We the Kingdom Rock the Ryman: Go Behind-the-Scenes at Debut Headline Show

  • <p>Our good family friend and stylist, Stephanie Carswell, does an amazing job at sourcing and building us custom wardrobe pieces. Here are some of those that she created for our Ryman debut.</p>
  • <p>Growing up in Nashville and going to the Ryman all throughout childhood, I would always walk up and down the hallway upstairs near the balcony. Looking at all the posters of the legends that had played there before, I would secretly wish that one day I could have a chance to even get to sing just one song on that special stage. Getting this opportunity, I had to bring along Kat Brooks who brought the glam! - Franni Rae Cash Cain</p>
  • <p>Every night on our current fall tour, we have had the honor of spending time with some devoted fans in a private pre-show Q&A, alongside Cory Asbury who has been out on the road with us.</p>
  • <p>Seeing our <a href="https://www.hatchshowprint.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hatch Show Print" class="link ">Hatch Show Print</a> for the first time was absolutely unreal. The Ryman team is so intentional and every detail is thought through.</p>
  • <p>Our photographer, McKittrick Cash captured the perfect moment of the backstage jitters in our dressing room, waiting for the show to start.</p>
  • <p>This moment during our song "Don't Tread on Me" felt even more special on this stage. - Andrew Bergthold</p>
  • <p>I get the opportunity to share a part of my story in healing and freedom from drug and alcohol addiction every night during our song "Jesus Does." - Ed Cash</p>
  • <p>As a special guest, Sankofa, an African drum and dance company based in Nashville joined us on our song "God So Loved" and did such an amazing job. What a powerful moment of the night.</p>
  • <p>One of our favorite moments of the set — we gather around a condenser microphone that we proudly refer to as the model name "Myrtle" for an acapella moment on our song "Sing Wherever I Go."</p>
  • <p>As the grand finale dance party during the encore came to a close, we had to take this all in one more time. Scanning the crowd to find familiar faces of family, friends and team members, we are so grateful.</p>
  • <p>After the show, we stood under the iconic backstage secret staircase to commemorate this unforgettable evening of getting to play The Ryman Auditorium.</p>
The contemporary Christian family band headlined the Mother Church in their native Nashville on Nov. 5

