Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Paramedic caught stealing money from 94-year-old woman minutes after she diedMike Drage
Pop singer Christina Aguilera got frank about her sex life on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her favorite oral sex tips.
Wearing nothing but bunny ears and bikini bottoms.
Jon Super/Pool via REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was reportedly “infuriated” when his father King Charles III told him he couldn’t pay for Meghan Markle in the future. A new book, Our King, by respected royal chronicler Robert Jobson, reveals that after Harry told Charles and Prince William he was going to marry Meghan, William asked, “Are you sure Harold?” Then, according to
Dear neighbors: I see some are asking why I put three cases of Bud Light on a folding table in my backyard then shot them to shreds with my AR-15.
"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Blake Lively wrote on Instagram as she and husband Ryan Reynolds enjoyed some beach time with their mothers
The model stunned in raw, candid shots from a forthcoming issue of Perfect Magazine where she posed completely naked
American kept waiting for another major triumph as Jon Rahm comes from behind.
The best of both worlds.
"Happy Easter," said the actor. "Posting from pure Heaven."
Diana, Princess of Wales was also a fan of the bright shade, which the current Princess of Wales wore for an Easter Sunday service this weekend at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Deepfakes are becoming more common because people now have "the power of a Hollywood studio in the palm of their hands," says AI expert Henry Ajder.
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been doing quite a bit of travel and were most recently seen visiting King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
The S.W.A.T. actor and his girlfriend welcomed daughter Frankie on Jan. 24
"The Prince knew that the defining moment of his life...was fast approaching: the death of his mother and his accession as King," the author writes.
"Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one," Schwarzenegger captioned a carousel of family shots on Instagram Sunday
Kylie Jenner has yet to address the wild, DeuxMoi-sparked rumor that she and Timothée Chalamet could be dating, but she has been active on social media—and setting thirst traps.
Priyanka Chopra shared a rare photo of her baby Malti Marie's face in a photo of the one-year-old receiving blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Ewan McGregor and Indira Varma co-starred in the Disney+ show but one moment didn't make it to the final cut because they couldn't stop laughing.