Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani: Who Looks Hottest In A Bikini?

Carey Price stopped 26 shots Tuesday as the Montreal Canadiens handled the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 to take a 3-2 lead in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
Luck was on the Raptors' side in Tuesday's draft lottery.
The Suns escaped with a win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals thanks to a perfect tip-in from Deandre Ayton.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.
The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup just got even deeper with George Springer slated to return to action on Tuesday versus the Marlins.
The injury woes continue for hard-throwing Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson.
Both Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley went to the locker room after colliding in the third quarter on Tuesday night.
Kyle Lowry was an integral part of Team USA's 2016 gold-medal winning team at the Olympics.
Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have been hit with suspensions thanks to Saturday's benches-clearing incident between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
Terms of the settlement stemming from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others last year are confidential.
Betting on single games of football, hockey and other sports is about to become legal in Canada.
Former NHL defenseman and current Sportsnet radio analyst Shane O’Brien shared some interesting insights he's been hearing on the future of Matthew Tkachuk.
Modrić's goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. So just how unpopular is the NCAA's antiquated contention that college athletes, who form the foundation of a multibillion-dollar industry, don't deserve to make money in addition to their scholarships? Consider that when the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its ruling in the landmark lawsuit involving the NCAA and former West Virginia running back Shawne Alst
Never has the synergy between the Canadian Elite Basketball League and Canada Basketball been more apparent than right now. Canadian basketball is firmly in the spotlight: the women's team just played its first games in 16 months and the men's team is less than one week away from its last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria. In between, the CEBL will begin its third season, with opening night Thursday as the Ottawa BlackJacks host the Niagara River Lions. The game will be absent one
The buildup to the Tokyo Olympics — with a one-year postponement among the many challenges on a very long list — has felt more like a marathon than perhaps any Summer Games before it. All the heavy lifting to make sure the sporting showcase actually happens will soon pay off. A reminder that the home stretch is approaching comes with today's arrival of the month-out marker to the opening ceremony at the National Stadium. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended planning and preparation for t
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The final group games at this year’s European Championship will decide the lineup for the round of 16. Spain is still looking to assure itself of a spot in the next round at Euro 2020 and will face Slovakia in Seville. Sweden will take on Poland in St. Petersburg at the same time. The Swedes are already assured of a spot in the round of 16. The late games have the biggest names. World Cup champion France has already qualified and will face Portug
SAN DIEGO (AP) — With the sellout crowd of 42,667 on its feet in the ninth inning, right fielder Wil Myers chased down Justin Turner's slicing liner to end the San Diego Padres' 3-2 win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. shot both arms into the air in celebration as the fans roared. Third baseman Manny Machado, who saved the game in the eighth with some clutch defensive plays, raised his right arm. It's a whole different vibe at Petco Park now that it's been
The Los Angeles Clippers erased 2-0 deficits in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but this feels different.