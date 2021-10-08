Keep This List of Movies for Tweens Handy for Next Time Your Kid Complains They're Bored

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fast starts to a season are nothing new for the Los Angeles Rams. They've never had a losing record at any point in coach Sean McVay's half-decade in charge, and their 26-17 win at Seattle on Thursday made them 4-1 or better for the third time in the last four years. But the way these current Rams got to 4-1 looks particularly encouraging for their goal of continuing to improve all the way to the Super Bowl. The Rams' 3-0 start came to a crashing halt last weekend in a home lo