, she recently added <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-new-corgi-puppy-after-fergus-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two more puppies to the palace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two more puppies to the palace</a>.</p>
    2/11

    Queen Elizabeth

    Animal lover Queen Elizabeth has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. Although she was down to her last one following the death of Vulcan late last year, she recently added two more puppies to the palace.

  • <p>Before having their three children, Kate and Prince William added English cocker spaniel <a href="https://people.com/pets/photos-prince-william-and-kates-original-royal-baby-lupo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lupo</a> to their family. They revealed in 2018 that they decided to get the dog to keep Kate company while William served deployments in the Air Force. <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-dog-lupo-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupo died" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lupo died</a> in 2020, but the family added another cocker spaniel puppy to their crew before his passing.</p>
    3/11

    Kate Middleton and Prince William

    Before having their three children, Kate and Prince William added English cocker spaniel Lupo to their family. They revealed in 2018 that they decided to get the dog to keep Kate company while William served deployments in the Air Force. Lupo died in 2020, but the family added another cocker spaniel puppy to their crew before his passing.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Camilla is a patron of animal welfare charities, so it's no surprise that she has two rescue dogs herself: Beth and Bluebell. Last year, Beth even helped her human <a href="https://people.com/royals/camilla-duchess-cornwall-dog-helps-unveil-plaque/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unveil a plaque" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unveil a plaque</a> at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home!</p>
    4/11

    Camilla and Prince Charles

    Camilla is a patron of animal welfare charities, so it's no surprise that she has two rescue dogs herself: Beth and Bluebell. Last year, Beth even helped her human unveil a plaque at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home!

  • <p>Princess Anne's breed of choice is the bull terrier. The former Olympic equestrian is known to bring her pups to horse events.</p>
    5/11

    Princess Anne

    Princess Anne's breed of choice is the bull terrier. The former Olympic equestrian is known to bring her pups to horse events.

  • <p>Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also have several family dogs, which also tag along at horsing events.</p>
    6/11

    The Tindalls

    Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also have several family dogs, which also tag along at horsing events.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Wessexes also have family dogs — and a surprise pet. "We have two dogs, and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward once revealed.</p>
    7/11

    Sophie and Prince Edward

    The Wessexes also have family dogs — and a surprise pet. "We have two dogs, and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward once revealed.

  • <p>The Dutch royal family adore their black Labrador retrievers, who happen to be excellent at photobombing their family portraits!</p>
    8/11

    King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

    The Dutch royal family adore their black Labrador retrievers, who happen to be excellent at photobombing their family portraits!

  • <p>Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their newest family member — a cavoodle (a poodle and a cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix) named Rio — in 2020. The pup has since appeared in official portraits, like Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's birthday photos!</p>
    9/11

    Princess Victoria of Sweden

    Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their newest family member — a cavoodle (a poodle and a cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix) named Rio — in 2020. The pup has since appeared in official portraits, like Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's birthday photos!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia also have a longtime love of dogs. Their latest pet even made their family photo!</p>
    10/11

    King Carl Gustaf of Sweden

    King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia also have a longtime love of dogs. Their latest pet even made their family photo!

  • <p>Queen Margrethe is also a longtime dog lover, owning several different breeds over the years. </p>
    11/11

    Queen Margrethe of Denmark

    Queen Margrethe is also a longtime dog lover, owning several different breeds over the years.

<p>Animal lover Queen Elizabeth has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. Although she was down to her last one <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-dog-dies-vulcan-dorgi-leaving-one-pet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:following the death of Vulcan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">following the death of Vulcan</a> late last year, she recently added <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-new-corgi-puppy-after-fergus-died/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two more puppies to the palace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two more puppies to the palace</a>.</p>
<p>Before having their three children, Kate and Prince William added English cocker spaniel <a href="https://people.com/pets/photos-prince-william-and-kates-original-royal-baby-lupo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lupo</a> to their family. They revealed in 2018 that they decided to get the dog to keep Kate company while William served deployments in the Air Force. <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-dog-lupo-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupo died" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lupo died</a> in 2020, but the family added another cocker spaniel puppy to their crew before his passing.</p>
<p>Camilla is a patron of animal welfare charities, so it's no surprise that she has two rescue dogs herself: Beth and Bluebell. Last year, Beth even helped her human <a href="https://people.com/royals/camilla-duchess-cornwall-dog-helps-unveil-plaque/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unveil a plaque" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unveil a plaque</a> at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home!</p>
<p>Princess Anne's breed of choice is the bull terrier. The former Olympic equestrian is known to bring her pups to horse events.</p>
<p>Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also have several family dogs, which also tag along at horsing events.</p>
<p>The Wessexes also have family dogs — and a surprise pet. "We have two dogs, and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward once revealed.</p>
<p>The Dutch royal family adore their black Labrador retrievers, who happen to be excellent at photobombing their family portraits!</p>
<p>Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their newest family member — a cavoodle (a poodle and a cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix) named Rio — in 2020. The pup has since appeared in official portraits, like Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's birthday photos!</p>
<p>King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia also have a longtime love of dogs. Their latest pet even made their family photo!</p>
<p>Queen Margrethe is also a longtime dog lover, owning several different breeds over the years. </p>
Stephanie Petit

From Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis to Meghan Markle's rescue pups, these dogs are living the good life

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories