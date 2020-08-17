Libra, I Swear These Tattoos Are as Tasteful as You Are

Even though I low-key hate talking about zodiac signs that aren't Leo, I have a soft spot for Libras. Seriously, any sign that's into fancy restaurants, wine, and shit talking has my heart. And even though Libras are stereotyped as being the wishy-washy, luxury-obsessed sign, I know that you guys are just misunderstood. You can't help that you see both sides and have, like, really excellent taste. And speaking of good taste, you also have some pretty high standards, so I had my work cut out for me when it came to finding Libra tattoo ideas that would actually meet them. That said, I think know I did a damn good job. Ahead, the 20 best Libra tattoos that you definitely won't hate.