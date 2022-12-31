Larsa Pippen Steps Out with Marcus Jordan, Plus Kylie Jenner, Jessie James Decker and More

  • <p>In a shiny black getup accessorized with his signature shades, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lenny-kravitz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lenny Kravitz" class="link ">Lenny Kravitz</a> rocks out on stage in St. Barts for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29.</p>
    In a shiny black getup accessorized with his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz rocks out on stage in St. Barts for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29.

  • <p><em>Real Housewives of Miami</em> star, Larsa Pippen holds hands with rumored boyfriend Marcus Jordan after dining at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28. </p>
    Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen holds hands with rumored boyfriend Marcus Jordan after dining at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Kylie Jenner steps out in a cute winter outfit while in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30. </p>
    Kylie Jenner steps out in a cute winter outfit while in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.

  • <p>Jessie James Decker looks gorgeous in a three-piece leather suit while leaving <em>Good Morning America</em> in New York City on Dec. 29. </p>
    Jessie James Decker looks gorgeous in a three-piece leather suit while leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are spotted after a workout in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. </p>
    Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are spotted after a workout in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Kidman" class="link ">Nicole Kidman</a> heads out for a morning run in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.</p>
    Nicole Kidman heads out for a morning run in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Justin Bieber stays true to his roots in a denim-on-denim look–or "Canadian tuxedo"–as he and wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Biebe" class="link ">Hailey Biebe</a>r enjoy a night out in Aspen on Dec. 29.</p>
    Justin Bieber stays true to his roots in a denim-on-denim look–or "Canadian tuxedo"–as he and wife Hailey Bieber enjoy a night out in Aspen on Dec. 29.

  • <p>In a black cowboy hat and red-lined camouflage puffer coat, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kyle Richards" class="link ">Kyle Richards</a> takes a stroll through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colorado.</p>
    In a black cowboy hat and red-lined camouflage puffer coat, Kyle Richards takes a stroll through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colorado.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/selma-blair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selma Blair" class="link ">Selma Blair</a> and her service dog Scout shake hands during a coffee run in L.A. on Dec. 29.</p>
    Selma Blair and her service dog Scout shake hands during a coffee run in L.A. on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Husband-wife rapper duo <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cardi B" class="link ">Cardi B</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/offset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Offset" class="link ">Offset</a> link hands on Dec. 28 at Nebula Nightclub in N.Y.C.</p>
    Husband-wife rapper duo Cardi B and Offset link hands on Dec. 28 at Nebula Nightclub in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-crudup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Crudup" class="link ">Billy Crudup</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/luke-evans-says-he-wouldnt-have-a-career-if-he-could-only-play-gay-characters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luke Evans" class="link ">Luke Evans</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-watts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Watts" class="link ">Naomi Watts</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/taika-waititi-and-rita-ora-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taika Waititi" class="link ">Taika Waititi</a> pose for a group photo at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29.</p>
    Billy Crudup, Luke Evans, Naomi Watts and Taika Waititi pose for a group photo at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cedric-the-entertainer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cedric the Entertainer" class="link ">Cedric the Entertainer</a> takes his "Straight No Chaser" comedy tour to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29.</p>
    Cedric the Entertainer takes his "Straight No Chaser" comedy tour to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29.

  • <p>On Dec. 29, Czech model <a href="https://people.com/tag/karolina-kurkova/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karolina Kurkova" class="link ">Karolina Kurkova</a> strikes a shiny pose in a metallic ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts. </p>
    On Dec. 29, Czech model Karolina Kurkova strikes a shiny pose in a metallic ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts.

  • <p>In an embellished, futuristic outfit, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> brings his energy to the stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 29.</p>
    In an embellished, futuristic outfit, Lil Nas X brings his energy to the stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 29.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/heidi-klum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heidi Klum" class="link ">Heidi Klum</a> is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28. </p>
    Heidi Klum is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-theroux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Theroux" class="link ">Justin Theroux</a> braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle. </p>
    Justin Theroux braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lucy-hale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Hale" class="link ">Lucy Hale</a> is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.</p>
    Lucy Hale is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/home/brett-oppenheim-says-christine-quinn-selling-sunset-exit-big-loss-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christine Quinn" class="link ">Christine Quinn</a> poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.</p>
    Christine Quinn poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/winnie-harlow-kyle-kuzma-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Winnie Harlow" class="link ">Winnie Harlow</a>, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.</p>
    Winnie Harlow, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/natasha-lyonne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Lyonne" class="link ">Natasha Lyonne</a> is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.</p>
    Natasha Lyonne is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Demi Lovato" class="link ">Demi Lovato</a> and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28. </p>
    Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-seacrest/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Seacrest" class="link ">Ryan Seacrest</a> is seen leaving <em>Good Morning America</em> in New York City on Dec 29. </p>
    Ryan Seacrest is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 29.

  • <p><span>Amy Schumer</span> is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.</p>
    Amy Schumer is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link ">Gavin Rossdale</a> and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28. </p>
    Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.</p>
    Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.</p>
    Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27. </p>
    Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27. </p>
    Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28. </p>
    Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Rapper <a href="https://people.com/tag/drake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drake" class="link ">Drake</a> embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27. </p>
    Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Kidman" class="link ">Nicole Kidman</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/keith-urban/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keith Urban" class="link ">Keith Urban</a> seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28. </p>
    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elliot-page/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elliot Page" class="link ">Elliot Page</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-walsh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Walsh" class="link ">Kate Walsh</a> cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27. </p>
    Elliot Page and Kate Walsh cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Actor<a href="https://people.com/tag/liev-schreiber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liev Schreiber" class="link "> Liev Schreiber</a> and girlfriend <a href="https://people.com/parents/naomi-watts-poses-with-ex-liev-schreiber-for-child-kais-graduation-modern-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Neisen" class="link ">Taylor Neisen</a> look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day. </p>
    Actor Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/amy-schumer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Schumer" class="link ">Amy Schumer</a> and husband, <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-schumer-chris-fischer-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Fischer" class="link ">Chris Fischer</a> are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.</p>
    Amy Schumer and husband, Chris Fischer are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Blunt" class="link ">Emily Blunt</a> is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28. </p>
    Emily Blunt is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28.

  • <p>In a sleek black outfit accented by a white beanie, <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-theroux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Theroux" class="link ">Justin Theroux</a> cruises on his bicycle in N.Y.C. on Dec. 27.</p>
    In a sleek black outfit accented by a white beanie, Justin Theroux cruises on his bicycle in N.Y.C. on Dec. 27.

  • <p><i>Stranger Things</i> star <a href="https://people.com/music/maya-hawke-turned-dad-ethan-into-taylor-swift-fan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maya Hawke" class="link ">Maya Hawke</a> takes on the surf as she enjoys the oceans of St. Barts on Dec. 26.</p>
    Stranger Things star Maya Hawke takes on the surf as she enjoys the oceans of St. Barts on Dec. 26.

  • <p>Basketball in hand, rapper <a href="https://people.com/tag/bad-bunny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Bunny" class="link ">Bad Bunny</a> supports his foundation, Good Bunny, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Dec. 27, where he donated a total of 25,000 gifts to Puerto Rican children.</p>
    Basketball in hand, rapper Bad Bunny supports his foundation, Good Bunny, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Dec. 27, where he donated a total of 25,000 gifts to Puerto Rican children.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Rinna" class="link ">Lisa Rinna</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-hamlin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Hamlin" class="link ">Harry Hamlin</a>'s younger daughter, <a href="https://people.com/tv/lisa-rinna-celebrates-daughter-amelia-gray-hamlin-21st-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amelia Gray Hamlin" class="link ">Amelia Gray Hamlin</a>, dons all black with a simple pink barrette in her hair while out and about on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles.</p>
    Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dons all black with a simple pink barrette in her hair while out and about on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Looking beach ready in a striped robe, <a href="https://people.com/tag/amy-schumer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Schumer" class="link ">Amy Schumer</a> enjoys her holiday in St. Barts on Dec. 25.</p>
    Looking beach ready in a striped robe, Amy Schumer enjoys her holiday in St. Barts on Dec. 25.

  • <p>On Dec. 26, husband-wife duo <a href="https://people.com/movies/zoe-saldana-marco-perego-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marco Perego" class="link ">Marco Perego</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/zoe-saldana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoe Saldana" class="link ">Zoe Saldana</a> have a coffee date in L.A.</p>
    On Dec. 26, husband-wife duo Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana have a coffee date in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/katharine-mcphee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katharine McPhee" class="link ">Katharine McPhee</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Foster" class="link ">David Foster</a> make a royal appearance at the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at Walt Disney World in Florida.</p>
    Katharine McPhee and David Foster make a royal appearance at the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at Walt Disney World in Florida.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/olivia-jade-bella-giannulli-celebrate-mom-lori-loughlin-58th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Jade Giannulli" class="link ">Olivia Jade Giannulli</a> wears a full purple ensemble for a post-Christmas workout at an L.A. gym on Dec. 26.</p>
    Olivia Jade Giannulli wears a full purple ensemble for a post-Christmas workout at an L.A. gym on Dec. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eiza-gonzalez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eiza González" class="link ">Eiza González</a> keeps it chic and casual behind stylish sunglasses while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.</p>
    Eiza González keeps it chic and casual behind stylish sunglasses while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.

  • <p>After their first holiday spent with their daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/ashley-greene-paul-khoury-welcome-first-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kingsley" class="link ">Kingsley</a>, 3 months, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-greene/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Greene" class="link ">Ashley Greene</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/inside-ashley-greene-paul-khoury-magical-wedding-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Khoury" class="link ">Paul Khoury</a> take a trip to Whole Foods Market on Dec. 26 in Los Angeles.</p>
    After their first holiday spent with their daughter Kingsley, 3 months, Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury take a trip to Whole Foods Market on Dec. 26 in Los Angeles.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a> hits the stage at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25. </p>
    Tiffany Haddish hits the stage at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tim-allen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tim Allen" class="link ">Tim Allen</a>, Tom Dreesen, Ron Pearson, Frazer Smith and Shannon Morton pose for a photo at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25. </p>
    Tim Allen, Tom Dreesen, Ron Pearson, Frazer Smith and Shannon Morton pose for a photo at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Dec. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-princess-charlotte-prince-louis-christmas-2022-best-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merry Christmas from England!" class="link ">Merry Christmas from England!</a> Prince William and Kate Middleton take kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis (hidden between his parents!) to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham on Dec. 25. </p>
    Merry Christmas from England! Prince William and Kate Middleton take kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis (hidden between his parents!) to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham on Dec. 25.

  • <p>Meghan Trainor dazzles in pink while performing at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25</p>
    Meghan Trainor dazzles in pink while performing at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/black-eyed-peas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Black Eyed Peas" class="link ">The Black Eyed Peas</a> perform with some furry friends at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25</p>
    The Black Eyed Peas perform with some furry friends at Walt Disney World during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 25

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah Carey" class="link ">Mariah Carey</a> leaves a Gucci store in Aspen with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 23.</p>
    Mariah Carey leaves a Gucci store in Aspen with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/tinashe-says-it-may-take-her-second-to-figure-out-the-direction-for-next-album/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tinashe" class="link ">Tinashe</a> attends the last Los Angeles Lakers home game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 23.</p>
    Tinashe attends the last Los Angeles Lakers home game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-cannon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Cannon" class="link ">Nick Cannon</a> lends a hand at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration on Dec. 23 in L.A.</p>
    Nick Cannon lends a hand at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration on Dec. 23 in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/lauren-speed-hamilton-cameron-hamilton-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton" class="link ">Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton</a> attend the basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 23 in Atlanta. </p>
    Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 23 in Atlanta.

  • <p>Derek Hough totes a wreath home after picking it up at a shop in Studio City, California, on Dec. 22. </p>
    Derek Hough totes a wreath home after picking it up at a shop in Studio City, California, on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head out to dinner in style in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 22. </p>
    Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head out to dinner in style in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Kyle Richards looks nice and cozy while shopping in Aspen on Dec. 22. </p>
    Kyle Richards looks nice and cozy while shopping in Aspen on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Larsa Pippen flaunts her curves during a photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing at the Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos.</p>
    Larsa Pippen flaunts her curves during a photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing at the Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/simu-liu-hottest-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simu Liu" class="link ">Simu Liu</a> and girlfriend <a href="https://people.com/movies/simu-liu-goes-instagram-official-with-girlfriend-allison-hsu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allison Hsu" class="link ">Allison Hsu</a> smile for the cameras at a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 21. </p>
    Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu smile for the cameras at a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mark-wahlberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Wahlberg" class="link ">Mark Wahlberg</a> enjoys some sun and surf with wife Rhea Durham on a holiday vacation to Barbados on Dec. 22. </p>
    Mark Wahlberg enjoys some sun and surf with wife Rhea Durham on a holiday vacation to Barbados on Dec. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Bieber" class="link ">Justin Bieber</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Baldwin" class="link ">Hailey Baldwin</a> sport matching smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22. </p>
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sport matching smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/daddy-yankee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daddy Yankee" class="link ">Daddy Yankee</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/marc-anthony/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marc Anthony" class="link ">Marc Anthony</a> entertain the crowd during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena in Miami on Dec. 22. </p>
    Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony entertain the crowd during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena in Miami on Dec. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/goldie-hawn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldie Hawn" class="link ">Goldie Hawn</a> continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22. </p>
    Goldie Hawn continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Ahead of the holidays, sisters <a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris" class="link ">Paris</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicky-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicky Hilton" class="link ">Nicky Hilton</a> enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20. </p>
    Ahead of the holidays, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sylvester-stallone/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sylvester Stallone" class="link ">Sylvester Stallone</a> has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A. </p>
    Sylvester Stallone has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/deborah-gibson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Debbie Gibson" class="link ">Debbie Gibson</a> stops for a photo outside of <em>Good Morning America</em>'s N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.</p>
    Debbie Gibson stops for a photo outside of Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/idina-menzel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Idina Menzel" class="link ">Idina Menzel</a> hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book <em>Loud Mouse</em> (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.</p>
    Idina Menzel hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book Loud Mouse (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/daniel-craig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daniel Craig" class="link ">Daniel Craig</a> is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, <em>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,</em> on Dec. 19. </p>
    Daniel Craig is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 19.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/shaquille-oneal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shaquille O'Neal" class="link ">Shaquille O'Neal</a> shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21. </p>
    Shaquille O'Neal shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zooey-deschanel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zooey Deschanel" class="link ">Zooey Deschanel</a> and her beau, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonathan-scott/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Scott," class="link ">Jonathan Scott,</a> smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21. </p>
    Zooey Deschanel and her beau, Jonathan Scott, smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sigourney-weaver/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sigourney Weaver" class="link ">Sigourney Weaver</a> attends a special luncheon celebrating <em>Avatar: The Way of Water </em>in New York City on Dec. 20. </p>
    Sigourney Weaver attends a special luncheon celebrating Avatar: The Way of Water in New York City on Dec. 20.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rebel-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebel Wilson" class="link ">Rebel Wilson</a> looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, <a href="https://people.com/movies/ramona-agruma-facts-rebel-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ramona Agruma," class="link ">Ramona Agruma, </a>on Dec. 21.</p>
    Rebel Wilson looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> and his signature smolder are spotted after a motorcycle ride with friends in Malibu, California, on Dec. 21.</p>
    Actor Keanu Reeves and his signature smolder are spotted after a motorcycle ride with friends in Malibu, California, on Dec. 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kylie Jenner" class="link ">Kylie Jenner</a> shows off an all-black ensemble and striking red lip while enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. </p>
    Kylie Jenner shows off an all-black ensemble and striking red lip while enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kaia-gerber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kaia Gerber" class="link ">Kaia Gerber</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/austin-butler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austin Butler" class="link ">Austin Butler</a> keep a low profile while running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Dec. 21.</p>
    Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile while running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Rapper <a href="https://people.com/tag/21-savage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Savage" class="link ">21 Savage</a> is photographed attending the proclamation ceremony of "21 Savage Day" in Decatur, Georgia, on Dec. 21. </p>
    Rapper 21 Savage is photographed attending the proclamation ceremony of "21 Savage Day" in Decatur, Georgia, on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.</p>
    Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20. </p>
    Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20.

  • <p>Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of <em>Mother Goose</em> at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.</p>
    Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of Mother Goose at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.

  • <p>Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.</p>
    Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

