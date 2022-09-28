La Mer, Dior, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and More Are All on Sale at Saks Right Now

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The start of a new season often signals a changing of the guard when it comes to your everyday essentials—beauty rotation included. Just in time to get your short list of products in order for fall and beyond, Saks Fifth Avenue is having their <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fc%2Fbeauty%3Fpmid%3D19745800%26prefn1%3DisSale%26prefv1%3DSale%26srule%3Dfeatured_newest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Friends and Family Sale" class="link ">Friends and Family Sale</a>, going on now through October 3. Saks shoppers can save <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fc%2Fbeauty%3Fpmid%3D19745800%26prefn1%3DisSale%26prefv1%3DSale%26srule%3Dfeatured_newest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 percent off" class="link ">15 percent off</a> on grooming and beauty favorites from top brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-mer-the-moisturizing-cream-0438369560316.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Mer" class="link ">La Mer</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-0400095177980.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maison Francis Kurkdjian" class="link ">Maison Francis Kurkdjian</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr.-barbara-sturm-hyaluronic-serum-0400012967440.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Barbara Sturm" class="link ">Dr. Barbara Sturm</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fgucci-gorgeous-flora-eyeshadow-palette-0400016733560.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gucci Beauty" class="link ">Gucci Beauty</a>. </p><p>While there's a literal treasure trove of coveted finds available to shop, we've spotted stand out best-sellers—including <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-color-reviver-0400012231354.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior's culty Lip Glow Oil" class="link ">Dior's culty Lip Glow Oil</a> and the rarely-on-sale <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-0400095177980.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum" class="link ">Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum</a> (which we consider one of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38284762/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best of all-time" class="link ">best of all-time</a>)—that are definitely worth adding to your collection while they're marked down. And if you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping this year, Saks also has a number of gift sets from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fsunday-riley-nighttime-retinol-3-piece-serum--amp--face-oil-set-0400017269743.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunday Riley" class="link ">Sunday Riley</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fchristophe-robin-3-piece-hair-detox-gift-set-0400015241226.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christophe Robin" class="link ">Christophe Robin</a>, and more you can snag for less.</p><p class="body-text">Since the blink-and-you-missed-it sale ends on Monday, we've created a highlight reel of some of the best discounts to shop now before they're out of stock.</p><hr>
    1/16

    La Mer, Dior, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and More Are All on Sale at Saks Right Now

    The start of a new season often signals a changing of the guard when it comes to your everyday essentials—beauty rotation included. Just in time to get your short list of products in order for fall and beyond, Saks Fifth Avenue is having their Friends and Family Sale, going on now through October 3. Saks shoppers can save 15 percent off on grooming and beauty favorites from top brands like La Mer, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Gucci Beauty.

    While there's a literal treasure trove of coveted finds available to shop, we've spotted stand out best-sellers—including Dior's culty Lip Glow Oil and the rarely-on-sale Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (which we consider one of the best of all-time)—that are definitely worth adding to your collection while they're marked down. And if you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping this year, Saks also has a number of gift sets from Sunday Riley, Christophe Robin, and more you can snag for less.

    Since the blink-and-you-missed-it sale ends on Monday, we've created a highlight reel of some of the best discounts to shop now before they're out of stock.

    Images courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$323.00</strong></p><p>Keep your complexion hydrated in cooler temperatures with this deal on La Mer's celebrity-approved and supremely rich Moisturizing Cream.</p>
    2/16

    The Moisturizing Cream

    La Mer

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $323.00

    Keep your complexion hydrated in cooler temperatures with this deal on La Mer's celebrity-approved and supremely rich Moisturizing Cream.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Armani Beauty</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$58.65</strong></p><p>Over 1,600 Saks shoppers are raving about this cult-favorite foundation, and since it happens to be oil-free, it's ideal for just about any skin type.</p>
    3/16

    Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

    Armani Beauty

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $58.65

    Over 1,600 Saks shoppers are raving about this cult-favorite foundation, and since it happens to be oil-free, it's ideal for just about any skin type.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$32.30</strong></p><p>If you like your lip conditioner to have a little <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39738389/hermes-beauty-lip-oil-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shine" class="link ">shine</a>, consider snapping up a tube (or two) of Dior's beloved Lip Glow Oil. </p>
    4/16

    Lip Glow Oil Color Reviver

    Dior

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $32.30

    If you like your lip conditioner to have a little shine, consider snapping up a tube (or two) of Dior's beloved Lip Glow Oil.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Augustinus Bader</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$127.50</strong></p><p>We <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a41294531/augustinus-bader-brow-lash-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently covered" class="link ">recently covered</a> the launch of Augustinus Bader's Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum, which works in four weeks to encourage hair growth. And right now, you can try the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38083650/best-eyebrow-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serum" class="link ">serum</a> for 15 percent off its original price.</p>
    5/16

    The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum

    Augustinus Bader

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $127.50

    We recently covered the launch of Augustinus Bader's Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum, which works in four weeks to encourage hair growth. And right now, you can try the serum for 15 percent off its original price.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Maison Francis Kurkdjian</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p>We highly recommend taking advantage of this limited-time price drop on Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, which features signature notes of jasmine, cedarwood, and saffron.</p>
    6/16

    Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $325.00

    We highly recommend taking advantage of this limited-time price drop on Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, which features signature notes of jasmine, cedarwood, and saffron.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>NuFACE</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$208.25</strong></p><p>You'll have everything needed to expertly firm and smooth your complexion at home with this four-piece starter kit from NuFACE that includes a mini device, aqua gel, firming and brightening cream, and a handy skin brush.</p>
    7/16

    Mini+ Starter Kit

    NuFACE

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $208.25

    You'll have everything needed to expertly firm and smooth your complexion at home with this four-piece starter kit from NuFACE that includes a mini device, aqua gel, firming and brightening cream, and a handy skin brush.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>vVARDIS</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$169.15</strong></p><p>Give your smile dentist-level treatment with this sale on a vegan dental set from the experts at vVARDIS, that strengthens teeth while <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g32176566/best-teeth-whitening-kits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whitening" class="link ">whitening</a> them overtime. </p>
    8/16

    White Enamel Set

    vVARDIS

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $169.15

    Give your smile dentist-level treatment with this sale on a vegan dental set from the experts at vVARDIS, that strengthens teeth while whitening them overtime.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$129.20</strong></p><p>Even if you're not a master artist, this versatile eyeshadow palette from Gucci might make you feel like one, and includes 12 shade options to try. </p>
    9/16

    Gorgeous Flora Eyeshadow Palette

    Gucci

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $129.20

    Even if you're not a master artist, this versatile eyeshadow palette from Gucci might make you feel like one, and includes 12 shade options to try.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$272.00</strong></p><p>Lots of Dr. Barbara Sturm serums are on sale at Saks right now, including this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a25573129/hyaluronic-acid-for-skin-benefits-uses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic formula" class="link ">hyaluronic formula</a> that's best used under your moisturizer to plump skin. </p>
    10/16

    Hyaluronic Serum

    Dr. Barbara Sturm

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $272.00

    Lots of Dr. Barbara Sturm serums are on sale at Saks right now, including this hyaluronic formula that's best used under your moisturizer to plump skin.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$178.50</strong></p><p>Keep flyaways at bay in style with this modern <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/g3984/best-hair-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair brush" class="link ">hair brush</a> from Off-White that features a gold and marble finish.</p>
    11/16

    Meteor Hair Brush

    Off-White

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $178.50

    Keep flyaways at bay in style with this modern hair brush from Off-White that features a gold and marble finish.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Kilian</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$225.25</strong></p><p>This buzzy fragrance is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a37157758/rihanna-fenty-perfume-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rumored" class="link ">rumored</a> to be one of Rihanna's favorites, and contains soft notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow.</p>
    12/16

    Love Don't Be Shy Eau de Parfum

    Kilian

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $225.25

    This buzzy fragrance is rumored to be one of Rihanna's favorites, and contains soft notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Benefit Cosmetics</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p>Who needs falsies with this price drop on Benefit's beloved They're Real mascara?</p>
    13/16

    They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara

    Benefit Cosmetics

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $22.95

    Who needs falsies with this price drop on Benefit's beloved They're Real mascara?

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Kiehl's Since 1851</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$73.10</strong></p><p>Keep your arms and legs hydrated with this markdown on a jumbo version of Kiehl's best-selling Creme de Corps with Pump body moisturizer.</p>
    14/16

    Creme de Corps with Pump

    Kiehl's Since 1851

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $73.10

    Keep your arms and legs hydrated with this markdown on a jumbo version of Kiehl's best-selling Creme de Corps with Pump body moisturizer.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Christian Louboutin</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$42.50</strong></p><p>Add this deep <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g41197728/winter-2022-hair-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail shade" class="link ">nail shade</a> from Christian Louboutin to your seasonal rotation, which features an elegant bottle design inspired by calligraphy. </p>
    15/16

    The Noirs Nail Color

    Christian Louboutin

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $42.50

    Add this deep nail shade from Christian Louboutin to your seasonal rotation, which features an elegant bottle design inspired by calligraphy.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>ZIIP</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$420.75</strong></p><p>Here's another popular <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a40382448/solawave-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare device" class="link ">skincare device</a> that works with an accompanying app, and uses a combination of nano- and microcurrents to tighten your contours. </p>
    16/16

    Device & Golden Gel Set (2-Piece)

    ZIIP

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $420.75

    Here's another popular skincare device that works with an accompanying app, and uses a combination of nano- and microcurrents to tighten your contours.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
<p class="body-dropcap">The start of a new season often signals a changing of the guard when it comes to your everyday essentials—beauty rotation included. Just in time to get your short list of products in order for fall and beyond, Saks Fifth Avenue is having their <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fc%2Fbeauty%3Fpmid%3D19745800%26prefn1%3DisSale%26prefv1%3DSale%26srule%3Dfeatured_newest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Friends and Family Sale" class="link ">Friends and Family Sale</a>, going on now through October 3. Saks shoppers can save <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fc%2Fbeauty%3Fpmid%3D19745800%26prefn1%3DisSale%26prefv1%3DSale%26srule%3Dfeatured_newest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 percent off" class="link ">15 percent off</a> on grooming and beauty favorites from top brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-mer-the-moisturizing-cream-0438369560316.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Mer" class="link ">La Mer</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-0400095177980.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maison Francis Kurkdjian" class="link ">Maison Francis Kurkdjian</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr.-barbara-sturm-hyaluronic-serum-0400012967440.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Barbara Sturm" class="link ">Dr. Barbara Sturm</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fgucci-gorgeous-flora-eyeshadow-palette-0400016733560.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gucci Beauty" class="link ">Gucci Beauty</a>. </p><p>While there's a literal treasure trove of coveted finds available to shop, we've spotted stand out best-sellers—including <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-color-reviver-0400012231354.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior's culty Lip Glow Oil" class="link ">Dior's culty Lip Glow Oil</a> and the rarely-on-sale <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fmaison-francis-kurkdjian-baccarat-rouge-540-eau-de-parfum-0400095177980.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum" class="link ">Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum</a> (which we consider one of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38284762/best-perfume-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best of all-time" class="link ">best of all-time</a>)—that are definitely worth adding to your collection while they're marked down. And if you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping this year, Saks also has a number of gift sets from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fsunday-riley-nighttime-retinol-3-piece-serum--amp--face-oil-set-0400017269743.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunday Riley" class="link ">Sunday Riley</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fchristophe-robin-3-piece-hair-detox-gift-set-0400015241226.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41423661%2Fsaks-friends-and-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christophe Robin" class="link ">Christophe Robin</a>, and more you can snag for less.</p><p class="body-text">Since the blink-and-you-missed-it sale ends on Monday, we've created a highlight reel of some of the best discounts to shop now before they're out of stock.</p><hr>
<p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$323.00</strong></p><p>Keep your complexion hydrated in cooler temperatures with this deal on La Mer's celebrity-approved and supremely rich Moisturizing Cream.</p>
<p><strong>Armani Beauty</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$58.65</strong></p><p>Over 1,600 Saks shoppers are raving about this cult-favorite foundation, and since it happens to be oil-free, it's ideal for just about any skin type.</p>
<p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$32.30</strong></p><p>If you like your lip conditioner to have a little <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a39738389/hermes-beauty-lip-oil-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shine" class="link ">shine</a>, consider snapping up a tube (or two) of Dior's beloved Lip Glow Oil. </p>
<p><strong>Augustinus Bader</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$127.50</strong></p><p>We <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a41294531/augustinus-bader-brow-lash-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently covered" class="link ">recently covered</a> the launch of Augustinus Bader's Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum, which works in four weeks to encourage hair growth. And right now, you can try the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38083650/best-eyebrow-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serum" class="link ">serum</a> for 15 percent off its original price.</p>
<p><strong>Maison Francis Kurkdjian</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p>We highly recommend taking advantage of this limited-time price drop on Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, which features signature notes of jasmine, cedarwood, and saffron.</p>
<p><strong>NuFACE</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$208.25</strong></p><p>You'll have everything needed to expertly firm and smooth your complexion at home with this four-piece starter kit from NuFACE that includes a mini device, aqua gel, firming and brightening cream, and a handy skin brush.</p>
<p><strong>vVARDIS</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$169.15</strong></p><p>Give your smile dentist-level treatment with this sale on a vegan dental set from the experts at vVARDIS, that strengthens teeth while <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g32176566/best-teeth-whitening-kits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whitening" class="link ">whitening</a> them overtime. </p>
<p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$129.20</strong></p><p>Even if you're not a master artist, this versatile eyeshadow palette from Gucci might make you feel like one, and includes 12 shade options to try. </p>
<p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$272.00</strong></p><p>Lots of Dr. Barbara Sturm serums are on sale at Saks right now, including this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a25573129/hyaluronic-acid-for-skin-benefits-uses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic formula" class="link ">hyaluronic formula</a> that's best used under your moisturizer to plump skin. </p>
<p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$178.50</strong></p><p>Keep flyaways at bay in style with this modern <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/g3984/best-hair-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair brush" class="link ">hair brush</a> from Off-White that features a gold and marble finish.</p>
<p><strong>Kilian</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$225.25</strong></p><p>This buzzy fragrance is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a37157758/rihanna-fenty-perfume-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rumored" class="link ">rumored</a> to be one of Rihanna's favorites, and contains soft notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow.</p>
<p><strong>Benefit Cosmetics</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p>Who needs falsies with this price drop on Benefit's beloved They're Real mascara?</p>
<p><strong>Kiehl's Since 1851</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$73.10</strong></p><p>Keep your arms and legs hydrated with this markdown on a jumbo version of Kiehl's best-selling Creme de Corps with Pump body moisturizer.</p>
<p><strong>Christian Louboutin</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$42.50</strong></p><p>Add this deep <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g41197728/winter-2022-hair-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail shade" class="link ">nail shade</a> from Christian Louboutin to your seasonal rotation, which features an elegant bottle design inspired by calligraphy. </p>
<p><strong>ZIIP</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$420.75</strong></p><p>Here's another popular <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a40382448/solawave-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare device" class="link ">skincare device</a> that works with an accompanying app, and uses a combination of nano- and microcurrents to tighten your contours. </p>

During the Saks Friends and Family Sale 2022, you'll find a number of price drops on luxe beauty finds from culty brands like La Mer, Dior, and Clé de Peau.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Blue Jays manager Schneider calls out Guerrero Jr. over lack of hustle vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,