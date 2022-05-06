BTS's "Proof" Comeback Schedule Includes 2 Mystery Releases

    BTS's "Proof" Comeback Schedule Includes 2 Mystery Releases

  • <p>BTS's "Proof" is slated to hit streaming services globally on June 10 at midnight ET. The physical album, consisting of three CDs, will ship on the same day. However, it hasn't been disclosed if BTS will release any lead single prior to the album release. Considering that the group scored <a href="http://twitter.com/btschartdata/status/1512437524106551296?s=20&amp;t=5Nn_v4xjJZvvI515dbkXCA" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seven nominations at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards">seven nominations at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards</a>, set to take place on May 15, fans are speculating that BTS might surprise-drop a single off their new album with a performance during the award show. We're crossing our fingers and manifesting a brand-new track from the global superstars sooner rather than later.</p>
    When Does BTS's "Proof" Come Out?

  • <p>BTS has yet to reveal the tracklist for "Proof," but based on their initial album announcement, the tracklist will include music from the entirety of their discography, starting in 2013 until the present, as well as three new songs.</p>
    BTS's "Proof" Tracklist

  • <p>The textbook definition of "anthology" is a published collection of songs or musical compositions issued in one album. "Proof" is an anthology album because, as Big Hit revealed in its announcement, the album "embodies the history of BTS . . . as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors."</p> <p>The anthology album consists of three CDs that will include tracks from "Skool Luv Affair" and "Wings" to "Map of the Soul" and "Be," as well as three all-new tracks. The anthology will "reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS."</p>
    BTS's "Proof": What Is an Anthology Album?

  • <p><a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/bts-snoop-dogg-collaboration-48766595" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snoop Dogg confirmed earlier this year that he joined forces with BTS for a collaborative track,">Snoop Dogg confirmed earlier this year that he joined forces with BTS for a collaborative track,</a> though we don't yet know whose album it'll appear on. Since we <em>do</em> already know that a track with Snoop Dog's contribution is in the works, we can't help but wonder if this anticipated single will land on "Proof"'s official tracklist, but there's also a possibility it'll end up on one of the member's solo releases.</p>
    Are There Any Collaborations on BTS's "Proof"?

  • <p>According to Big Hit Music, "Proof" will go live for preorder starting May 5 at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can preorder it directly from various online retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. You can also preorder the album on digital streaming platforms, such as the iTunes Store.</p>
    How to Preorder BTS's "Proof" Album

  • <p>As always, BTS's "Proof" anthology album will come with plenty of goodies. Here's a list of the merch you can expect to get with the album:</p> <ul> <li>The Art of Proof Photo Book (132 Pages)</li> <li>Photograph Photo Book (104 Pages)</li> <li>Epilogue Photo Book (80 Pages)</li> <li>1 Lyric Booklet (44 Pages)</li> <li>1 CD Plate</li> <li>3 CDs</li> <li>Photocard Set A (includes 7 photo cards)</li> <li>Photo Card B (includes 1 random photo card out of a set of 8)</li> <li>1 Post Card (includes 1 random post card out of a set of 8)</li> <li>1 Poster</li> </ul> <p><br></p>
    What Merch Will Come With BTS's "Proof" Album?

Pallavi Bhadu

BTS has shared more details about their upcoming new album, and we can barely contain our excitement! On May 4, the K-pop group dropped a logo teaser for their eagerly awaited June release, alongside the official title for the project: "Proof." The album was first teased on April 16 during the closing night of BTS's Las Vegas residency, which included a short clip of group members with the tagline "We Are Bulletproof" and the date "2022.06.10." BTS ARMY are in their feels following the announcement as the new album will serve as the group's token of appreciation for their avid fan base's "unwavering love and support," arriving just in time for their nine-year anniversary come June.

So if you're like us and counting down the days until we can hit play on "Proof," continue reading to find out everything we know about the much-anticipated project, including its release date, cover art, and trailer.

