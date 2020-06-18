'Life in lockdown' photo series shows thriving wildlife during coronavirus pandemic

These incredible images taken by photographers during the coronavirus lockdown showcase the stunning countryside and wildlife of the UK.

The ‘Life in Lockdown’ contest tasked entrants with capturing images that featured the ‘natural world’ including local wildlife and wild spaces – all within the parameters of lockdown.

The winning image, taken by Katie Waddington, showed a beetle perched on top of a flower-bud in the countryside surrounding Katie’s home in Winchester.

Life in Lockdown was established by Explorers Against Extinction – a UK-based conservation charity.

Trustee Sara White said: “The entries to the competition have provided a really fascinating snapshot of our wild world during lockdown.

“From all over the British Isles and beyond, we’ve seen wildlife, spring blossom, and beautiful views celebrated. It’s really uplifting.”

'The Rise of the Red-Headed Cardinal Beetle' was taken by Katie Waddington on her daily walk in lockdown in Winchester – and came in first place in the contest.
Third place went to 'Watching the Kids Fly the Nest' by Carrie-Anne Goodchild in Shropshire.
'Photobombed by a Bee' by Bethan Smith shows an insect hogging the limelight.
'Escaping Confinement' by Harrison Wood shows three deer look towards the camera.
The morning rays break through the dark cloud cover on the Isle of Skye, capturing a watchful stag in 'Power & Peace' by Ben Brearley.
A stem falls to the ground in 'Dandelion Clock' by Hannah Kirby.
A bee lands on a flower in 'Bumblebee Life' by Becky Gypsea Art.
'Welcome to the World' by Donna Lane shows a parent doting on her baby.
'Dads & Darlings' by David White captured a moment between two baby birds and their father.
A ram strikes a pose in Iona Macphieb's 'My Friendly Neighbour'.
Jason Parnell-Brookes captured this picturesque lane a short drive away from his home in Somerset.
A kestrel in Sam Pastell's back garden in Norfolk was among the entries to the contest.
The sunset backdrops blurred flowers in 'Hazy Wildflowers' by Hannah Rodgers.
'Glistening Stream' by Symone Urbanek shows the sun reflecting on clear waters.
Mark Draper captured the sun shining through the trees in 'Best Way to Start the Day'.
Victoria Huth captured the picture-perfect scene in 'Basingstoke Canal'.
