A Knight to Remember

  • <p>On April 4, Lincoln Center Theater hosted a special performance of its <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/insider/a43237587/camelot-returns-to-broadway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anticipated new production;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">anticipated new production</a> of <em>Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot</em> as part of its annual benefit. The evening kicked off with remarks from LCT Board Chair Kewsong Lee and LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop before guests were treated to <em>Camelot</em>, which features a book by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher, and a dinner at Alice Tully Hall with a menu by Jean Georges Vongerichten.</p>
    Chasi Annexy
    Alex Edelman and Cherry Jones

    Chasi Annexy
    Adrienne Travis and Tracy Travis

    Chasi Annexy
    Annette Tapert Allen and André Bishop

    Chasi Annexy
    Katherine Farley, Albert Bourla, Kewsong Lee, and Henry Timms

    Chasi Annexy
    Governor John Corzine, Brooke Garber Neidich, Izak Senbahar, and Stellene Volandes

    Chasi Annexy
    Bartlett Sher, Albert Bourla, Miriam Bourla,and Kewsong Lee

    Chasi Annexy
    Marlene Hess and Richard Haass

    Chasi Annexy
    Luke Janklow and Linda LeRoy Janklow

    Chasi Annexy
    Electra Toub and Peter Soros

    Chasi Annexy
Inside Lincoln Center Theater's 2023 gala, which included Camelot and a whole lot more.