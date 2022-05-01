Let These Stunning Swimming Pool Designs Inspire Your Backyard's Look

  • <p>Along with the warm weather and beauty of the outdoors, you can't forget the fun that comes along with diving into a pool. Think crystal clear water — conveniently featured in your backyard or indoor area for family and friends to enjoy. In light of the season, we're sharing beautiful<strong> swimming pool designs</strong> that can elevate your backyard or interior space. <br></p><p>Whether you want a minimalist look or a luxurious, statement-making setup, these popular swimming pool ideas are perfect for your home. We've included pictures of elaborate styles that enhance the views of a mountainous terrain or palm tree oasis. You can surround your pool area with cool and unique decking materials (such as pavers, brick or stone), and create a unique watering hole surrounded by trees and a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g495/small-garden-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stylish garden" class="link ">stylish garden</a>. </p><p>So if you're making plans to upgrade your home, consider these ideas for a<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g1007/backyard-decorating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backyard refresh" class="link "> backyard refresh</a>. Your kids and guests will thank you. </p>
    1/31

    Let These Stunning Swimming Pool Designs Inspire Your Backyard's Look

    Along with the warm weather and beauty of the outdoors, you can't forget the fun that comes along with diving into a pool. Think crystal clear water — conveniently featured in your backyard or indoor area for family and friends to enjoy. In light of the season, we're sharing beautiful swimming pool designs that can elevate your backyard or interior space.

    Whether you want a minimalist look or a luxurious, statement-making setup, these popular swimming pool ideas are perfect for your home. We've included pictures of elaborate styles that enhance the views of a mountainous terrain or palm tree oasis. You can surround your pool area with cool and unique decking materials (such as pavers, brick or stone), and create a unique watering hole surrounded by trees and a stylish garden.

    So if you're making plans to upgrade your home, consider these ideas for a backyard refresh. Your kids and guests will thank you.

    Chad Mellon/ Lance Gerber
  • <p>With white round pendant lights and an overall white look, <a href="https://www.leanneford.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leanne Ford Interiors" class="link ">Leanne Ford Interiors</a> gave this indoor pool a stylish and bright aesthetic.</p>
    2/31

    A Cozy Indoor Oasis

    With white round pendant lights and an overall white look, Leanne Ford Interiors gave this indoor pool a stylish and bright aesthetic.

    Alexandra Ribar
  • <p>This swimming pool by<a href="https://www.maestristudio.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maestri Studio" class="link "> Maestri Studio</a> blends in with the farmhouse style of this home's backyard. </p>
    3/31

    Modern Farmhouse

    This swimming pool by Maestri Studio blends in with the farmhouse style of this home's backyard.

    Jenifer McNeil Baker
  • <p>With its unique R-shape design, this pool encompasses the beauty of the nature around it. </p>
    4/31

    R Shaped

    With its unique R-shape design, this pool encompasses the beauty of the nature around it.

    Isabel Pavia/Getty Images
  • <p>Looking for a design that gives you vacation vibes? Plan out an indoor swimming pool in the backyard, where you can bask in your garden's florals, while lounging in the pool or chairs on the inside — similar to this look by <a href="https://lindyegalloway.com/home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop" class="link ">Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop</a>.</p>
    5/31

    Vacation Nook

    Looking for a design that gives you vacation vibes? Plan out an indoor swimming pool in the backyard, where you can bask in your garden's florals, while lounging in the pool or chairs on the inside — similar to this look by Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop.

    Chad Mellon
  • <p>This pool features a relaxing spa-like experience, from the brick and stone elements to the surrounding trees and sky views. </p>
    6/31

    Spa-like Spring

    This pool features a relaxing spa-like experience, from the brick and stone elements to the surrounding trees and sky views.

    Terry J/ Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith Inc." class="link ">Joshua Smith Inc.</a> designed this outdoor area with a luxurious and modern aesthetic. The pool's shape and white design blends in with the refined and midcentury modern look.</p>
    7/31

    The Feeling of Luxe

    Joshua Smith Inc. designed this outdoor area with a luxurious and modern aesthetic. The pool's shape and white design blends in with the refined and midcentury modern look.

    Lance Gerber
  • <p>Installing a slide and brick waterfall only added to the natural elements surrounding this pool's structure. </p>
    8/31

    Water Park Fun

    Installing a slide and brick waterfall only added to the natural elements surrounding this pool's structure.

    Terry J/ Getty Images
  • <p>A classic T-shaped pool is great for those with an artsy mind. The vertical stem in this design by<a href="https://www.davidturnerstudio.com/Artist.asp?ArtistID=23698&Akey=KMC3LPYD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Turner Studio" class="link "> David Turner Studio </a>is smaller and lesser in width.</p>
    9/31

    T-Shape

    A classic T-shaped pool is great for those with an artsy mind. The vertical stem in this design by David Turner Studio is smaller and lesser in width.

    David Turner|Studio D
  • <p>This freeform swimming pool gives the impression of multiple pools in one. It has an irregular shape that gives space to the trees around it. </p>
    10/31

    Multiple Pools

    This freeform swimming pool gives the impression of multiple pools in one. It has an irregular shape that gives space to the trees around it.

    Courtesy
  • <p>You'll usually find swim-up pool bars at a resort. This doesn't mean they have to be reserved only for their spaces. These pools are great for hosting events.</p>
    11/31

    Bar Area

    You'll usually find swim-up pool bars at a resort. This doesn't mean they have to be reserved only for their spaces. These pools are great for hosting events.

    Stacy Bass
  • <p>Opposite this pool area by<a href="https://www.jessicalagrange.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Lagrange Interior," class="link "> Jessica Lagrange Interior,</a> you'll see gorgeous views of a river that only compliment this one's layout. </p>
    12/31

    River Views

    Opposite this pool area by Jessica Lagrange Interior, you'll see gorgeous views of a river that only compliment this one's layout.

    Tony Soluri
  • <p>This underground pool is surrounded by a pebble and stone wall. Light gleams from the stairwell above offering a beautiful shade of light upon the pool's surface.</p>
    13/31

    Underground Plunge Pool

    This underground pool is surrounded by a pebble and stone wall. Light gleams from the stairwell above offering a beautiful shade of light upon the pool's surface.

    Thomas Barwick/Getty Images
  • <p>Mediterranean influences are seen in this pool's eccentric shape and design. Among them are the bright colors and brick outline.</p>
    14/31

    A Taste of the Tropics

    Mediterranean influences are seen in this pool's eccentric shape and design. Among them are the bright colors and brick outline.

    Walter Bibikow/Getty Images
  • <p>An L-shaped appearance divides the shallow and deep ends, while helping to fill those empty spaces around the corner of the house.<br></p>
    15/31

    The Classic L Shape

    An L-shaped appearance divides the shallow and deep ends, while helping to fill those empty spaces around the corner of the house.

    Courtesy
  • <p>This arched wooden enclosure provides the perfect cocoon for this pool —helping to evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere. </p>
    16/31

    Wooden Enclosure

    This arched wooden enclosure provides the perfect cocoon for this pool —helping to evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere.

    Mint Images/Getty Images
  • <p>Round pools are easier to assemble —making it a great options for lounging and basking in the sun. </p>
    17/31

    Crystal Blue Lagoon

    Round pools are easier to assemble —making it a great options for lounging and basking in the sun.

    energy/Getty Images
  • <p>The rectangular pool at the Red Mountain Spa in St. George Utah is great for swimming laps, while offering majestic views of the rocky mountains and rugged terrain. </p>
    18/31

    A Rocky Landscape

    The rectangular pool at the Red Mountain Spa in St. George Utah is great for swimming laps, while offering majestic views of the rocky mountains and rugged terrain.

    Al Payne
  • <p>Black bottom pools are trendy and great for retaining heat. They're also incredibly dramatic and make a moody option, whether indoors or in the backyard.</p>
    19/31

    Black Bottom Pool

    Black bottom pools are trendy and great for retaining heat. They're also incredibly dramatic and make a moody option, whether indoors or in the backyard.

    poplasen/Getty Images
  • <p>Classic white pillars surround this pool, while the glass structure above paves the way for light to seep through and reflect on the pool's surface. </p>
    20/31

    European Influence

    Classic white pillars surround this pool, while the glass structure above paves the way for light to seep through and reflect on the pool's surface.

    stevecoleimages/Getty Images
  • <p>Swim on the edge with a floating balcony pool that overlooks an alluring sky and landscape views. </p>
    21/31

    Floating Balcony Pool

    Swim on the edge with a floating balcony pool that overlooks an alluring sky and landscape views.

    Martin Barraud
  • <p>This indoor pool by<a href="https://mlavenderinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:M. Lavender Interiors," class="link "> M. Lavender Interiors,</a> was built in a sun dome-like structure that offers a casual and relaxed experience. </p>
    22/31

    Indoor Sky Views

    This indoor pool by M. Lavender Interiors, was built in a sun dome-like structure that offers a casual and relaxed experience.

    M. Lavender Interiors
  • <p>Light and dark blue hues combine for a checkered look that resembles a natural feel of swimming in the tropics. </p>
    23/31

    Checkered Tile

    Light and dark blue hues combine for a checkered look that resembles a natural feel of swimming in the tropics.

    Bill Green/ eyeem
  • <p>Designed by <a href="https://jldesignnashville.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JL Design," class="link ">JL Design,</a> this sleek and modern in ground pool features clean lines and an outdoor portico for added privacy.</p>
    24/31

    Modern In Ground Pool

    Designed by JL Design, this sleek and modern in ground pool features clean lines and an outdoor portico for added privacy.

    Leslee Mitchell
  • <p>This modern swimming pool is illuminated to urge the owners and guests to take a midnight swim. The pool steps allow an easy transition from the pool to the deck. </p>
    25/31

    Midnight Swim

    This modern swimming pool is illuminated to urge the owners and guests to take a midnight swim. The pool steps allow an easy transition from the pool to the deck.

    Martin Barraud/Getty Images
  • <p>This villa's infinity pool overlooks the Playa Grande Beach in Costa Rica. It features a vanishing pool edge and a picture perfect geographical scene. </p>
    26/31

    Infinity Pool

    This villa's infinity pool overlooks the Playa Grande Beach in Costa Rica. It features a vanishing pool edge and a picture perfect geographical scene.

    Wayne Eastep/Getty Images
  • <p>Long and narrow backyards are ideal fits for skinny rectangular pools — as they fill out the entire shape of the space. </p>
    27/31

    Long and Narrow

    Long and narrow backyards are ideal fits for skinny rectangular pools — as they fill out the entire shape of the space.

    Michael Spengler
  • <p>The perfect summer retreat includes diving into an in ground pool with a sauna section. Stones and pebbles outline this circular sauna's base, while the surrounding water is meant for swimming.</p>
    28/31

    Section Off Sauna

    The perfect summer retreat includes diving into an in ground pool with a sauna section. Stones and pebbles outline this circular sauna's base, while the surrounding water is meant for swimming.

    Terry J/ Getty Images
  • <p>The waterfall and herringbone patterned pool deck and paving gives this pool a classic and stylish appearance. </p>
    29/31

    Herringbone Pattern

    The waterfall and herringbone patterned pool deck and paving gives this pool a classic and stylish appearance.

    Thomas Bullock/Getty Images
  • <p>This domestic garden features a swimming pool surrounded by plants and chaise lounges. A stunning wood panel deck only adds to this enchanting garden escape. </p>
    30/31

    A Garden Escape

    This domestic garden features a swimming pool surrounded by plants and chaise lounges. A stunning wood panel deck only adds to this enchanting garden escape.

    PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
  • <p>This holiday villa in Spain features a kidney shaped pool design. This style has a naturalistic appeal, a functional design and retro charisma. </p>
    31/31

    Kidney Shaped Design

    This holiday villa in Spain features a kidney shaped pool design. This style has a naturalistic appeal, a functional design and retro charisma.

    Justin Paget/Getty Images
<p>Along with the warm weather and beauty of the outdoors, you can't forget the fun that comes along with diving into a pool. Think crystal clear water — conveniently featured in your backyard or indoor area for family and friends to enjoy. In light of the season, we're sharing beautiful<strong> swimming pool designs</strong> that can elevate your backyard or interior space. <br></p><p>Whether you want a minimalist look or a luxurious, statement-making setup, these popular swimming pool ideas are perfect for your home. We've included pictures of elaborate styles that enhance the views of a mountainous terrain or palm tree oasis. You can surround your pool area with cool and unique decking materials (such as pavers, brick or stone), and create a unique watering hole surrounded by trees and a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g495/small-garden-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stylish garden" class="link ">stylish garden</a>. </p><p>So if you're making plans to upgrade your home, consider these ideas for a<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g1007/backyard-decorating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backyard refresh" class="link "> backyard refresh</a>. Your kids and guests will thank you. </p>
<p>With white round pendant lights and an overall white look, <a href="https://www.leanneford.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leanne Ford Interiors" class="link ">Leanne Ford Interiors</a> gave this indoor pool a stylish and bright aesthetic.</p>
<p>This swimming pool by<a href="https://www.maestristudio.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maestri Studio" class="link "> Maestri Studio</a> blends in with the farmhouse style of this home's backyard. </p>
<p>With its unique R-shape design, this pool encompasses the beauty of the nature around it. </p>
<p>Looking for a design that gives you vacation vibes? Plan out an indoor swimming pool in the backyard, where you can bask in your garden's florals, while lounging in the pool or chairs on the inside — similar to this look by <a href="https://lindyegalloway.com/home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop" class="link ">Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop</a>.</p>
<p>This pool features a relaxing spa-like experience, from the brick and stone elements to the surrounding trees and sky views. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith Inc." class="link ">Joshua Smith Inc.</a> designed this outdoor area with a luxurious and modern aesthetic. The pool's shape and white design blends in with the refined and midcentury modern look.</p>
<p>Installing a slide and brick waterfall only added to the natural elements surrounding this pool's structure. </p>
<p>A classic T-shaped pool is great for those with an artsy mind. The vertical stem in this design by<a href="https://www.davidturnerstudio.com/Artist.asp?ArtistID=23698&Akey=KMC3LPYD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Turner Studio" class="link "> David Turner Studio </a>is smaller and lesser in width.</p>
<p>This freeform swimming pool gives the impression of multiple pools in one. It has an irregular shape that gives space to the trees around it. </p>
<p>You'll usually find swim-up pool bars at a resort. This doesn't mean they have to be reserved only for their spaces. These pools are great for hosting events.</p>
<p>Opposite this pool area by<a href="https://www.jessicalagrange.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Lagrange Interior," class="link "> Jessica Lagrange Interior,</a> you'll see gorgeous views of a river that only compliment this one's layout. </p>
<p>This underground pool is surrounded by a pebble and stone wall. Light gleams from the stairwell above offering a beautiful shade of light upon the pool's surface.</p>
<p>Mediterranean influences are seen in this pool's eccentric shape and design. Among them are the bright colors and brick outline.</p>
<p>An L-shaped appearance divides the shallow and deep ends, while helping to fill those empty spaces around the corner of the house.<br></p>
<p>This arched wooden enclosure provides the perfect cocoon for this pool —helping to evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere. </p>
<p>Round pools are easier to assemble —making it a great options for lounging and basking in the sun. </p>
<p>The rectangular pool at the Red Mountain Spa in St. George Utah is great for swimming laps, while offering majestic views of the rocky mountains and rugged terrain. </p>
<p>Black bottom pools are trendy and great for retaining heat. They're also incredibly dramatic and make a moody option, whether indoors or in the backyard.</p>
<p>Classic white pillars surround this pool, while the glass structure above paves the way for light to seep through and reflect on the pool's surface. </p>
<p>Swim on the edge with a floating balcony pool that overlooks an alluring sky and landscape views. </p>
<p>This indoor pool by<a href="https://mlavenderinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:M. Lavender Interiors," class="link "> M. Lavender Interiors,</a> was built in a sun dome-like structure that offers a casual and relaxed experience. </p>
<p>Light and dark blue hues combine for a checkered look that resembles a natural feel of swimming in the tropics. </p>
<p>Designed by <a href="https://jldesignnashville.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JL Design," class="link ">JL Design,</a> this sleek and modern in ground pool features clean lines and an outdoor portico for added privacy.</p>
<p>This modern swimming pool is illuminated to urge the owners and guests to take a midnight swim. The pool steps allow an easy transition from the pool to the deck. </p>
<p>This villa's infinity pool overlooks the Playa Grande Beach in Costa Rica. It features a vanishing pool edge and a picture perfect geographical scene. </p>
<p>Long and narrow backyards are ideal fits for skinny rectangular pools — as they fill out the entire shape of the space. </p>
<p>The perfect summer retreat includes diving into an in ground pool with a sauna section. Stones and pebbles outline this circular sauna's base, while the surrounding water is meant for swimming.</p>
<p>The waterfall and herringbone patterned pool deck and paving gives this pool a classic and stylish appearance. </p>
<p>This domestic garden features a swimming pool surrounded by plants and chaise lounges. A stunning wood panel deck only adds to this enchanting garden escape. </p>
<p>This holiday villa in Spain features a kidney shaped pool design. This style has a naturalistic appeal, a functional design and retro charisma. </p>

Upgrade your backyard or gain inspiration with these popular swimming pool designs that are modern, sleek and great for any small or large yard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Efforts renewed to start up historic Rocky Springs Carousel

    Efforts are once again underway to find a location to start up the historic Rocky Springs Carousel.

  • Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operating results flat

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp. Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, but none in the first three weeks of April.

  • Bella Hadid Serves Y2K Hair Vibes With Stretch Comb Headband

    Bella Hadid wore a Y2K-inspired stretch comb headband to her sister Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party. Here's what we know about the classic trend.

  • Guests arrive for White House Correspondents dinner

    STORY: After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returns this year with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.More than 20 WHCA-related parties are being staged around Washington before and after the major event on Saturday night and multiple senior administration officials will attend as well as a smattering of celebrities from the entertainment world.However, a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington, in particular an outbreak at the journalists' white-tie Gridiron dinner early in April, has brought an undercurrent of caution to the White House dinner.Organizers are requiring every attendee be tested for the virus, and some top officials, including infectious disease expert Dr. Antony Fauci, have dropped out.The White House said Biden will take extra precautions at the event - skipping the dinner portion and attend only the speakers program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. He may opt to wear a mask when he is not speaking.

  • CDC describes 4 tell-tale physical symptoms of the mysterious liver disease that's spreading among kids in the US and Europe

    A new report from the CDC gives details about the first cases diagnosed in the US, all in Alabama. Patients, many of them babies, were turning yellow.

  • Suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnap two female soldiers vacationing at Mexico beach

    Army general described kidnapping as ‘cowardly act’

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that