'Life in lockdown' photo series shows thriving wildlife during coronavirus pandemic

These incredible images taken by photographers during the coronavirus lockdown showcase the stunning countryside and wildlife of the UK.

The ‘Life in Lockdown’ contest tasked entrants with capturing images that featured the ‘natural world’ including local wildlife and wild spaces – all within the parameters of lockdown.

The winning image, taken by Katie Waddington, showed a beetle perched on top of a flower-bud in the countryside surrounding Katie’s home in Winchester.

Life in Lockdown was established by Explorers Against Extinction – a UK-based conservation charity.

Trustee Sara White said: “The entries to the competition have provided a really fascinating snapshot of our wild world during lockdown.

“From all over the British Isles and beyond, we’ve seen wildlife, spring blossom, and beautiful views celebrated. It’s really uplifting.”