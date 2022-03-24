Keep the Little Ones Entertained with These Play Tables

  • <p>Let's face it: Living in a house with furniture that is way too big for you is frustrating. Kids and toddlers love feeling independent, which is why furniture that is just their size gives them an environment they can thrive in. A <strong>toddler-size table</strong> is super handy to use for <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1565/easy-after-school-snacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:snacking" class="link ">snacking</a> and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g4988/easy-crafts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crafting" class="link ">crafting</a> and a bajillion other activities in between. Unlike <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g37792730/best-new-toys-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toys for kids" class="link ">toys for kids</a> that are quickly outgrown, a table will be used by your kids for years to come, especially if you are thoughtful about which one you buy. Whatever surface they are squishing playdoh on today could be used for building a STEM robot tomorrow. Some are best suited for indoor use, while others can stand up to the test of the elements year-round. </p><p>Don't worry, just because these tables are child-sized doesn't mean they are lacking in style. It's not hard to find one that's not an eyesore. There are plenty of options that are sure to fit your home's aesthetic perfectly. Besides, the miniature version of almost everything is bound to be cute, right? Another added bonus is that your fancy dining table will be spared from fingerpaint masterpieces. </p>
    Let's face it: Living in a house with furniture that is way too big for you is frustrating. Kids and toddlers love feeling independent, which is why furniture that is just their size gives them an environment they can thrive in. A toddler-size table is super handy to use for snacking and crafting and a bajillion other activities in between. Unlike toys for kids that are quickly outgrown, a table will be used by your kids for years to come, especially if you are thoughtful about which one you buy. Whatever surface they are squishing playdoh on today could be used for building a STEM robot tomorrow. Some are best suited for indoor use, while others can stand up to the test of the elements year-round.

    Don't worry, just because these tables are child-sized doesn't mean they are lacking in style. It's not hard to find one that's not an eyesore. There are plenty of options that are sure to fit your home's aesthetic perfectly. Besides, the miniature version of almost everything is bound to be cute, right? Another added bonus is that your fancy dining table will be spared from fingerpaint masterpieces.

  Ikea Flisat Table

$59.99

The Ikea Flisat table has a huge fan group. The Trofast bins that fit into the table are perfect for making sensory bins that toddlers and small children go crazy for. Pair the table with two stools.
    Ikea Flisat Table

    The Ikea Flisat table has a huge fan group. The Trofast bins that fit into the table are perfect for making sensory bins that toddlers and small children go crazy for. Pair the table with two stools.

  Step2 Traditions Table & Chairs Set

Step2

$79.00

This table is durable enough to stand up to the elements, and it wipes clean easily. It seems perfect for a tree house, no?
    Step2 Traditions Table & Chairs Set

    This table is durable enough to stand up to the elements, and it wipes clean easily. It seems perfect for a tree house, no?

  Costzon Kids Table and Chair Set

Costzon

$139.99

Have a little one who is always coloring on the table? This surface touts a reversible chalkboard surface that kids can color on until their heart's content. Another plus is the built in storage in the table and the chairs.
    Costzon Kids Table and Chair Set

    Have a little one who is always coloring on the table? This surface touts a reversible chalkboard surface that kids can color on until their heart's content. Another plus is the built in storage in the table and the chairs.

  Guidecraft Nordic Table and Chairs Set

Guidecraft

$149.95

This set from Guide Craft comes with four stools, so every kid in the family has a place at the table. Also available in white and natural wood finishes.
    Guidecraft Nordic Table and Chairs Set

    This set from Guide Craft comes with four stools, so every kid in the family has a place at the table. Also available in white and natural wood finishes.

  Clever Creator Activity Table

KidKraft

$79.99

We've never seen a toddler sit still, which is why this activity table is perfect for them. It is low to the ground and has added storage. Those with small spaces will be thrilled to hear that it folds up once playtime is over.
    Clever Creator Activity Table

    We've never seen a toddler sit still, which is why this activity table is perfect for them. It is low to the ground and has added storage. Those with small spaces will be thrilled to hear that it folds up once playtime is over.

  Lalo's Play Kit

$270.00

This set comes with a table available in two finishes and two play chairs that are available in five colors (white, sage, grapefruit, licorice, and blueberry). Feel free to mix-and-match the colors of the chairs. We love the sage and grapefruit combo.
    Lalo's Play Kit

    This set comes with a table available in two finishes and two play chairs that are available in five colors (white, sage, grapefruit, licorice, and blueberry). Feel free to mix-and-match the colors of the chairs. We love the sage and grapefruit combo.

  Willy Round Kids Play Table

crate and barrel

$399.00

Designed by Leanne Ford herself, the Willy round table is an adorable addition to any kid-centric space. Pair it with the White Horse Upholstered Kids Play Chair for a stylish setup.
    Willy Round Kids Play Table

    Designed by Leanne Ford herself, the Willy round table is an adorable addition to any kid-centric space. Pair it with the White Horse Upholstered Kids Play Chair for a stylish setup.

  Kids' Riviera Play Table

SERENA & LILY

$368.00

Parents who don't want to skimp on style will love the Riviera table from Serena and Lily. Pair it with two of the matching chairs.
    Kids' Riviera Play Table

    Parents who don't want to skimp on style will love the Riviera table from Serena and Lily. Pair it with two of the matching chairs.

  Sunshine Wall-Mounted Table

$211.65

This whimsical table mounts on the wall, so it won't take up any precious floor space. Pull up a chair and use the cloud surface for crafting, homework, or reading. The sun is a cork board for displaying artwork or reminders.
    Sunshine Wall-Mounted Table

    This whimsical table mounts on the wall, so it won't take up any precious floor space. Pull up a chair and use the cloud surface for crafting, homework, or reading. The sun is a cork board for displaying artwork or reminders.

  Best for Rough Housers

$399.00

If craft-time often turns into a wrestling match at your house, this is the table for you. The hard surface is perfect for crafting and other table top play, and the upholstered sides will cushion any falls that may happen in the play room. The center is hollow for storing whatever you may need squirreled away.
    Best for Rough Housers

    If craft-time often turns into a wrestling match at your house, this is the table for you. The hard surface is perfect for crafting and other table top play, and the upholstered sides will cushion any falls that may happen in the play room. The center is hollow for storing whatever you may need squirreled away.

