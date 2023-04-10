Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chlöe Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chlöe Bailey</a> turned heads in a high-fashion hooded look when she appeared on <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-tonight-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Tonight Show;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>The Tonight Show</em></a> on Friday. The singer-songwriter sported a plunging, tight-fitting all-white ensemble featuring see-through sides and a dramatic built-in hood.</p>
    Chlöe Bailey turned heads in a high-fashion hooded look when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday. The singer-songwriter sported a plunging, tight-fitting all-white ensemble featuring see-through sides and a dramatic built-in hood.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/star-wars-ahsoka-rosario-dawson-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ahsoka;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>Ahsoka</em></a> star <a href="https://people.com/tag/rosario-dawson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosario Dawson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rosario Dawson</a> kept things cool in a blue velvet suit at London's <em>Star Wars</em> Celebration 2023 on Friday. She also switched up her pixie cut for long braids, adding drama to her 'fit.</p>
    Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson kept things cool in a blue velvet suit at London's Star Wars Celebration 2023 on Friday. She also switched up her pixie cut for long braids, adding drama to her 'fit.

  • <p><a href="https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=people+mag+ashlee+simpson&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashlee Simpson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ashlee Simpson</a> sported spring pastels mixed with contrasting black to celebrate Good Friday at Church Boutique in Los Angeles. The star wore soft green pants that she toned down with black shoes, a jacket, hat, shirt and a Bottega Veneta bag.</p>
    Ashlee Simpson sported spring pastels mixed with contrasting black to celebrate Good Friday at Church Boutique in Los Angeles. The star wore soft green pants that she toned down with black shoes, a jacket, hat, shirt and a Bottega Veneta bag.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/daisy-ridley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daisy Ridley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Daisy Ridley</a> brought a pop of villainous red to <em>Star Wars</em> Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The <a href="https://people.com/movies/star-wars-daisy-ridley-returning-as-rey-in-new-film-series-15-years-after-rise-of-skywalker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker</em></a> star wore a simple yet elegant dress for the event's red carpet and warmed up the look with delicate pink heels.</p>
    Daisy Ridley brought a pop of villainous red to Star Wars Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star wore a simple yet elegant dress for the event's red carpet and warmed up the look with delicate pink heels.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/jodie-turner-smith-people-best-dressed-star-of-2022-describes-her-style-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jodie Turner-Smith;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jodie Turner-Smith</a> was a vision in the belted flowy red gown she wore for <em>Star Wars</em> Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The style star paired the dress with shiny snakeskin boots, purple eyeshadow and large silver jewelry for the red carpet.</p>
    Jodie Turner-Smith was a vision in the belted flowy red gown she wore for Star Wars Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The style star paired the dress with shiny snakeskin boots, purple eyeshadow and large silver jewelry for the red carpet.

Zizi Strater

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events