Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Beverly Hills, Plus Harry Belafonte, Hayley Hasselhoff and More

  • <p>Kendall Jenner heads to a photoshoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.</p>
    1/94

    On the Move

    Kendall Jenner heads to a photoshoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States Phillipe Etienne in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
    2/94

    Proud Moment

    Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States Phillipe Etienne in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in Astor Place, NYC, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.</p>
    3/94

    Sweet Treat

    Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in Astor Place, NYC, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center. </p>
    4/94

    For the Children

    Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center.

  • <p>Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of <em>The Matrix Resurrections</em> at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.</p>
    5/94

    The One

    Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.

  • <p><em>Selling Sunset</em>'s Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.</p>
    6/94

    Mama's Boy

    Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.</p>
    7/94

    Costar Love

    Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16. </p>
    8/94

    Movie Night

    Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    9/94

    Stay Bright

    Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
    10/94

    <i>Tonight Show</i> Taping

    Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.</p>
    11/94

    A New Reign Begins

    Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.

  • <p>I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.</p>
    12/94

    'Monsta' Crew

    I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."</p>
    13/94

    iHeart Tate

    Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."

  • <p>The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.</p>
    14/94

    Jingle Ball Jam

    The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.

  • <p>Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    15/94

    Major Moment

    Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.</p>
    16/94

    Street Style

    Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A. </p>
    17/94

    Cozy Vibes

    Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    18/94

    Hand in Hand

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15. </p>
    19/94

    Gotta Jet

    Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of <em>American Underdog </em>together on Dec. 15. </p>
    20/94

    The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

    Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Lily Collins attends a special screening of <em>Emily in Paris </em>season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    21/94

    J'Adore Paris

    Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film <em>Something from Tiffany's </em>in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
    22/94

    Movie Magic

    Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Marisa Tomei pops by <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers </em>on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    23/94

    Staying Up Late

    Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
    24/94

    Here We Go-Go!

    The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting <em>Good Morning America </em>on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
    25/94

    Peace Out

    Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting Good Morning America on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12. </p>
    26/94

    Wheel-y Happy

    Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.</p>
    27/94

    Toy Story

    Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of <em>Mother/Android </em>in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    28/94

    Hip with It

    Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of Mother/Android in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album <em>KEYS</em> on Dec. 15.</p>
    29/94

    Back in the Big Apple

    Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album KEYS on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
    30/94

    Fashion Moment

    Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.</p>
    31/94

    But First, Coffee

    Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of<em> This Is Us</em> at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
    32/94

    Lots of Love

    Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.</p>
    33/94

    Think Pink

    Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    34/94

    City Nights

    Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.</p>
    35/94

    High Honors

    Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.

  • <p>Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
    36/94

    Premiere Date

    Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
    37/94

    Off to the Movies

    Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of <em>The Voice</em> season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.</p>
    38/94

    Star Power

    Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at <em>The King's Man</em> New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    39/94

    Suited Up

    Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.</p>
    40/94

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the <em>This Is Us</em> season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
    41/94

    The Final Season

    Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    42/94

    Party People

    Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.</p>
    43/94

    In the Spotlight

    Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at <em>The Voice</em> live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
    44/94

    Go Team Kelly!

    Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A. </p>
    45/94

    Party with Gwen

    Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.</p>
    46/94

    Beachy Keen

    Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.

  • <p>Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.</p>
    47/94

    Double Trouble

    Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.

  • <p>Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.</p>
    48/94

    Happy Faces

    Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.</p>
    49/94

    Carol of the Belle

    Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. </p>
    50/94

    Meeting of the Minds

    Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

  • <p>Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    51/94

    <i>Late Show</i> Prep

    Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the<em> TODAY </em>show on Dec. 14.</p>
    52/94

    NY State of Mind

    In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.</p>
    53/94

    Selfies with Simu

    Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.</p>
    54/94

    Carpet Crew

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13. </p>
    55/94

    Foxx Family Affair

    Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.</p>
    56/94

    Spidey Senses

    Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    57/94

    Dad Duties

    Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.</p>
    58/94

    Icy Girl Gang

    Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.

  • <p>Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.</p>
    59/94

    The Biebers Abroad

    Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.</p>
    60/94

    Good Vibes Only

    Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lea Michele performs live during <em>The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special</em> on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.</p>
    61/94

    'Tis the Season

    Lea Michele performs live during The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.</p>
    62/94

    Dance Dates

    Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.</p>
    63/94

    Brother Bonding

    Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate <em>The Ucross Cookbook</em> on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.</p>
    64/94

    Forever Foodies

    Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate The Ucross Cookbook on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C. to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program. </p>
    65/94

    <i>Read</i>-y or Not

    Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C. to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films<em> Something from Tiffany's </em>in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13. </p>
    66/94

    Lights, Camera, Action!

    Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13. </p>
    67/94

    Walk This Way

    Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida. </p>
    68/94

    The Cat's Meow

    Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida.

  • <p>Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of <i>MJ (</i>a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C. </p>
    69/94

    On Broadway

    Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of MJ (a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.</p>
    70/94

    Big Smiles

    Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.

  • <p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film <i>The Tender Bar</i> on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
    71/94

    Dressed to the Nines

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film The Tender Bar on Dec. 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A. </p>
    72/94

    Pretty in Pink

    Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12. </p>
    73/94

    Game On

    Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of<i> Sing 2</i> with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
    74/94

    Family Affair

    Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Also at the <i>Sing 2</i> premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey. </p>
    75/94

    Sing It

    Also at the Sing 2 premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C. </p>
    76/94

    Honoring Heroes

    Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12. </p>
    77/94

    Street Style

    Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11. </p>
    78/94

    Star Sign

    Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu. </p>
    79/94

    Smiles for Miles

    Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu.

  • <p>The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston. </p>
    80/94

    Dance Party

    The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston.

  • <p>Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
    81/94

    Great Game

    Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.</p>
    82/94

    Grand Finale

    Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.

  • <p><em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.</p>
    83/94

    Hug It Out

    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.</p>
    84/94

    Happy Holidays

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.</p>
    85/94

    Good Days

    SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

  • <p>Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.</p>
    86/94

    Jingle All the Way

    Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.

  • <p>Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.</p>
    87/94

    Round Table Talk

    Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.</p>
    88/94

    Holiday Cheer

    Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.</p>
    89/94

    Power Walk

    Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

  • <p>Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.</p>
    90/94

    Sister Act

    Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.</p>
    91/94

    Beach Day

    Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A. </p>
    92/94

    Sweat Sesh

    Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A.

  • <p><em>Daisy Jones & The Six</em> star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.</p>
    93/94

    Out on the Town

    Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. </p>
    94/94

    A Passion for Fashion

    Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C.

<p>Kendall Jenner heads to a photoshoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.</p>
<p>Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States Phillipe Etienne in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
<p>Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in Astor Place, NYC, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.</p>
<p>Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center. </p>
<p>Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of <em>The Matrix Resurrections</em> at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.</p>
<p><em>Selling Sunset</em>'s Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.</p>
<p>Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.</p>
<p>Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16. </p>
<p>Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
<p>Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.</p>
<p>I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.</p>
<p>Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."</p>
<p>The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.</p>
<p>Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.</p>
<p>Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A. </p>
<p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of <em>American Underdog </em>together on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Lily Collins attends a special screening of <em>Emily in Paris </em>season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film <em>Something from Tiffany's </em>in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Marisa Tomei pops by <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers </em>on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
<p>Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting <em>Good Morning America </em>on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12. </p>
<p>Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.</p>
<p>Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of <em>Mother/Android </em>in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album <em>KEYS</em> on Dec. 15.</p>
<p>Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
<p>Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.</p>
<p>Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of<em> This Is Us</em> at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
<p>Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.</p>
<p>Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
<p>Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of <em>The Voice</em> season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at <em>The King's Man</em> New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the <em>This Is Us</em> season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.</p>
<p>Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at <em>The Voice</em> live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A. </p>
<p>Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.</p>
<p>Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.</p>
<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. </p>
<p>Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the<em> TODAY </em>show on Dec. 14.</p>
<p>Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13. </p>
<p>Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.</p>
<p>Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Lea Michele performs live during <em>The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special</em> on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.</p>
<p>Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.</p>
<p>Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate <em>The Ucross Cookbook</em> on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C. to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program. </p>
<p>Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films<em> Something from Tiffany's </em>in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13. </p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13. </p>
<p>Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida. </p>
<p>Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of <i>MJ (</i>a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.</p>
<p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film <i>The Tender Bar</i> on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
<p>Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A. </p>
<p>Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12. </p>
<p>Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of<i> Sing 2</i> with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
<p>Also at the <i>Sing 2</i> premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey. </p>
<p>Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12. </p>
<p>Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11. </p>
<p>Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu. </p>
<p>The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston. </p>
<p>Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A. </p>
<p>Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.</p>
<p><em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.</p>
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.</p>
<p>SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.</p>
<p>Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.</p>
<p>Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.</p>
<p>Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.</p>
<p>Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.</p>
<p>Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.</p>
<p>Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A. </p>
<p><em>Daisy Jones & The Six</em> star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.</p>
<p>Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories