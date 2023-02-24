These Keto Biscuits Taste Just Like The Famous Ones At Red Lobster

  • <p>It's no secret that staying within the limits of the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19434332/what-is-the-keto-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto diet" class="link ">keto diet</a> can be super hard. In order to kickstart <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19642999/signs-of-ketosis-and-ketosis-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ketosis" class="link ">ketosis</a>, where your body burns fat instead of carbs for fuel, you can only have 20 to 50 grams of carb a day. And cooking for yourself at home can make the process so much easier (though there are some <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/g20152558/keto-friendly-restaurant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solid takeout and dining options" class="link ">solid takeout and dining options</a> out there too when you're in a pinch). If you're tired of eating the same things over and over, you can try mixing it up with different keto side dishes.</p><p>You may need to rethink traditional add-ons that you make for a meal, though. "Pasta salads, certain vegetables, fruits, and grains are often served as side dishes," says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chefamber.rd/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amber Pankonin" class="link ">Amber Pankonin</a>, RD, a certified executive chef and the owner of <a href="https://stirlist.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stirlist" class="link ">Stirlist</a>. "They are easy to prepare, affordable, and ingredients are fairly accessible. However, they can be high in carbohydrates."</p><p><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/g25656443/keto-vegetables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Low-carb veggies" class="link ">Low-carb veggies</a>, such as leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower prepared with fats such as avocado, olive oil, and nuts are your best bet, according to <a href="https://amydavisrd.com/recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Davis" class="link ">Amy Davis</a>, RDN, a nutritionist with <a href="https://freshcommunications.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Communications" class="link ">Fresh Communications</a>. "These ingredients are nutrient-dense options that supply gut-friendly fiber and heart-healthy fats while keeping the carb count low," she adds. </p><p>Need some inspo in the kitchen? Here are 25 keto side dishes selected by registered dietitians that will help you keep the carb count low and complete your lunches and dinners in a healthy way. </p>
    1/25

    These Keto Biscuits Taste Just Like The Famous Ones At Red Lobster

    It's no secret that staying within the limits of the keto diet can be super hard. In order to kickstart ketosis, where your body burns fat instead of carbs for fuel, you can only have 20 to 50 grams of carb a day. And cooking for yourself at home can make the process so much easier (though there are some solid takeout and dining options out there too when you're in a pinch). If you're tired of eating the same things over and over, you can try mixing it up with different keto side dishes.

    You may need to rethink traditional add-ons that you make for a meal, though. "Pasta salads, certain vegetables, fruits, and grains are often served as side dishes," says Amber Pankonin, RD, a certified executive chef and the owner of Stirlist. "They are easy to prepare, affordable, and ingredients are fairly accessible. However, they can be high in carbohydrates."

    Low-carb veggies, such as leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower prepared with fats such as avocado, olive oil, and nuts are your best bet, according to Amy Davis, RDN, a nutritionist with Fresh Communications. "These ingredients are nutrient-dense options that supply gut-friendly fiber and heart-healthy fats while keeping the carb count low," she adds.

    Need some inspo in the kitchen? Here are 25 keto side dishes selected by registered dietitians that will help you keep the carb count low and complete your lunches and dinners in a healthy way.

    Peace, Love and Low Carb
  • <p>"This Mediterranean-style zucchini side dish offers a change from the typical roasted veggies and has only six grams of carbs per serving," says Davis.</p><p><em>Per serving: 142 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 4 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://alldayidreamaboutfood.com/grilled-zucchini/#recipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    2/25

    Grilled Zucchini With Feta And Mint

    "This Mediterranean-style zucchini side dish offers a change from the typical roasted veggies and has only six grams of carbs per serving," says Davis.

    Per serving: 142 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    All Day I Dream About Food
  • <p>Big fan of a creamy potato salad? Good news: You can still enjoy one by making this imitation version. It serves up all the delicious flavors without the carbs, per Davis.</p><p><em>Per serving: 157 calories, 2 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 3 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://ketokarma.com/keto-potato-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-5670" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    3/25

    Keto "Potato" Salad With Cauliflower

    Big fan of a creamy potato salad? Good news: You can still enjoy one by making this imitation version. It serves up all the delicious flavors without the carbs, per Davis.

    Per serving: 157 calories, 2 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 3 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Keto Karma
  • <p>This combo of kale, pancetta, garlic, and onions equals yum! Plus, it has a good amount of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19919866/how-much-fiber-do-i-need-to-lose-weight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiber" class="link ">fiber</a>, which keto followers often lack in their diet.</p><p><em>Per serving: 115 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 6 g fat, 7 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/braised-kale-with-pancetta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    4/25

    Braised Kale With Pancetta

    This combo of kale, pancetta, garlic, and onions equals yum! Plus, it has a good amount of fiber, which keto followers often lack in their diet.

    Per serving: 115 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 6 g fat, 7 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Skinnytaste
  • <p>The smokiness of the peanuts combined with the broccoli and dressing make this is a delicious and filling side. "Broccoli and onions are low in carbohydrates, but the dressing provides a good source of healthy fat from the peanut butter," says Pankonin.</p><p><em>Per serving: 240 calories, 18 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 13 g fat, 9 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://stirlist.com/smoked-peanut-broccoli-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    5/25

    Smoked Peanut Broccoli Salad

    The smokiness of the peanuts combined with the broccoli and dressing make this is a delicious and filling side. "Broccoli and onions are low in carbohydrates, but the dressing provides a good source of healthy fat from the peanut butter," says Pankonin.

    Per serving: 240 calories, 18 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 13 g fat, 9 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Stirlist
  • <p>This salad tastes super fresh and it’s really colorful because of the bell peppers. Pankonin also loves it because it’s satisfying thanks to the healthy fats from avocado and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g41626374/best-evoo-olive-oil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:olive oil" class="link ">olive oil</a>.</p><p><em>Per serving: 122 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://stirlist.com/avocado-chopped-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    6/25

    Avocado Chopped Salad

    This salad tastes super fresh and it’s really colorful because of the bell peppers. Pankonin also loves it because it’s satisfying thanks to the healthy fats from avocado and olive oil.

    Per serving: 122 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Stirlist
  • <p>This asparagus recipe is super simple and easy to make. It's also low carb and gluten-free. </p><p><em>Per serving: 247 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 16 g fat, 11 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://peaceloveandlowcarb.com/cheesy-garlic-roasted-asparagus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    7/25

    Cheesy Garlic Roasted Asparagus

    This asparagus recipe is super simple and easy to make. It's also low carb and gluten-free.

    Per serving: 247 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 16 g fat, 11 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Peace, Love and Low Carb
  • <p>Keto. Gravy. Enough said! This cauliflower mash tastes just as good as classic mashed potatoes and gravy. It has much fewer carbs, but packs the same punch of flavor.</p><p><em>Per serving: 73 calories, 7 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 5 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://peaceloveandlowcarb.com/creamy-cauliflower-mash-with-keto-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    8/25

    Creamy Cauliflower Mash With Keto Gravy

    Keto. Gravy. Enough said! This cauliflower mash tastes just as good as classic mashed potatoes and gravy. It has much fewer carbs, but packs the same punch of flavor.

    Per serving: 73 calories, 7 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 5 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Peace, Love and Low Carb
  • <p>This classic steakhouse side is super creamy. Don't have fresh spinach on hand? You can use frozen leaves instead. </p><p><em>Per serving: 274 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 27 g fat, 4 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.wholesomeyum.com/easy-low-carb-keto-creamed-spinach-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    9/25

    Keto Creamed Spinach

    This classic steakhouse side is super creamy. Don't have fresh spinach on hand? You can use frozen leaves instead.

    Per serving: 274 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 27 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Wholesome Yum
  • <p>If you're hankering for some French fries, try this recipe that swaps potatoes for rutabaga. These little sticks of fried goodness are made with just two ingredients (plus salt and pepper).</p><p><em>Per serving: 96 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat, 4 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.wholesomeyum.com/keto-rutabaga-fries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    10/25

    Rutabaga Fries

    If you're hankering for some French fries, try this recipe that swaps potatoes for rutabaga. These little sticks of fried goodness are made with just two ingredients (plus salt and pepper).

    Per serving: 96 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Wholesome Yum
  • <p>Beer?! You read that right. This baked macaroni and cheese recipe incorporates a gluten-free ale to add tons of flavor.<br><br><em>Per serving: 373 calories, 8 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 32 g fat, 15 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://theketoqueens.com/keto-zucchini-beer-macaroni-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    11/25

    30-Minute Keto Zucchini Beer Macaroni And Cheese

    Beer?! You read that right. This baked macaroni and cheese recipe incorporates a gluten-free ale to add tons of flavor.

    Per serving: 373 calories, 8 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 32 g fat, 15 g protein

    Get the recipe

    The Keto Queens
  • <p>White wine gives this cauliflower casserole's creamy cheddar cheese sauce some major depth. The Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard also adds more zing to the flavor.<br><br><em>Per serving: 255 calories, 7 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 19 g fat, 14 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://theketoqueens.com/keto-cauliflower-cheese-casserole/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    12/25

    Keto White Wine And Cheddar Cauliflower Cheese Casserole

    White wine gives this cauliflower casserole's creamy cheddar cheese sauce some major depth. The Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard also adds more zing to the flavor.

    Per serving: 255 calories, 7 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 19 g fat, 14 g protein

    Get the recipe

    The Keto Queens
  • <p>One of the best things about keto is the fact you can eat bacon...and this recipe does not disappoint. The risotto is actually heart of palm rice. (And it's ready in just 20 minutes.) <br><br><em>Per serving: 383 calories, 9 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 32 g fat, 10 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.tasteslovely.com/keto-risotto-with-romanesco-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    13/25

    Keto Risotto With Romanesco And Bacon

    One of the best things about keto is the fact you can eat bacon...and this recipe does not disappoint. The risotto is actually heart of palm rice. (And it's ready in just 20 minutes.)

    Per serving: 383 calories, 9 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 32 g fat, 10 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Tastes Lovely
  • <p>A nice salad is the perfect side dish to any keto meal, and this kale, pomegranate, and blueberry mix packs low-carb fruit and sliced almonds for some added protein. And the homemade balsamic dressing is truly a treat for your palate. <br><br><em>Per serving: 246 calories, 16 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 20 g fat, 5 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.tasteslovely.com/whole30-keto-pomegranate-blueberry-winter-kale-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    14/25

    Keto Kale Pomegranate And Blueberry Salad

    A nice salad is the perfect side dish to any keto meal, and this kale, pomegranate, and blueberry mix packs low-carb fruit and sliced almonds for some added protein. And the homemade balsamic dressing is truly a treat for your palate.

    Per serving: 246 calories, 16 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 20 g fat, 5 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Tastes Lovely
  • <p>These keto biscuits "taste just like the biscuits at Red Lobster," the recipe creator The Girl Who Ate Everything notes. Cheesy, tangy, and, of course, low carb.<br><br><em>Per serving: 174 calories, 3 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 7 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/keto-biscuits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    15/25

    Keto Biscuits

    These keto biscuits "taste just like the biscuits at Red Lobster," the recipe creator The Girl Who Ate Everything notes. Cheesy, tangy, and, of course, low carb.

    Per serving: 174 calories, 3 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 7 g protein

    Get the recipe

    The Girl Who Ate Everything
  • <p>Brussels sprouts with bacon are always a crowd pleaser, whether your family and friends are keto or not. Smoked paprika adds some smoky flavor to this crispy side dish.</p><p><em>Per serving: 109 calories, 9 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams fat, 6 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.castironketo.net/blog/keto-brussels-sprouts-and-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    16/25

    Keto Brussels Sprouts With Bacon

    Brussels sprouts with bacon are always a crowd pleaser, whether your family and friends are keto or not. Smoked paprika adds some smoky flavor to this crispy side dish.

    Per serving: 109 calories, 9 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams fat, 6 grams protein

    Get the recipe

    Cast Iron Keto
  • <p>These crispy rings are made in a snap in an air fryer. They're coated in an almond flour breading so you get the same crunch as traditional onion rings without the carbs.<br><br><em>Per serving: 170 calories, 9 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 9 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://thatlowcarblife.com/keto-onion-rings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    17/25

    Keto Onion Rings

    These crispy rings are made in a snap in an air fryer. They're coated in an almond flour breading so you get the same crunch as traditional onion rings without the carbs.

    Per serving: 170 calories, 9 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 9 g protein

    Get the recipe

    That Low Carb Life
  • <p>A twist on a fan favorite, this "cornbread" is made with <em>coconut flour</em>. Get your cast iron skillet out and whip this up for the perfect keto-friendly side dish.<br><br><em>Per serving: 167 calories, 4 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://thatlowcarblife.com/low-carb-cornbread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    18/25

    Keto "No Corn" Cornbread

    A twist on a fan favorite, this "cornbread" is made with coconut flour. Get your cast iron skillet out and whip this up for the perfect keto-friendly side dish.

    Per serving: 167 calories, 4 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    That Low Carb Life
  • <p>This roasted green bean and parmesan side dish uses avocado oil. Want to add some crunch to your meal? These veggies are it!<br><br><em>Per serving: 99 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://kicking-carbs.com/roasted-green-beans-with-parmesan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    19/25

    Keto Green Beans With Parmesan

    This roasted green bean and parmesan side dish uses avocado oil. Want to add some crunch to your meal? These veggies are it!

    Per serving: 99 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Kicking Carbs
  • <p>Summer squash like zucchini and yellow squash are excellent keto veggies. Dump all the ingredients into a slow cooker, and when you get home from work, dinner is served. <br><br><em>Per serving: 122 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://lowcarbyum.com/crock-pot-zucchini-and-yellow-squash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    20/25

    Crock Pot Zucchini And Yellow Squash Casserole

    Summer squash like zucchini and yellow squash are excellent keto veggies. Dump all the ingredients into a slow cooker, and when you get home from work, dinner is served.

    Per serving: 122 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Low Carb Yum
  • <p>Cool, creamy, and crunchy, this cucumber and dill salad has a bit of stevia for some added sweetness and to keep the carbs low.</p><p><em>Per serving: 94 calories, 4 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://lowcarbyum.com/creamy-dill-cucumber-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    21/25

    Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad

    Cool, creamy, and crunchy, this cucumber and dill salad has a bit of stevia for some added sweetness and to keep the carbs low.

    Per serving: 94 calories, 4 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g protein

    Get the recipe

    Low Carb Yum
  • <p>Mushrooms are an amazing keto-friendly veggie, and they're made even more delicious thanks to garlic and butter in this recipe. Plus, it's ready in just 15 minutes!<br><br><em>Per serving: 138 calories, 6 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 12 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://greenandketo.com/easy-garlic-butter-mushrooms-keto-friendly" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    22/25

    Keto Garlic Mushrooms

    Mushrooms are an amazing keto-friendly veggie, and they're made even more delicious thanks to garlic and butter in this recipe. Plus, it's ready in just 15 minutes!

    Per serving: 138 calories, 6 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 12 grams fat, 4 grams protein

    Get the recipe

    Green and Keto
  • <p>Say goodbye to boring cauliflower rice with this <em>Mexican</em> cauliflower rice recipe. Packed with garlic, jalapeños, cilantro and bell peppers, you'll love everything from the textures to colors.<br><br><em>Per serving: 114 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://myfoodstory.com/low-carb-mexican-cauliflower-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    23/25

    Low Carb Mexican Cauliflower Rice

    Say goodbye to boring cauliflower rice with this Mexican cauliflower rice recipe. Packed with garlic, jalapeños, cilantro and bell peppers, you'll love everything from the textures to colors.

    Per serving: 114 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams fat, 4 grams protein

    Get the recipe

    My Food Story
  • <p>You can still eat pasta if you're on keto! And this low carb pasta salad recipe proves it. With fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil, it's an Italian dream.<br><br><em>Per serving: 151 calories, 9 grams carbs, 1 grams fiber, 11 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://dearmica.com/keto-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    24/25

    Keto Low Carb Pasta Salad

    You can still eat pasta if you're on keto! And this low carb pasta salad recipe proves it. With fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil, it's an Italian dream.

    Per serving: 151 calories, 9 grams carbs, 1 grams fiber, 11 grams fat, 4 grams protein

    Get the recipe

    Dear Mica
  • <p>Radishes are apparently an incredible replacement for potatoes when it come to roasting. This recipe keeps things simple and yummy with olive oil, thyme and a sprinkle of parmesan.<br><br><em>Per serving: 91 calories, 1 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams fat, 2 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.gnom-gnom.com/keto-roasted-radishes-potatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
    25/25

    Roasted Keto Radishes

    Radishes are apparently an incredible replacement for potatoes when it come to roasting. This recipe keeps things simple and yummy with olive oil, thyme and a sprinkle of parmesan.

    Per serving: 91 calories, 1 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams fat, 2 grams protein

    Get the recipe

    Gnom Gnom
<p>It's no secret that staying within the limits of the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19434332/what-is-the-keto-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto diet" class="link ">keto diet</a> can be super hard. In order to kickstart <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19642999/signs-of-ketosis-and-ketosis-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ketosis" class="link ">ketosis</a>, where your body burns fat instead of carbs for fuel, you can only have 20 to 50 grams of carb a day. And cooking for yourself at home can make the process so much easier (though there are some <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/g20152558/keto-friendly-restaurant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solid takeout and dining options" class="link ">solid takeout and dining options</a> out there too when you're in a pinch). If you're tired of eating the same things over and over, you can try mixing it up with different keto side dishes.</p><p>You may need to rethink traditional add-ons that you make for a meal, though. "Pasta salads, certain vegetables, fruits, and grains are often served as side dishes," says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chefamber.rd/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amber Pankonin" class="link ">Amber Pankonin</a>, RD, a certified executive chef and the owner of <a href="https://stirlist.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stirlist" class="link ">Stirlist</a>. "They are easy to prepare, affordable, and ingredients are fairly accessible. However, they can be high in carbohydrates."</p><p><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/g25656443/keto-vegetables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Low-carb veggies" class="link ">Low-carb veggies</a>, such as leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower prepared with fats such as avocado, olive oil, and nuts are your best bet, according to <a href="https://amydavisrd.com/recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Davis" class="link ">Amy Davis</a>, RDN, a nutritionist with <a href="https://freshcommunications.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Communications" class="link ">Fresh Communications</a>. "These ingredients are nutrient-dense options that supply gut-friendly fiber and heart-healthy fats while keeping the carb count low," she adds. </p><p>Need some inspo in the kitchen? Here are 25 keto side dishes selected by registered dietitians that will help you keep the carb count low and complete your lunches and dinners in a healthy way. </p>
<p>"This Mediterranean-style zucchini side dish offers a change from the typical roasted veggies and has only six grams of carbs per serving," says Davis.</p><p><em>Per serving: 142 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 4 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://alldayidreamaboutfood.com/grilled-zucchini/#recipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Big fan of a creamy potato salad? Good news: You can still enjoy one by making this imitation version. It serves up all the delicious flavors without the carbs, per Davis.</p><p><em>Per serving: 157 calories, 2 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 3 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://ketokarma.com/keto-potato-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-5670" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>This combo of kale, pancetta, garlic, and onions equals yum! Plus, it has a good amount of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a19919866/how-much-fiber-do-i-need-to-lose-weight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiber" class="link ">fiber</a>, which keto followers often lack in their diet.</p><p><em>Per serving: 115 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 6 g fat, 7 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.skinnytaste.com/braised-kale-with-pancetta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>The smokiness of the peanuts combined with the broccoli and dressing make this is a delicious and filling side. "Broccoli and onions are low in carbohydrates, but the dressing provides a good source of healthy fat from the peanut butter," says Pankonin.</p><p><em>Per serving: 240 calories, 18 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 13 g fat, 9 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://stirlist.com/smoked-peanut-broccoli-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>This salad tastes super fresh and it’s really colorful because of the bell peppers. Pankonin also loves it because it’s satisfying thanks to the healthy fats from avocado and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g41626374/best-evoo-olive-oil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:olive oil" class="link ">olive oil</a>.</p><p><em>Per serving: 122 calories, 12 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://stirlist.com/avocado-chopped-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>This asparagus recipe is super simple and easy to make. It's also low carb and gluten-free. </p><p><em>Per serving: 247 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 16 g fat, 11 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://peaceloveandlowcarb.com/cheesy-garlic-roasted-asparagus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Keto. Gravy. Enough said! This cauliflower mash tastes just as good as classic mashed potatoes and gravy. It has much fewer carbs, but packs the same punch of flavor.</p><p><em>Per serving: 73 calories, 7 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 5 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://peaceloveandlowcarb.com/creamy-cauliflower-mash-with-keto-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>This classic steakhouse side is super creamy. Don't have fresh spinach on hand? You can use frozen leaves instead. </p><p><em>Per serving: 274 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 27 g fat, 4 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.wholesomeyum.com/easy-low-carb-keto-creamed-spinach-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>If you're hankering for some French fries, try this recipe that swaps potatoes for rutabaga. These little sticks of fried goodness are made with just two ingredients (plus salt and pepper).</p><p><em>Per serving: 96 calories, 5 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat, 4 g protein</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.wholesomeyum.com/keto-rutabaga-fries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Beer?! You read that right. This baked macaroni and cheese recipe incorporates a gluten-free ale to add tons of flavor.<br><br><em>Per serving: 373 calories, 8 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 32 g fat, 15 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://theketoqueens.com/keto-zucchini-beer-macaroni-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>White wine gives this cauliflower casserole's creamy cheddar cheese sauce some major depth. The Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard also adds more zing to the flavor.<br><br><em>Per serving: 255 calories, 7 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 19 g fat, 14 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://theketoqueens.com/keto-cauliflower-cheese-casserole/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>One of the best things about keto is the fact you can eat bacon...and this recipe does not disappoint. The risotto is actually heart of palm rice. (And it's ready in just 20 minutes.) <br><br><em>Per serving: 383 calories, 9 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 32 g fat, 10 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.tasteslovely.com/keto-risotto-with-romanesco-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>A nice salad is the perfect side dish to any keto meal, and this kale, pomegranate, and blueberry mix packs low-carb fruit and sliced almonds for some added protein. And the homemade balsamic dressing is truly a treat for your palate. <br><br><em>Per serving: 246 calories, 16 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 20 g fat, 5 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.tasteslovely.com/whole30-keto-pomegranate-blueberry-winter-kale-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>These keto biscuits "taste just like the biscuits at Red Lobster," the recipe creator The Girl Who Ate Everything notes. Cheesy, tangy, and, of course, low carb.<br><br><em>Per serving: 174 calories, 3 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 7 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/keto-biscuits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Brussels sprouts with bacon are always a crowd pleaser, whether your family and friends are keto or not. Smoked paprika adds some smoky flavor to this crispy side dish.</p><p><em>Per serving: 109 calories, 9 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams fat, 6 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.castironketo.net/blog/keto-brussels-sprouts-and-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>These crispy rings are made in a snap in an air fryer. They're coated in an almond flour breading so you get the same crunch as traditional onion rings without the carbs.<br><br><em>Per serving: 170 calories, 9 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 9 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://thatlowcarblife.com/keto-onion-rings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>A twist on a fan favorite, this "cornbread" is made with <em>coconut flour</em>. Get your cast iron skillet out and whip this up for the perfect keto-friendly side dish.<br><br><em>Per serving: 167 calories, 4 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://thatlowcarblife.com/low-carb-cornbread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>This roasted green bean and parmesan side dish uses avocado oil. Want to add some crunch to your meal? These veggies are it!<br><br><em>Per serving: 99 calories, 6 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://kicking-carbs.com/roasted-green-beans-with-parmesan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Summer squash like zucchini and yellow squash are excellent keto veggies. Dump all the ingredients into a slow cooker, and when you get home from work, dinner is served. <br><br><em>Per serving: 122 calories, 5 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://lowcarbyum.com/crock-pot-zucchini-and-yellow-squash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Cool, creamy, and crunchy, this cucumber and dill salad has a bit of stevia for some added sweetness and to keep the carbs low.</p><p><em>Per serving: 94 calories, 4 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g protein</em><em><br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://lowcarbyum.com/creamy-dill-cucumber-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Mushrooms are an amazing keto-friendly veggie, and they're made even more delicious thanks to garlic and butter in this recipe. Plus, it's ready in just 15 minutes!<br><br><em>Per serving: 138 calories, 6 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 12 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://greenandketo.com/easy-garlic-butter-mushrooms-keto-friendly" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Say goodbye to boring cauliflower rice with this <em>Mexican</em> cauliflower rice recipe. Packed with garlic, jalapeños, cilantro and bell peppers, you'll love everything from the textures to colors.<br><br><em>Per serving: 114 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://myfoodstory.com/low-carb-mexican-cauliflower-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>You can still eat pasta if you're on keto! And this low carb pasta salad recipe proves it. With fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil, it's an Italian dream.<br><br><em>Per serving: 151 calories, 9 grams carbs, 1 grams fiber, 11 grams fat, 4 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://dearmica.com/keto-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>
<p>Radishes are apparently an incredible replacement for potatoes when it come to roasting. This recipe keeps things simple and yummy with olive oil, thyme and a sprinkle of parmesan.<br><br><em>Per serving: 91 calories, 1 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams fat, 2 grams protein</em><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.gnom-gnom.com/keto-roasted-radishes-potatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe">Get the recipe</a></p>

Traditional sides like potato salad are full of carbs, but you can make them keto with a few ingredient swaps. Try these keto side dishes from RDs.

Latest Stories