Keep This List of Movies for Tweens Handy for Next Time Your Kid Complains They're Bored

  • <p>If you have a 10-, 11- or 12-year-old, you know that things get tricky when it comes to entertainment. Half the time, they're longing to demonstrate their maturity and move beyond their old princess movies and cartoons. The other half of the time, they're still sensitive to big jumps in scariness, intensity or peril. It's hard to find tween-appropriate movies and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g26977251/netflix-shows-for-tweens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tween TV shows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tween TV shows</a> that thread the right needle.</p><p>The best movies for tweens meet them where they are: They show that kids are sophisticated enough for a step-up in seriousness, but won't terrify or disturb them too much. The very best ones also deal with issues that many kids experience in their daily lives, like the complexities of friendship, the feeling of being underestimated by adults or the need to belong. But most importantly, they all have to be fun and entertaining, since all those thematic elements are lost on kids in this notoriously fickle age group. We're talking big adventures, big laughs and maybe even a musical number or two. </p><p>These movies strike the right balance — not <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g25436424/best-toddler-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movies for toddlers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">movies for toddlers</a>, not <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g26765931/best-teen-movies-on-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movies for teens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">movies for teens</a>, they're perfect for that short, in-between stage. </p>
    Keep This List of Movies for Tweens Handy for Next Time Your Kid Complains They're Bored

    If you have a 10-, 11- or 12-year-old, you know that things get tricky when it comes to entertainment. Half the time, they're longing to demonstrate their maturity and move beyond their old princess movies and cartoons. The other half of the time, they're still sensitive to big jumps in scariness, intensity or peril. It's hard to find tween-appropriate movies and tween TV shows that thread the right needle.

    The best movies for tweens meet them where they are: They show that kids are sophisticated enough for a step-up in seriousness, but won't terrify or disturb them too much. The very best ones also deal with issues that many kids experience in their daily lives, like the complexities of friendship, the feeling of being underestimated by adults or the need to belong. But most importantly, they all have to be fun and entertaining, since all those thematic elements are lost on kids in this notoriously fickle age group. We're talking big adventures, big laughs and maybe even a musical number or two.

    These movies strike the right balance — not movies for toddlers, not movies for teens, they're perfect for that short, in-between stage.

  Your tween may scoff at a cartoon adaptation of Cinderella, but this 2021 version ages up the story with a new, more feminist take on Cinderella's situation — does she even want to marry a prince? — and a soundtrack full of pop songs. Billy Porter even shows up as the fairy godperson.

WATCH ON AMAZON
    Cinderella (2021)

    Your tween may scoff at a cartoon adaptation of Cinderella, but this 2021 version ages up the story with a new, more feminist take on Cinderella's situation — does she even want to marry a prince? — and a soundtrack full of pop songs. Billy Porter even shows up as the fairy godperson.

    WATCH ON AMAZON

    RELATED: The Best Kids' Movies of All Time

  • <p>This inspirational sports movie tells the real story of brothers Ray and Fahmarr McElrathbey. Ray is accepted to Clemson University on a football scholarship, and learns his brother isn't being properly cared for after their mother relapsed. Ray decides to take care of Fahmarr, and has to learn how to balance school, football, and NCAA rules while surreptitiously taking care of his brother at the same time.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://disneyplusoriginals.disney.com/movie/safety" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Safety (2020)

    This inspirational sports movie tells the real story of brothers Ray and Fahmarr McElrathbey. Ray is accepted to Clemson University on a football scholarship, and learns his brother isn't being properly cared for after their mother relapsed. Ray decides to take care of Fahmarr, and has to learn how to balance school, football, and NCAA rules while surreptitiously taking care of his brother at the same time.

    WATCH ON DISNEY+

  Instead of being a straightforward adaptation of the Dora the Explorer cartoon, this movie has an almost meta attitude about the character — the other characters can't believe she came from the jungle or is friends with a monkey. Your too-cool-for-it tween will feel right at home with them.

WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
    Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

    Instead of being a straightforward adaptation of the Dora the Explorer cartoon, this movie has an almost meta attitude about the character — the other characters can't believe she came from the jungle or is friends with a monkey. Your too-cool-for-it tween will feel right at home with them.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

    RELATED: The Best Teen Movies on Netflix

  • <p>You know the basic outlines of the story: Boy finds sword, boy pulls sword from stone, boy becomes all-powerful and has to defeat an evil sorcerer with the help of his trusty knights. Only in this case, the boy is Alex, who lives in a present-day suburb of London, and he has to rally a group of his middle school friends to his side.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08GSL7S3W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fthe-kid-who-would-be-king%2F4cIAX49bVGs4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

    You know the basic outlines of the story: Boy finds sword, boy pulls sword from stone, boy becomes all-powerful and has to defeat an evil sorcerer with the help of his trusty knights. Only in this case, the boy is Alex, who lives in a present-day suburb of London, and he has to rally a group of his middle school friends to his side.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>Even though it's set during the Civil War, there's plenty in <em>Little Women</em> that kids can still relate to today, like the bonds between siblings, finding resilience in setbacks that families face and the concept of having to make your own fun when adults are too busy to pay attention to you. This adaptation, which stars tween-beloved actresses like <em>Harry Potter'</em>s Emma Watson and <em>Black Widow</em>'s Florence Pugh, might even get them to read the book.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B082WLKW5S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Flittle-women%2Fid1489251504&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Little Women (2019)

    Even though it's set during the Civil War, there's plenty in Little Women that kids can still relate to today, like the bonds between siblings, finding resilience in setbacks that families face and the concept of having to make your own fun when adults are too busy to pay attention to you. This adaptation, which stars tween-beloved actresses like Harry Potter's Emma Watson and Black Widow's Florence Pugh, might even get them to read the book.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  Before they hit the PG-13 realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let them dip a toe in the PG Spider-Verse. Not only is the hero, Miles Morales, a teenager, he learns lesson about how heroism can come from anywhere.

WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

    Before they hit the PG-13 realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let them dip a toe in the PG Spider-Verse. Not only is the hero, Miles Morales, a teenager, he learns lesson about how heroism can come from anywhere.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

    RELATED: How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order Before the Multiverse Changes the Timeline

  • <p><em>Hidden Figures</em> tells the based-in-real-life story of three African American women mathematicians who worked at NASA in the run-up to the moon landing, making essential contributions while facing racism and sexism at work. Show this to any kid who thinks that math isn't exciting, and maybe they'll want to be the next Katherine Johnson.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08GSMFP5D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fhidden-figures%2F2xa2YdiOJXQt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Hidden Figures (2016)

    Hidden Figures tells the based-in-real-life story of three African American women mathematicians who worked at NASA in the run-up to the moon landing, making essential contributions while facing racism and sexism at work. Show this to any kid who thinks that math isn't exciting, and maybe they'll want to be the next Katherine Johnson.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  This romantic anime has a body-swapping twist: Mitsuha, a girl who lives in a rural area, and Taki, a boy in Tokyo, start having vivid dreams where they experience each other's lives. They soon realize that they aren't having dreams at all — they're actually spending time in each other's bodies, and they start to communicate by leaving notes for each other. After its release, this film won a slew of awards at animation festivals.

WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES
    Your Name (2016)

    This romantic anime has a body-swapping twist: Mitsuha, a girl who lives in a rural area, and Taki, a boy in Tokyo, start having vivid dreams where they experience each other's lives. They soon realize that they aren't having dreams at all — they're actually spending time in each other's bodies, and they start to communicate by leaving notes for each other. After its release, this film won a slew of awards at animation festivals.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

    RELATED: Animated Movies You Need to Watch With Your Kids Before They Grow Up

  • <p><em>Queen's Gambit</em> who? This film tells the based-in-real-life story of Phiona Mutesi, a girl growing up in Uganda who dreams of becoming a chess master. Directed by <em>Monsoon Wedding</em>'s Mira Nair and starring Lupita Nyong'o, this one might inspire your tweens to pick up a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g35140205/best-chess-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chess set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chess set</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01M0I4MRI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fqueen-of-katwe%2F6FtfjP77HPmS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Queen of Katwe (2016)

    Queen's Gambit who? This film tells the based-in-real-life story of Phiona Mutesi, a girl growing up in Uganda who dreams of becoming a chess master. Directed by Monsoon Wedding's Mira Nair and starring Lupita Nyong'o, this one might inspire your tweens to pick up a chess set.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p><em>Paddington </em>and its sequel, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Paddington-2-Ben-Wishaw/dp/B078SK2KK3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paddington 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paddington 2</a></em>, are known to win over both kids and parents alike; <em>Paddington 2 </em>was famous for achieving that rare, perfect <a href="https://collider.com/paddington-2-rotten-tomatoes-100-percent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes</a> when it was in theaters. There's no trick to it: It's just a heartwarming story about a bear coming to London to live with a family that oozes British charm.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00SB2UDTC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fpaddington%2Fid1217935594&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a><br></p>
    Paddington (2014)

    Paddington and its sequel, Paddington 2, are known to win over both kids and parents alike; Paddington 2 was famous for achieving that rare, perfect 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes when it was in theaters. There's no trick to it: It's just a heartwarming story about a bear coming to London to live with a family that oozes British charm.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  Most of Laika's stop-motion animation films — ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, Missing Link and Coraline — are great for tweens; the studio knows how to latch on to the inherent creepiness of stop-motion to tell stories with sinister elements to them, making them a bit more mature than most cartoons. Coraline is the most appropriate, because it features a premise tweens can empathize with: When her parents are too busy to pay attention to her, Coraline is entranced by a hidden world where an "other mother" promises her everything she wants. But is the "other mother" all she's cracked up to be?

WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES
    Coraline (2009)

    Most of Laika's stop-motion animation films — ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, Missing Link and Coraline — are great for tweens; the studio knows how to latch on to the inherent creepiness of stop-motion to tell stories with sinister elements to them, making them a bit more mature than most cartoons. Coraline is the most appropriate, because it features a premise tweens can empathize with: When her parents are too busy to pay attention to her, Coraline is entranced by a hidden world where an "other mother" promises her everything she wants. But is the "other mother" all she's cracked up to be?

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

    RELATED: Spooky Movies for Kids That Won't Scare the Daylights Out of Them

  • <p>At night, when the visitors have left the museum, the exhibits come to life, leaving a lone museum security guard to manage the chaos. Kids love the antics that the exhibits cause, while parents appreciate the performances by comedians like Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan. Two sequels follow the original film.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08Z7X364F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fnight-at-the-museum%2F7CIEBLbWIbTR&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Night at the Museum (2006)

    At night, when the visitors have left the museum, the exhibits come to life, leaving a lone museum security guard to manage the chaos. Kids love the antics that the exhibits cause, while parents appreciate the performances by comedians like Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan. Two sequels follow the original film.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>There's a long tradition of movies where kids just bother adults, much to the delight of other kids everywhere (and the chagrin of their parents). <em>Are We There Yet?</em> combines this with a road-trip comedy, making it sort of a <em>Planes, Trains and Automobiles</em> for families.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00D8B0VTS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fare-we-there-yet-dedc77cb-92cb-4748-84df-007dda2b5ce1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HULU">WATCH ON HULU</a></p>
    Are We There Yet? (2005)

    There's a long tradition of movies where kids just bother adults, much to the delight of other kids everywhere (and the chagrin of their parents). Are We There Yet? combines this with a road-trip comedy, making it sort of a Planes, Trains and Automobiles for families.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON HULU

  • <p>When this movie came out, it became such a cult hit among college kids, it's almost hard to remember that it's totally appropriate for tweens: There's no bad language, and it's not about kids dating (which is unusual for a movie set in a high school). Instead, it's about kids who feel like they're misfits (and who doesn't?) learning to find friendship with people who like them for who they are.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BZBDXMK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fnapoleon-dynamite%2Fid270007388&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

    When this movie came out, it became such a cult hit among college kids, it's almost hard to remember that it's totally appropriate for tweens: There's no bad language, and it's not about kids dating (which is unusual for a movie set in a high school). Instead, it's about kids who feel like they're misfits (and who doesn't?) learning to find friendship with people who like them for who they are.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  • <p>Niki Caro, director of the 2020 live-action <em>Mulan</em>, tells the story of a 12-year-old Maori girl who wants to one day be chief of her tribe. Your tween at home can probably relate.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B074TVFFTG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fwhale-rider-15th-anniversary-edition%2Fid1514730595&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Whale Rider (2002)

    Niki Caro, director of the 2020 live-action Mulan, tells the story of a 12-year-old Maori girl who wants to one day be chief of her tribe. Your tween at home can probably relate.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  • <p>In this movie, Carmen and Juni find out their parents are spies who have been captured, and they have to go on an adventure to save them. But with lots of silly gadgets and exaggerated characters, the peril never really gets too scary. If this is a hit in your household, the whole <em>Spy Kids</em> franchise, including an animated TV series, is currently on Netflix.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00D7GL6K2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/60020916" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON NETFLIX">WATCH ON NETFLIX</a></p>
    Spy Kids (2001)

    In this movie, Carmen and Juni find out their parents are spies who have been captured, and they have to go on an adventure to save them. But with lots of silly gadgets and exaggerated characters, the peril never really gets too scary. If this is a hit in your household, the whole Spy Kids franchise, including an animated TV series, is currently on Netflix.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON NETFLIX

  • <p>Based on a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Diaries-Meg-Cabot/dp/0061479934?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book by Meg Cabot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">book by Meg Cabot</a>, this move follows the teenage Mia, who learns that she's heir to royalty in the kingdom of Genovia. She learns the perks of royal life also come with responsibilities (and paparazzi), and has to learn how to handle them while staying true to her friends at home.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08NY3MWTY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fthe-princess-diaries%2F4Ci5hx4e0OOI&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    The Princess Diaries (2001)

    Based on a book by Meg Cabot, this move follows the teenage Mia, who learns that she's heir to royalty in the kingdom of Genovia. She learns the perks of royal life also come with responsibilities (and paparazzi), and has to learn how to handle them while staying true to her friends at home.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>This film is so poignant, you might have to break out the tissues. The premise is pure fantasy: A young boy, still grieving the death of his mother, finds a duffel bag full of cash and has to spend it before England undergoes a (fictional) currency change and the money is useless. The boy's brother wants to spend the money on flashy items, but he wants to find ways to honor their mother's memory and use it for good. But who does the money really belong to?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00C3LSUQA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fmillions%2Fid278715903&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Millions (2004)

    This film is so poignant, you might have to break out the tissues. The premise is pure fantasy: A young boy, still grieving the death of his mother, finds a duffel bag full of cash and has to spend it before England undergoes a (fictional) currency change and the money is useless. The boy's brother wants to spend the money on flashy items, but he wants to find ways to honor their mother's memory and use it for good. But who does the money really belong to?

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  • <p>Tweens may have dipped into the Harry Potter books and movies earlier, but the series hits different when the young witches and wizards are the same age as the kids watching them. Plus, with eight movies to work through, it'll keep them occupied for a long time.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BR67TGO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fcollections%2Fharry-potter-movies%2Fharry-potter-and-the-sorcerers-stone&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PEACOCK">WATCH ON PEACOCK</a></p>
    Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

    Tweens may have dipped into the Harry Potter books and movies earlier, but the series hits different when the young witches and wizards are the same age as the kids watching them. Plus, with eight movies to work through, it'll keep them occupied for a long time.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON PEACOCK

  • <p>This movie comes from animation legend Hayao Miyazaki and his famed Studio Ghibli. But while other Ghibli movies, like <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/My-Neighbor-Totoro-English-Language/dp/B08123SMCH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Neighbor Totoro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Neighbor Totoro</a></em>, are better suited for the younger kids, Princess Mononoke is better saved for the older ones. It takes place in a world where some people live in harmony with nature and some set out to destroy it, and a young prince sets off into the forest to learn more about the spirits guarding the nature around them. And even though it's for families, film critic Roger Ebert called it "one of <a href="https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/princess-mononoke-1999" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most visually inventive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the most visually inventive</a> films I have ever seen."</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Mononoke-English-Language-Crudup/dp/B081F9FRDZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HBO MAX">WATCH ON HBO MAX</a></p>
    Princess Mononoke (1997)

    This movie comes from animation legend Hayao Miyazaki and his famed Studio Ghibli. But while other Ghibli movies, like My Neighbor Totoro, are better suited for the younger kids, Princess Mononoke is better saved for the older ones. It takes place in a world where some people live in harmony with nature and some set out to destroy it, and a young prince sets off into the forest to learn more about the spirits guarding the nature around them. And even though it's for families, film critic Roger Ebert called it "one of the most visually inventive films I have ever seen."

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON HBO MAX

  • <p>Sure, Kenan is a comedian on <em>Saturday Night Live</em> and Kel is a panelist on <em>Deliciousness</em>, but there's still a certain kind of low-brow comedy magic that happens when you see them together. Throw this on when you're in the mood for pure silliness.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00D5ENNO8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/60028097" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON NETFLIX">WATCH ON NETFLIX</a></p>
    Good Burger (1997)

    Sure, Kenan is a comedian on Saturday Night Live and Kel is a panelist on Deliciousness, but there's still a certain kind of low-brow comedy magic that happens when you see them together. Throw this on when you're in the mood for pure silliness.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON NETFLIX

  • <p>The two most recent Jumanji movies starring The Rock —<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jumanji-Welcome-Jungle-Kevin-Hart/dp/B07816TG17/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle</a></em> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jumanji-Next-Level-4K-UHD/dp/B0828GMB11/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jumanji: The Next Level" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Jumanji: The Next Level</em> </a>— are both rated PG-13. To bring it down to tween level, you have to go old-school with this Robin Williams classic. The elements are still there: Playing a family game transports unexpected players into an animal-filled world they didn't expect.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BZB16YW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/660954" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON NETFLIX">WATCH ON NETFLIX</a></p>
    Jumanji (1995)

    The two most recent Jumanji movies starring The Rock —Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level — are both rated PG-13. To bring it down to tween level, you have to go old-school with this Robin Williams classic. The elements are still there: Playing a family game transports unexpected players into an animal-filled world they didn't expect.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON NETFLIX

  • <p>A coming-of-age movie and an underdog sports movie all rolled into one, <em>The Sandlot</em> follows a kid, Scotty Smalls, who gets recruited to a rag-tag baseball team after moving to a new neighborhood. What follows — friendships, first loves — is all the stuff good kid movies are made of.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08GSPNPRC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fthe-sandlot%2F4dZNO1hdVSXv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    The Sandlot (1993)

    A coming-of-age movie and an underdog sports movie all rolled into one, The Sandlot follows a kid, Scotty Smalls, who gets recruited to a rag-tag baseball team after moving to a new neighborhood. What follows — friendships, first loves — is all the stuff good kid movies are made of.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>A baseball movie of a different stripe, <em>A League of Their Own</em> follows an all-female baseball team that's meant to improve morale while men are off fighting in World War II. Show it to your kids when they need a big dose of empowerment.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BRA8XI8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fa-league-of-their-own%2Fid280909281&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    A League of Their Own (1992)

    A baseball movie of a different stripe, A League of Their Own follows an all-female baseball team that's meant to improve morale while men are off fighting in World War II. Show it to your kids when they need a big dose of empowerment.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

  • <p>In this movie, Christian Bale stars as a paperboy who leads the newsboy strike of 1899. But best of all, it's a musical, with songs by <em>The Little Mermaid</em> and <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> composer Alan Menkin. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BQJXSQ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fnewsies%2F19ME71cBll8M&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Newsies (1992)

    In this movie, Christian Bale stars as a paperboy who leads the newsboy strike of 1899. But best of all, it's a musical, with songs by The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast composer Alan Menkin.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>First kisses, fast friendships and even loss and grief — <em>My Girl</em> has everything you can want in a movie about growing up. Just be prepared to answer some questions about death afterward.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00CST42GO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/786137" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON NETFLIX">WATCH ON NETFLIX</a></p>
    My Girl (1991)

    First kisses, fast friendships and even loss and grief — My Girl has everything you can want in a movie about growing up. Just be prepared to answer some questions about death afterward.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON NETFLIX

  • <p>Despite some saucy humor (that'll probably go over a tween's head), this movie is, at its core, a story about struggling to complete a homework assignment. What kid doesn't understand that feeling? Bill and Ted travel through time to learn about history, and lots of antics happen when they gather some famous figures together, but there are some historical facts to be gleaned, too. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BR7CN4Q/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HBO MAX">WATCH ON HBO MAX</a></p>
    Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

    Despite some saucy humor (that'll probably go over a tween's head), this movie is, at its core, a story about struggling to complete a homework assignment. What kid doesn't understand that feeling? Bill and Ted travel through time to learn about history, and lots of antics happen when they gather some famous figures together, but there are some historical facts to be gleaned, too.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON HBO MAX

  • <p>There will never be another movie like <em>Who Framed Roger Rabbit?</em>, both in terms of the seamless blend of live-action and cartoons without the help of CGI, and how characters from different companies all come together for fun cameos. But most likely your kids won't even notice any of that — Daffy Duck and Donald Duck together?! — because they'll be too engrossed in the noir, <em>Chinatown</em>-ish mystery to care.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08NY48Q95?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fwho-framed-roger-rabbit%2F20GDm8DYpIsC&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON DISNEY+">WATCH ON DISNEY+</a></p>
    Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

    There will never be another movie like Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, both in terms of the seamless blend of live-action and cartoons without the help of CGI, and how characters from different companies all come together for fun cameos. But most likely your kids won't even notice any of that — Daffy Duck and Donald Duck together?! — because they'll be too engrossed in the noir, Chinatown-ish mystery to care.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON DISNEY+

  • <p>Okay, so the "present" in this movie is our past, and the "future" in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Back-Future-Part-Michael-Fox/dp/B00439KW1Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Back to the Future Part II" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Back to the Future Part II</a> </em>is ... also our past. But kids will still get a kick out of puzzling out the time-travel paradoxes in this year-jumping franchise series. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08XVXVZ8C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch-online%2Fmovies%2Fadventure%2Fback-to-the-future%2F2a2c1229-2a42-3a10-bd50-2596e64e96d1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PEACOCK">WATCH ON PEACOCK</a></p>
    Back to the Future (1985)

    Okay, so the "present" in this movie is our past, and the "future" in Back to the Future Part II is ... also our past. But kids will still get a kick out of puzzling out the time-travel paradoxes in this year-jumping franchise series.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON PEACOCK

  • <p>Indiana Jones set the tone for all adventure movies that followed, so why not show them the OG? Afterward, you can make a game of spotting every character they've ever seen sporting an Indiana Jones-style hat since they were little kids, starting with "Kansas City Mickey" in <em>Mickey Mouse Clubhouse</em> or <em>Ridley Jones</em> on Netflix. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00GIWG5G2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.37810945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON AMAZON">WATCH ON AMAZON</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Findiana-jones-and-the-raiders-of-the-lost-ark%2Fid548593580&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg37810945%2Fbest-movies-for-tweens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

    Indiana Jones set the tone for all adventure movies that followed, so why not show them the OG? Afterward, you can make a game of spotting every character they've ever seen sporting an Indiana Jones-style hat since they were little kids, starting with "Kansas City Mickey" in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse or Ridley Jones on Netflix.

    WATCH ON AMAZON WATCH ON ITUNES

