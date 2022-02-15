Kurt Cobain's Daughter & Tony Hawk's Son, Plus More Celeb Kids Who've Dated

  • <p>When grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley.</p> <p>After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain returned to Instagram in early 2022 with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYNda0VuHUD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slideshow of photos" class="link ">slideshow of photos</a> featuring her boyfriend Riley, his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.</p> <p>"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote on New Year's Day, alongside pics of her and her loved ones. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆"</p>
    1/5

    Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk

    When grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley.

    After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain returned to Instagram in early 2022 with a slideshow of photos featuring her boyfriend Riley, his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.

    "I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote on New Year's Day, alongside pics of her and her loved ones. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆"

  • <p>Ronson and Gummer quietly <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTZ87FRLJPE/?utm_medium=copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link ">tied the knot</a> in September 2021. The music producer and son of former music manager Laurence Ronson and socialite Ann Dexter-Jones <a href="https://people.com/music/mark-ronson-marries-grace-gummer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep" class="link ">married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep</a> in a scaled-back ceremony in New York City. Ronson revealed the happy news in an Instagram post he shared for his 46th birthday.</p> <p>"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."</p> <p>"Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," he added.</p>
    2/5

    Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

    Ronson and Gummer quietly tied the knot in September 2021. The music producer and son of former music manager Laurence Ronson and socialite Ann Dexter-Jones married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep in a scaled-back ceremony in New York City. Ronson revealed the happy news in an Instagram post he shared for his 46th birthday.

    "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."

    "Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," he added.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/steven-spielberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steven Spielberg" class="link ">Steven Spielberg</a>'s daughter Sasha said yes!</p> <p>The Oscar-winning <em>West Side Story</em> director's daughter, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, <a href="https://people.com/movies/steven-spielberg-daughter-sasha-spielberg-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got engaged" class="link ">got engaged</a> to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry on Dec. 31, 2021. Spielberg shares Sasha with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.</p> <p>Keith announced the news <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSBSOZPdA3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Instagram" class="link ">on Instagram</a>, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"</p>
    3/5

    Sasha Spielberg & Harry McNally

    Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha said yes!

    The Oscar-winning West Side Story director's daughter, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, got engaged to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry on Dec. 31, 2021. Spielberg shares Sasha with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.

    Keith announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"

  • <p>Before she got back together with ex Liam Hemsworth in 2016, the singer and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While it wasn't a forever thing (they only <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/miley-cyrus-and-patrick-schwarzenegger-have-broken-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dated for five months" class="link ">dated for five months</a> in 2015), it was sweet while it lasted.</p>
    4/5

    Miley Cyrus & Patrick Schwarzenegger

    Before she got back together with ex Liam Hemsworth in 2016, the singer and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While it wasn't a forever thing (they only dated for five months in 2015), it was sweet while it lasted.

  • <p>Jenner and was at one point "very, very together" with her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar in 2018.</p> <p>A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner — daughter of famous momager Kris Jenner and Olympic Gold Medalist Caitlyn Jenner — and Anwar — son of <em>Real Housewives</em> alumna Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — were all over each other and "very, very together" during Paris Fashion Week. Although the fling fizzled out shortly and Jenner went on to date ex Ben Simmons, Anwar's older sisters approved at the time.</p> <p>"They actually kind of like it," the source added. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they're good together. Their friends think it's a little weird, but it works."</p>
    5/5

    Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid

    Jenner and was at one point "very, very together" with her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar in 2018.

    A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner — daughter of famous momager Kris Jenner and Olympic Gold Medalist Caitlyn Jenner — and Anwar — son of Real Housewives alumna Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — were all over each other and "very, very together" during Paris Fashion Week. Although the fling fizzled out shortly and Jenner went on to date ex Ben Simmons, Anwar's older sisters approved at the time.

    "They actually kind of like it," the source added. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they're good together. Their friends think it's a little weird, but it works."

<p>When grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley.</p> <p>After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain returned to Instagram in early 2022 with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYNda0VuHUD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slideshow of photos" class="link ">slideshow of photos</a> featuring her boyfriend Riley, his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.</p> <p>"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote on New Year's Day, alongside pics of her and her loved ones. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆"</p>
<p>Ronson and Gummer quietly <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTZ87FRLJPE/?utm_medium=copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link ">tied the knot</a> in September 2021. The music producer and son of former music manager Laurence Ronson and socialite Ann Dexter-Jones <a href="https://people.com/music/mark-ronson-marries-grace-gummer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep" class="link ">married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep</a> in a scaled-back ceremony in New York City. Ronson revealed the happy news in an Instagram post he shared for his 46th birthday.</p> <p>"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."</p> <p>"Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," he added.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/steven-spielberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steven Spielberg" class="link ">Steven Spielberg</a>'s daughter Sasha said yes!</p> <p>The Oscar-winning <em>West Side Story</em> director's daughter, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, <a href="https://people.com/movies/steven-spielberg-daughter-sasha-spielberg-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got engaged" class="link ">got engaged</a> to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry on Dec. 31, 2021. Spielberg shares Sasha with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.</p> <p>Keith announced the news <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSBSOZPdA3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Instagram" class="link ">on Instagram</a>, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"</p>
<p>Before she got back together with ex Liam Hemsworth in 2016, the singer and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While it wasn't a forever thing (they only <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/miley-cyrus-and-patrick-schwarzenegger-have-broken-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dated for five months" class="link ">dated for five months</a> in 2015), it was sweet while it lasted.</p>
<p>Jenner and was at one point "very, very together" with her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar in 2018.</p> <p>A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner — daughter of famous momager Kris Jenner and Olympic Gold Medalist Caitlyn Jenner — and Anwar — son of <em>Real Housewives</em> alumna Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — were all over each other and "very, very together" during Paris Fashion Week. Although the fling fizzled out shortly and Jenner went on to date ex Ben Simmons, Anwar's older sisters approved at the time.</p> <p>"They actually kind of like it," the source added. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they're good together. Their friends think it's a little weird, but it works."</p>
Diane J. Cho
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Hawk
    Tony Hawk
    American professional skateboarder

These famous offspring have dated other kids who grew up in the spotlight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

    BEIJING — Canadian Olympic legend Charles Hamelin will lace up his skates one last time Wednesday at the Beijing Games. Fellow short-track speedskating star Kim Boutin will be looking to add a second medal to her Beijing collection, and the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament get underway. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Hamelin’s last hurrah Charles Hamelin, a five-time medallist competing at his fifth Games, will skate in his final Olympic

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday. The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton's St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season. “I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career," Walter said in a statement. "I can't wait to get to work with this Lions

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Both sidelined recently by illness, Fish takes 6th, Bloemen 8th in long-track's 10k

    BEIJING — Around the halfway point of the 10,000 metres, Ted-Jan Bloeman passed his coach Bart Schouten and made a slashing gesture with his right hand. He was done. Canada's defending Olympic champion was still in bronze-medal position, but he'd run out of gas. A medal wasn't possible — and he knew it. The 35-year-old from Calgary finished eighth in the event that made him a Canadian hero four years ago in Pyeongchang, done in by a non-COVID illness that sidelined him for the better part of a m

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr