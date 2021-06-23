Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani: Who Looks Hottest In A Bikini?

  • 1/11

    Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani or Ananya Panday - who do you think looks the best in bikinis? Scroll ahead to take a look.

  • 2/11

    Disha Patani undoubtedly is the queen of bikinis. (Image: Instagram)

  • 3/11

    Kiara Advani flaunts her toned body in a two piece. (Image: Instagram)

  • 4/11

    Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in a printed swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

  • 5/11

    Ananya Panday dons a fun and flirty bikini. (Image: Instagram)

  • 6/11

    Rakul Preet Singh looks sexy in the orange bikini. (Image: Instagram)

  • 7/11

    Nushrratt Bharuccha displays her body in a hot pink bikini. (Image: Instagram)

  • 8/11

    Tara Sutaria displays her perfect body in the red bikini. (Image: Instagram)

  • 9/11

    Taapsee Pannu strikes a sexy pose in a floral two piece. (Image: Instagram)

  • 10/11

    Jacqueline Fernandez rocks in this floral-printed bikini. (Image: Instagram)

  • 11/11

    Alia Bhatt shows off her svelte figure in this cute bikini. (Image: Instagram)

