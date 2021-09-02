The Style Stars Were Out In Force For The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

  • <p>Stuck on outfit inspiration? Then take a look at this month's best dressed celebrities, from Emma Corrin in custom Harris Reed to Dina Asher-Smith in Mugler.</p>
    1/13

    The Style Stars Were Out In Force For The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

    Stuck on outfit inspiration? Then take a look at this month's best dressed celebrities, from Emma Corrin in custom Harris Reed to Dina Asher-Smith in Mugler.

  • <p>The Crown star Corrin wore custom Harris Reed.</p>
    2/13

    Emma Corrin attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards, September 2021

    The Crown star Corrin wore custom Harris Reed.

  • <p>The supermodel stepped into Khaite for the evening. </p>
    3/13

    Neelam Gill attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The supermodel stepped into Khaite for the evening.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The presenter and designer wore Victoria Beckham for the night. </p>
    4/13

    Alexa Chung attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The presenter and designer wore Victoria Beckham for the night.

  • <p>The actor wore a vintage Alexander McQueen slip dress for the occasion. </p>
    5/13

    Maisie Williams attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The actor wore a vintage Alexander McQueen slip dress for the occasion.

  • <p>The singer paired with Sabrina Elba in Alex Perry. </p>
    6/13

    Anne-Marie attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The singer paired with Sabrina Elba in Alex Perry.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sabrina Elba wore a black Alex Perry bodycon dress. </p>
    7/13

    Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    Sabrina Elba wore a black Alex Perry bodycon dress.

  • 8/13

    Jourdan Dunn attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

  • <p>The athlete wowed in draped Mugler for the awards ceremony. </p>
    9/13

    Dina Asher-Smith attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

    The athlete wowed in draped Mugler for the awards ceremony.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The TV presenter looked sensational in a semi sheer Julien Macdonald dress.</p>
    10/13

    Maya Jama attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The TV presenter looked sensational in a semi sheer Julien Macdonald dress.

  • <p>The supermodel wore Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood to the red carpet event.</p>
    11/13

    Winnie Harlow attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The supermodel wore Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood to the red carpet event.

  • <p>The influencer tried tailoring.</p>
    12/13

    Camille Charriere attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The influencer tried tailoring.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The singer-songwriter wore Natasha Zinko. </p>
    13/13

    Griff attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2021

    The singer-songwriter wore Natasha Zinko.

<p>Stuck on outfit inspiration? Then take a look at this month's best dressed celebrities, from Emma Corrin in custom Harris Reed to Dina Asher-Smith in Mugler.</p>
<p>The Crown star Corrin wore custom Harris Reed.</p>
<p>The supermodel stepped into Khaite for the evening. </p>
<p>The presenter and designer wore Victoria Beckham for the night. </p>
<p>The actor wore a vintage Alexander McQueen slip dress for the occasion. </p>
<p>The singer paired with Sabrina Elba in Alex Perry. </p>
<p>Sabrina Elba wore a black Alex Perry bodycon dress. </p>
<p>The athlete wowed in draped Mugler for the awards ceremony. </p>
<p>The TV presenter looked sensational in a semi sheer Julien Macdonald dress.</p>
<p>The supermodel wore Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood to the red carpet event.</p>
<p>The influencer tried tailoring.</p>
<p>The singer-songwriter wore Natasha Zinko. </p>

In Vivienne Westwood, Khaite and Victoria Beckham of course

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories