If you're new to the ketogenic diet, getting started on restricting carbohydrates and sugar for the first time can feel extremely overwhelming — especially if you're working to manage other nutritional goals or restrictions besides a keto approach, like a dairy or gluten aversion. Whether you've turned to keto due to holistic health requirements or a diet goal, you'll learn fast that the key to maintaining ketosis (a state in which your metabolism burns fat primarily for energy) requires you to follow quite strict dietary rules while cooking and eating out.

Turning to a keto-friendly meal kit, including ready-to-eat options, can certainly save you time and stress around carb-counting to avoid wrecking a keto diet approach. But keto meal delivery subscriptions can also be a fantastic way to inherently teach yourself what kind of ingredients you'll be relying on, and which ones you'll need to skip in order to maintain strict ketosis, a goal you may tweak down the line if you're more into a "lazy" keto approach. You'll be able to move into your own fully custom keto meal plan once you master these basics — or, you may decide a more holistic low-carb meal kit is better suited for you.

Finding the best keto meal delivery service can be tricky, especially if you're unsure of which kinds of keto-friendly meals you'll enjoy. Food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute conducted a sweeping survey with over 150 different testers over three months to garner real-world feedback for leading recipe-kit and meal delivery services across the industry. With the help of Stefani Sassos, MS, RD, CDN, deputy director of the GH Institute's Nutrition Lab, editors have filtered results to pinpoint the best meal kits and ready-to-eat meal delivery services for keto dieters interested in making this complicated program much easier. Below, we're exploring true standouts in tests for keto dieters, as well as a few runner-ups for those on the hunt for specific dietary options.

Our top picks

Editor’s note: Weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects — before deciding to go on a diet, we invite you to gain a broader perspective by reading our exploration into the hazards of diet culture.

(Courtesy of Freshly)