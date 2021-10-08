Keep This List of Movies for Tweens Handy for Next Time Your Kid Complains They're Bored
- 1/31
- 2/31
Cinderella (2021)
- 3/31
Safety (2020)
- 4/31
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
- 5/31
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)
- 6/31
Little Women (2019)
- 7/31
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
- 8/31
Hidden Figures (2016)
- 9/31
Your Name (2016)
- 10/31
Queen of Katwe (2016)
- 11/31
Paddington (2014)
- 12/31
Coraline (2009)
- 13/31
Night at the Museum (2006)
- 14/31
Are We There Yet? (2005)
- 15/31
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- 16/31
Whale Rider (2002)
- 17/31
Spy Kids (2001)
- 18/31
The Princess Diaries (2001)
- 19/31
Millions (2004)
- 20/31
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
- 21/31
Princess Mononoke (1997)
- 22/31
Good Burger (1997)
- 23/31
Jumanji (1995)
- 24/31
The Sandlot (1993)
- 25/31
A League of Their Own (1992)
- 26/31
Newsies (1992)
- 27/31
My Girl (1991)
- 28/31
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- 29/31
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)
- 30/31
Back to the Future (1985)
- 31/31
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)