Ladies Over 40, These Foods Rev Your Metabolism and Keep Your Mind Sharp

<p>As you age, your <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/a20478794/boost-metabolism-with-the-high-metabolism-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:metabolism" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">metabolism</a> slows down, you begin to lose muscle mass, and your hormone levels go a bit wonky, making you more prone to weight gain, mood changes, and health problems you may not have dealt with during your younger years. Fortunately, there are things you can do to increase your fat-burning capabilities, stabilize your energy, and minimize your disease risk. </p><p>In addition to following a regular exercise routine, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/sleep-energy/a30981827/how-to-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:getting enough sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">getting enough sleep</a>, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/mental-health/g26542035/how-to-relieve-stress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reducing your stress levels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reducing your stress levels</a>, eating antioxidant-rich foods can help you curb hunger and cravings while improving your overall health<em>. </em>So what foods should go on your plate? Sarah Mirkin, R.D.N., author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fill-Your-Plate-Lose-Weight/dp/1950099008/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.35366101%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fill Your Plate, Lose The Weight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Fill Your Plate, Lose The Weight</em></a>, a 21-day weight loss plan for women over 40, shared her favorite nutritional all-stars. From dark chocolate to salmon to vibrant berries, these foods are full of flavor <em>and</em> age-reversing nutrients.<br> </p>
<p>Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats for a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/memory/a22602794/mind-diet-foods-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sharp mind" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sharp mind</a> and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a20502183/best-foods-for-heart-health/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy heart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy heart</a>. Plus, they’re great for your gut. “As we age, it’s more important to eat the right foods to keep your gut health in check,” says Mirkin. “Flaxseeds are loaded with fiber for long-term digestive health.”</p><p>Just be sure to use ground flaxseeds or grind whole ones; your body digests and absorbs the nutrients from ground flaxseeds better than whole ones. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Toss some over <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20464580/breakfast-bowl-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these filling breakfast bowls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these filling breakfast bowls</a>.</p>
<p>Fatty fish, like salmon, are rich in omega-3s and a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g23065278/high-protein-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:good source of lean protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">good source of lean protein</a>. And while fat has more than double the calories of protein and carbohydrates, it is key to keeping your cravings in check. “Salmon is not only satisfying and delicious, but it will also make your skin glow, reduce your risk of disease, and even curb your hunger,” Mirkin says. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a26986386/salmon-avocado-tomato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salmon Salad with Avocado and Sweet Grape Tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Salmon Salad with Avocado and Sweet Grape Tomatoes</a></p>
<p><strong>SHOP NOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950099008?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.35366101%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Recipes</a></p><p>Get this 21-day weight loss plan for women over 40. Filled with meal plans, grocery lists, and delicious high-protein recipes, you’ll lose weight and start feeling great.</p>
<p>Packed with healthy fats, avocados can help keep your skin plump, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20474000/7-foods-that-stop-hair-loss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nourish your hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nourish your hair</a>, and help <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g26576559/foods-for-high-blood-pressure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lower blood pressure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lower blood pressure</a>, thanks to their decent <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a20466110/13-foods-that-have-more-potassium-than-a-banana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potassium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">potassium</a> content. “Although avocados are very high in fat, they are linked with weight loss because they are so satisfying,” says Mirkin.<br></p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a26986140/shrimp-avocado-and-egg-chopped-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shrimp, Avocado, and Egg Chopped Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shrimp, Avocado, and Egg Chopped Salad</a> from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fill-Your-Plate-Lose-Weight/dp/1950099008/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.35366101%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fill Your Plate, Lose The Weight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Fill Your Plate, Lose The Weight</em></a></p>
<p>Nuts make a filling <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/g19576831/healthy-snack-ideas-weight-loss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:snack that promotes weight loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">snack that promotes weight loss</a> because they’re high in fiber, healthy fats, and protein. Bonus: The nutrients in nuts help reduce your risk of chronic conditions, like <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a21764231/type-2-diabetes-definition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diabetes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diabetes</a> and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g26253924/weird-heart-disease-risk-factors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heart disease" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heart disease</a>, says Mirkin.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> These <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a22998801/cherry-chocolate-granola-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cherry chocolate granola bars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cherry chocolate granola bars</a> pack a double dose of nuts with almond butter and chopped almonds.</p>
<p>Shake up your go-to salad with this peppery leafy green while keeping your skin glowing in the process. “It’s packed with water, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20511745/9-foods-with-more-vitamin-c-than-an-orange/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g21288692/vitamin-a-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin A" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin A</a>, and antioxidants that kill free radicals,” Mirkin says, one of the main aggressors of premature skin damage.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20520193/cucumber-and-melon-salad-with-watercress-herbs-and-feta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cucumber and Melon Salad with Watercress, Herbs, and Feta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cucumber and Melon Salad with Watercress, Herbs, and Feta</a></p>
<p>Made from fermented cabbage, this tangy condiment is packed with gut-boosting <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g23310235/probiotic-foods-for-gut-health/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:probiotics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">probiotics</a>—a.k.a. good bacteria—making it a nutritional must-have for women over 40. Research shows that these that healthy bugs may improve your <a href="https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/effect-of-lactobacillus-rhamnosus-lgg-and-bifidobacterium-animalis-ssp-lactis-bb12-on-healthrelated-quality-of-life-in-college-students-affected-by-upper-respiratory-infections/960C36F3B9062F63991FC406F9141EC9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:immune function" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">immune function</a>, <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0899900715003913" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mood</a>, <a href="https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/100/4/1075/4576460" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:digestive system" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">digestive system</a>, and even your <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5418745/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skin</a>. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20523474/chicken-reuben-quesadillas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Reuben Quesadillas With Sauerkraut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chicken Reuben Quesadillas With Sauerkraut</a></p>
<p>Chocolate may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to better nutrition after 40, but this after-dinner indulgence can actually do wonders for your health. “Dark chocolate is rich in flavonols, which protect your heart, reduce the risk of diabetes, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g26576559/foods-for-high-blood-pressure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lower blood pressure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lower blood pressure</a>, ” Mirkin says. Stick to chocolate bars that contain at least 70% cocoa and less than 6 grams of added sugar to get the most nutritional bang out of every serving. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g25728973/healthy-chocolate-bars-snacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Healthy Dark Chocolate Bars That Aren’t Sugar Bombs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">13 Healthy Dark Chocolate Bars That Aren’t Sugar Bombs</a></p>
<p>“Dark leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, and mustard greens, contain high amounts of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g23584777/foods-high-in-vitamin-k/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin K" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin K</a>, lutein, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a23012367/folate-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:folate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">folate</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20499990/calcium-rich-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calcium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">calcium</a>, and beta carotene, which can preserve memory functioning,” says Mirkin.<br></p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Add a handful of greens to one of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g25457855/high-protein-smoothies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these high-protein smoothie recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these high-protein smoothie recipes</a> for a nutrition boost.</p>
<p>Berries will naturally brighten your dish and supply hunger-curbing fiber to satisfy sweet cravings. Their gem-like hues are a great indicator of their nutrient concentration. “Dark pigmentation and rich color means the berries are high in disease-fighting antioxidants and phytochemicals,” Mirkin explains.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/g22038183/berry-fruit-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:6 Creative (and Delicious) Ways to Eat More Berries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">6 Creative (and Delicious) Ways to Eat More Berries</a></p>
<p>Garlic is a serious wellness wonder, especially for women over 40. “Studies suggest that garlic can <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g19562412/osteoporosis-exercises-to-avoid/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minimize bone loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">minimize bone loss</a> by increasing estrogen levels. It is also nutrient-rich with very few calories and adds flavor to foods so you’re satisfied with less,” Mirkin says.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20520320/creamy-roasted-garlic-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creamy Roasted Garlic Soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creamy Roasted Garlic Soup</a></p>
<p>Edamame packs 9 grams of muscle-building <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20514733/high-protein-vegetables-and-plant-based-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plant protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plant protein</a> in just ½ cup for less than 100 calories. These versatile soybeans are also a great source of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a23012367/folate-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:folate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">folate</a> (vitamin B9), <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20465791/8-foods-that-have-more-iron-than-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron</a>, vitamins C and A, and potassium for your heart.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Roast some with flaky sea salt or perk up your favorite pasta dish with a handful (we love this <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20523162/lemony-shells-with-edamame/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lemony shells with edamame recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lemony shells with edamame recipe</a>).</p>
<p><a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/g31350918/bone-health/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keep your bones strong" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Keep your bones strong</a> with a serving of rich and creamy Greek yogurt every day. “It’s an excellent source of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20499990/calcium-rich-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calcium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">calcium</a> and contains almost no sodium,” Mirkin says. Greek yogurt packs more protein and has a thicker consistency than other yogurts, so it’s the perfect snack for keeping you full and energized. Plus, it has active cultures that support gut health. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Enjoy Greek yogurt in <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/g25253175/overnight-oats-recipes/?slide=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these overnight oats recipes," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these overnight oats recipes, </a>or try it at dinner with <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a24743348/roasted-carrots-and-parsnips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these spice-roasted carrots and parsnips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these spice-roasted carrots and parsnips</a>.</p>
<p>Is there anything more delicious than EVOO drizzled over warm, crusty bread? A staple of the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/diets/a30326160/mediterranean-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mediterranean diet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mediterranean diet</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a29831151/olive-oil-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:olive oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">olive oil</a> is rich in unsaturated fats that have anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g26835092/best-foods-for-longevity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:promote longevity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">promote longevity</a> and optimal heart health.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Use a healthy dose of olive in these delicious <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/g26822167/whole30-salad-dressing-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade salad dressing recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade salad dressing recipes</a>.</p>
<p>Any way you scramble it, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20508054/are-eggs-healthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eggs</a> are a nutritional multitasker. They contain <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a20437976/foods-high-in-vitamin-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin D</a> for bone health, choline for brain function, and protein for preserving muscle. Mirkin suggests scrambling one egg with three egg whites for a slimming and filling breakfast. “The high fat and protein content (plus lack of carbohydrates and sugars) in eggs makes them an excellent choice for women over 40,” says Mirkin. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> Need meal prep ideas? Try these delicious <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/g25400067/breakfast-egg-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breakfast egg muffins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">breakfast egg muffins</a>.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a19596889/health-benefits-of-chia-seeds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chia seeds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chia seeds</a> may be tiny, but they’re mighty with filling fiber, omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium for healthy bones, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g26895324/complete-protein-foods-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:complete plant-based protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">complete plant-based protein</a>. Because they absorb water so well, downing chia is also thought to help boost your satiety.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a30170512/vanilla-chia-seed-pudding-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding</a></p>
<p>Despite their translucent appearance, onions are dense in vital nutrients. “They are high in the protective antioxidant <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20511745/9-foods-with-more-vitamin-c-than-an-orange/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a>, B vitamins for a healthy metabolism, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a20466110/13-foods-that-have-more-potassium-than-a-banana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potassium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">potassium</a> for stable blood pressure levels,” Mirkin says. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong>Prep some caramelized onions in advance to add to sandwiches, stir-fries, salads, and soups for a burst of flavor.</p>
<p>Carrots are packed with beta carotene (the pigment responsible for their vibrant hue), which is converted into vitamin A—a superstar nutrient that <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a31286522/how-to-boost-immune-system/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:supports immunity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">supports immunity</a> and boosts eye health. “In your 40s, it’s more important than ever to eat more <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g21288692/vitamin-a-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin A-rich foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin A-rich foods</a>, because they also protect your eyes from cataracts,” Mirkin. Carrots are also high in potassium to stabilize blood pressure, fiber for better digestion, and vitamin K for bone health.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a24743348/roasted-carrots-and-parsnips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spice-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Yogurt and Turmeric Vinaigrette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spice-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Yogurt and Turmeric Vinaigrette</a></p>
<p>Broccoli is chock-full of antioxidants, phytonutrients, and vitamins C, B6, and A—all of which Mirkin says can help stave off chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a22640271/increase-brain-power-prevent-alzheimers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alzheimer’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alzheimer’s</a> as you age. Plus, you’ll get tons of healthy fiber for better digestion. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong>If you’re not too keen on the taste of broccoli, try blending it with stronger flavors, like we did in <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20531777/herbed-broccoli-cauliflower-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this herbed broccoli cauliflower soup recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this herbed broccoli cauliflower soup recipe</a>.</p>
<p>There’s a reason chicken has become a weight loss staple: It packs roughly 25 grams of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g23065278/high-protein-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">protein</a> in just 4 ounces (or about the size of your palm). It’s also fairly low and fat in calories, making it a leaner choice that <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a29323347/is-red-meat-bad-for-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most red meats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most red meats</a>.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/g22746768/healthy-chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 High-Protein Chicken Recipes for Weight Loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 High-Protein Chicken Recipes for Weight Loss</a> </p>
<p>Believe it or not, all bell peppers contain <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20511745/9-foods-with-more-vitamin-c-than-an-orange/?slide=8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more vitamin C than an orange" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more vitamin C than an orange</a>, an antioxidant that’s thought to boost immunity and promote collagen production. Any color will do, but red is the sweetest if you prefer your crunchy snack to be less bitter.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20521119/baby-bok-choy-with-shiitake-mushrooms-and-red-bell-peppers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby Bok Choy with Shiitake Mushrooms and Red Bell Peppers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baby Bok Choy with Shiitake Mushrooms and Red Bell Peppers</a></p>
<p>Beans are loaded with fiber to keep your blood sugar stable, along with folate and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20465791/8-foods-that-have-more-iron-than-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron</a>. Get even more out of this vegetarian protein source by choosing darker varieties (like kidney or black beans), which have higher concentrations of antioxidants and phytonutrients. </p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20519766/black-bean-burgers-0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Healthy Black Bean Burgers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Healthy Black Bean Burgers</a></p>
<p>Quinoa is a complete plant protein—and serves up a whopping 8 grams per 1-cup serving! The fluffy grain also offers tons of gut-healthy fiber to keep you feeling satisfied. Bonus: It cooks up faster than brown rice and barley.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a23087868/honey-spiced-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Honey-Spiced Salmon with Quinoa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Honey-Spiced Salmon with Quinoa</a></p>
<p>Basil is loaded with polyphenols, which are beneficial in soothing chronic pain associated with <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a19840908/rheumatoid-arthritis-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arthritis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arthritis</a>, and even help protect your liver, brain, and heart, according to Mirkin. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong>Perk up your salad or pasta dish with a sprinkle of minced basil, or whip up some <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a22037883/turkey-panini-strawberry-pesto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strawberry pesto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">strawberry pesto</a> to spread on a sandwich.</p>
<p>Just one teaspoon of ginger per week can improve your artery function, says Mirkin. <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a21935319/benefits-of-ginger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studies also show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studies also show</a> the fragrant root (often when taken in supplement form) may also help prevent <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a21764231/type-2-diabetes-definition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diabetes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diabetes</a>, ease menstrual and muscle pain, and possibly even ward off obesity. If you’re prone to tummy troubles, it’s also a great <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a28438667/natural-cures-for-nausea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural remedy for nausea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">natural remedy for nausea</a> and other digestive issues. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Traditional-Medicinals-Organic-Ginger-Herbal/dp/B0009F3S7I/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.35366101%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Traditional Medicinals Organic Ginger Herbal Tea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Traditional Medicinals Organic Ginger Herbal Tea</a></p>
<p>These bright orange tubers fall under the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g25335049/healthy-carbs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy carb category" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy carb category</a>. That’s because <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a23285646/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potatoes</a> pack tons of gut-filling fiber, magnesium, heart-healthy potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A. Eat them roasted, baked, or boiled in salads, as fries, or in soups.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20520657/maple-roasted-sweet-potato-wedges/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges</a></p>
<p>Juicy <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a19828835/red-vs-yellow-tomatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tomatoes</a> are amazing in salsas, sauces, salads, and sandwiches. And they’re nutritional superstars, too. Red tomatoes, in particular, are <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3850026/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rich in lycopene" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rich in lycopene</a>, a carotenoid that may help reduce your risk of chronic diseases. The tangy fruits are also low in calories but high in potassium, zinc, and vitamin C.</p><p><strong>Try it:</strong> <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20471878/sauteed-cherry-tomatoes-and-white-beans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sautéed Cherry Tomatoes and White Beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sautéed Cherry Tomatoes and White Beans</a></p>
<p>One <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S030881461730691X" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study</a> found that mushrooms contain much higher amounts of two important antioxidants than most other foods: <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27444382" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ergothioneine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ergothioneine</a> (ERGO) and <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26467067" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glutathione" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glutathione</a> (GSH). ERGO, in particular, is known to mitigate oxidative stress, a process that plays a role in aging and diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. They’re also one of the few food sources of vitamin D.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a25240133/farro-wild-mushroom-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farro and Wild Mushroom Dressing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farro and Wild Mushroom Dressing</a></p>
<p>This powerful green herb is “rich in antioxidants that fight free radical damage,” says Mirkin, potentially helping to stave off disease-causing inflammation.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong>Sprinkle this subtly sweet Italian staple on everything from salads to pastas.</p>
<p>Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and the like boast tons of antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients that <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g26436302/citrus-fruits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research shows can" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research shows can</a> boost your brain health, aid weight loss, protect your heart, and keep your skin looking radiant.</p><p><strong>Try it: </strong><a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a23368137/lentil-steak-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lentil and Steak Salad With Grapefruit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lentil and Steak Salad With Grapefruit</a></p>
<p>This vegan staple packs a powerful combination of nutrients. “Just 1/4 cup of nutritional yeast offers a whopping 8 grams of protein to keep you satisfied with minimal calories,” says Mirkin. It’s also a great source of B vitamins—something that many vegetarians tend to be deficient in. With a cheesy, nutty flavor, nutritional yeast makes a great dairy-free substitute for cheese in pasta, pizza, and salads. </p><p><strong>Try it: </strong>Mirkin suggests sneaking in a serving with this <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a26985529/easy-veggie-burger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protein-packed veggie burger recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">protein-packed veggie burger recipe</a>.</p>

