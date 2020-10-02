These Cute Fall Work Outfits Will Get You Hyped for Cooler Weather

Fall has arrived (it officially started Sept. 22, eeek!), and while you landed here looking for "work outfit" inspiration, I don't think I need to tell you that many of our jobs have been completely upended by the pandemic. Although I can't speak to each person's situation, I think it's safe to say that returning to the office for anyone won't look at all the same, and many of us are working from home for the time being until it's safe to go back to how things were. Also, the whole notion of getting dressed up for our jobs seems like a distant memory when we've all been wearing sweats, pajamas, and slippers on the daily? But, if you're growing tired of your comfy uniform and want different outfits to wear while you're on the clock, keep scrolling.

Yes, there are still cozy pieces in here, but there are also dressier 'fits if you actually feel like putting a look together to regain a sense of normalcy. (Feel you on that.) So with a new season coming up, you might want a work outfit refresh—whatever that means for you. Here, 18 cute fall looks to wear on the job...or to go out in with your mask for your usual midday coffee break.