Let's Take a Look at All the Celebs Who Have Won 'Dancing with the Stars'

At this point, Dancing with the Stars has been on for a frightening amount of time—meaning a truly shocking number of "famous" "celebrities" have wrapped themselves in stretchy glitter onesies and pirouetted their way around that hallowed ballroom while regretting all their life choices, deep in contemplation about firing their agent. In addition to whatever poor soul wins Dancing with the Stars Season 29, 28 stars have already taken home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy—ranging from people only your mom could pick out of an early '90s lineup to some pretty famous faces, including several former Olympians and Bachelor/Bachelorette stars.

Here, we're taking a look back at allllllllll the Dancing with the Stars winners throughout history. And hey, while we're on the subject of this beloved show, quick reminder: The new season of DWTS is currently airing on ABC in the middle of a freakin' pandemic (with social distancing and safety measures fully in place!). Contestants include Carole “May or May Not Have Killed My Husband” Baskin, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis, actress Anne Heche, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, The Real host Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA star Charles Oakley, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, so...get excited.